The Coyotes of Cerritos: An Increasing Issue

Coyote sightings in Cerritos, California are increasing.

The bucolic Cerritos community, which is resplendent with several sprawling park areas, is located close to Long Beach, in Los Angeles County, near the border of Orange County.

Cerritos has been challenged by coyote issues for years. As LosCerritosNews.net reported back in 2016, the city's residents noticed a major expanded population of the wild animal at Cerritos Park East every day. "Even more alarming," noted reported Brian Hews, "...the coyotes are becoming more brazen and are approaching residents in an unusual and menacing fashion."

Continued Hews, "The urban coyotes, as they are commonly referred have adapted to living in residential areas, according to local animal control officials."

In either case, whether living in Cerritos or in any one of the surrounding areas (Artesia, Hawaiin Gardens, Norwalk, Sante Fe Springs, and more), residents should report sightings to animal control. [Please see contact information below.]

As a safety measure to keep in mind, and as Hews went on to say, "If you come face-to-face with a coyote, make lots of noise wave your arms and make yourself bigger than you are."

The coyote (Canis latrans) is a species of canine native to North America. It is smaller than its close relative, the wolf, and slightly smaller than the closely related eastern wolf and red wolf. It fills much of the same ecological niche as the golden jackal does in Eurasia. The coyote is larger and more predatory and was once referred to as the American jackal by a behavioral ecologist. Other historical names for the species include the prairie wolf and the brush wolf.

Coyote males average 8 to 20 kg (18 to 44 lb) in weight, while females average 7 to 18 kg (15 to 40 lb), though size varies geographically.

...is listed as one of the least concerned wild animals by the International Union for Conservation of Nature

And due to its wide distribution and abundance throughout North America...

The species is versatile, able to adapt to and expand into environments modified by humans. It is enlarging its range by moving into urban areas in the eastern U.S. and Canada. The coyote was sighted in eastern Panama (across the Panama Canal from their home range) for the first time in 2013.

However, the Cerritos and surrounding communities are not the only places where invading coyotes are an issue. Coyote sightings have been documented throughout Southern California.

Safety is the key.

For more details and information, please see below for the contact list provided by LosCerritosNews.net.

Animal Control

Cerritos:

http://www.longbeach.gov/acs/

Phone: (562) 570-7387

Artesia and Hawaiian Gardens:

http://animalcare.lacounty.gov/locationbycity.asp

Phone: (562) 940-6898

For Downey, Montebello, Norwalk, Santa Fe Springs, Bellflower, Lakewood, and La Palma contact:

SEAACA

9777 Seaaca Street

Downey, CA 90241

http://www.seaaca.org

Phone: (562) 803-3301