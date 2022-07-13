A Retrospective on David Hedison — the Original Star of "The Fly" and TV's "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea"

[Author’s Note: This article is based on information from Herbie J Pilato's book, Dashing, Daring and Debonair: TV's Top Male Icons from the '50s, '60s, and '70s. All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

David Hedison, who passed away in 2018, was best known on the big-screen for classic films such as The Fly (1958) and Live and Let Die (1973, in which he played CIA pal Felix Leiter to Roger Moore’s James Bond), and on the small-screen for producer/director Irwin Allen’s TV edition of his 1961 feature Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea.

Hedison also was known on television for his appearances on daytime serials like Another World. According to entertainment historian and author Professor Jeff Thompson, Hedison’s espionage TV series Five Fingers (NBC, 1959–1960, costarring Luciana Paluzzi, who starred in the 1965 James Bond film, Thunderball) should have made the actor a prominent TV lead. But as Thompson observed, that show “came and went [just prior to The Avengers/Man from U.N.C.L.E.] spy wave that would have made it a success.”

Hedison found more solidified TV fame for four years with Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea and, as Thompson decided, “stood out among the guest stars, gadgetry, and gimmicks” that defined that series. “Hedison’s earnest, heroic performance as Commander Lee Crane was central to the show and its cohesion — not to mention its ‘believability.’”

Just as Hedison had accomplished on The Fly, Thompson said playing Crane on Voyage granted the actor a platform to perform which was “grounded in reality in the midst of the unreality of the events around him.”

Born Albert David Hedison Jr. on May 20, 1927, in Providence, Rhode Island, Hedison graduated from Brown University. His parents were Albert David Hedison (Heditisian) Sr. and Rose Boghosian. In 1968 he married Bridget Mori, to whom he remains wed, and they have two children: Alexandra (who, today, is married to actress/director Jodie Foster) and Serena.

Hedison decided to become an actor after seeing Blood and Sand, the 1941 motion picture about bullfighting starring Tyrone Power. He had his first role at age sixteen, appearing in the high school play, What A Life, in which he portrayed the school principal, Mr. Bradley.

Hedison formally commenced his thespian career with the Sock and Buskin Players at Brown University before moving to New York to study with Sanford Meisner and Martha Graham at the Neighborhood Playhouse and with Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio. He also studied drama at HB Studio in Greenwich Village in New York City. He received a Theatre World Award for the most promising newcomer after appearing in the play, A Month in the Country.

Billed as “Al Hedison” in his early film work, he was cast in 1959 as double agent Victor Sebastian in Five Fingers. But NBC insisted that he change his name. From there on in, he was known as David Hedison, utilizing his middle moniker as his first.

A few years later, Hedison was nominated for an Emmy Award for an episode of ABC’s Bus Stop (1961–1962), during which he was also chosen to play Captain Crane in the original, big-screen edition of Allen’s Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, but was unable to take the part due to scheduling conflicts. After appearing in the 1950 feature The Lost World, also helmed by Allen, Hedison was uncertain about working again with the director but ultimately signed to do the television adaptation of Voyage once he learned that Richard Basehart was cast as his costar (portraying Admiral Harriman Nelson).

Hedison’s other headlining roles include runs on another daytime TV soap opera, The Young and the Restless, and once more playing Felix Leiter in a second Bond film, License to Kill (1989, this time opposite Timothy Dalton as 007).

In 2008, celebrated the thirty-fifth anniversary of Live and Let Die in England, with autograph signings and memorabilia shows, and by composing the introduction to the Bond comic book The Paradise Plot.

Throughout it all, Hedison’s first love was acting live on stage.

Unfortunately, Hedison’s experience on Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, in particular, was less than a positive experience.

A few years after his TV Voyage ended, Hedison rejected the chance to play dad Mike Brady on The Brady Bunch.

