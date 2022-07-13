Starbucks is Closing Stores Due to "Challenging Incidents"

eater.com

[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited corporate news and media postings. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo! News, The Wall Street Journal, Business Insider, and The Associated Press.]

Starbucks, one of the most popular coffee shop franchises in the world, is making significant changes.

As recently reported by Yahoo! News, and initially documented by The Wall Street Journal, Starbucks is permanently closing 16 stores by the end of July.

Those locations include Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

The reason?

According to what a Starbucks spokesperson told the press, the development has to do with "challenging incidents" that make locations unsafe for workers and customers.

As Mary Meisenzahl, from Business Insider, documented on Tuesday, July 12th, a Starbucks spokesperson told her,

After careful consideration, we are closing some stores in locations that have experienced a high volume of challenging incidents that make it unsafe to continue to operate, to open new locations with safer conditions.

Meisenzhal added,

The incidents involve drug use in stores by customers and other members of the public reported by workers. The closures are a move to make Starbucks locations safer for customers and employees, the company said, echoing a letter from senior VPs of US operations Debbie Stroud and Denise Nelson sent to employees on July 11. The company also gives local leaders the authority to close bathrooms, reduce seating, and take other measures to keep conditions safe for employees.

The Starbucks spokesperson concluded:

We look forward to continuing to serve these local communities and encourage our customers to visit us at our other stores in these areas, which can be found on the Starbucks App or Starbucks Store Locator.

As originally documented by Business Insider, the full list of store closures is as follows:

Santa Monica & Westmount, West Hollywood, California

Hollywood & Western, Los Angeles, California

1st & Los Angeles (Doubletree), Los Angeles, California

Hollywood & Vine, Hollywood, California

Ocean Front Walk & Moss, Santa Monica, California

2nd & San Pedro, Los Angeles, California

10th & Chestnut, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

4th & Morrison, Portland, Oregon

Gateway, Portland, Oregon

23rd & Jackson, Seattle, Washington

Roosevelt Square, Seattle, Washington

E. Olive Way, Seattle, Washington

505 Union Stn, Seattle, Washington

Westlake Center, Seattle, Washington

Hwy 99 & Airport Rd, Everett, Washington

Union Station Train Concourse, Washington, D.C.

Starbucks customers will assuredly be affected, and will also be equally eager to hear of new developments.

Starbucks serves many on a daily basis throughout the morning, afternoon, and evening. Customers from all walks of life join friends, colleagues, or family for social or business meetings, accented by any number of the franchises' popular drinks or foods.

Visiting a Starbucks, which has countless locations the globe over, is an everyday occurrence and/or routine for its loyal customer base. The closings, too, will obviously have an effect on its employees.

Dee-Ann Durbin from the Associated Press reported,

...the company also faced criticism from some workers who said they weren’t consulted or given any options besides closure.

Mari Cosgrove, an employee at one of the Seattle stores that is closing, told Durbin,

“We think it is not fair that we were not allowed to be a part of this decision about our working conditions, nor for Starbucks to claim they could not provide a safe experience for our workplace,” said Mari Cosgrove, an employee at one of the Seattle stores that is closing.