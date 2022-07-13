John Schuck Remembers Rock Hudson and "McMillan & Wife"

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Legendary feature film star Rock Hudson found small-screen fame on McMillan & Wife, which premiered on September 17, 1971, as one of three original spokes in the programming wheel that comprised of NBC Mystery Movie anthology series on Sunday nights.

McMillan & Wife was a 90-minute telefilm that rotated with installments of two other titles — Columbo, starring Peter Falk as a disheveled, deceptively brilliant Los Angeles homicide detective, and McCloud, starring Dennis Weaver as a horseback-riding New Mexico cop relocated to New York City.

In McMillan & Wife, Hudson was San Francisco Police Commissioner Stewart "Mac" McMillan, who solved crimes with Sally, played by Susan Saint James (who would find more TV fame in the 1980s sitcom, Kate & Allie - co-starring Jane Curtain).

McMillan & Wife also starred Nancy Walker as Mildred, the McMillans' wiseacre housekeeper, and John Schuck as the fastidious Sergeant Charles Enright.

Schuck recalled working with Hudson, who died in 1985. "The Rock that I knew was generous. I distinctly remember him looking at me one day and asking, 'Do you have a musical instrument?' I said, 'Well, growing up I had a piano, and I had always wanted another one.' He said, 'Let's go buy a piano.'"

A week later, Hudson took Schuck to lunch on Beverly Boulevard "where he helped me pick out a little baby grand, which I had for thirty years. What made him do that? I have no idea. It was out of the blue. That was the kind of person he was."

"I think the giving of objects like that...extravagant objects," Schuck continued to recall, "...usually comes from people who have emotional difficulty with saying 'I love you' or 'Are you really my friend?' Whatever the relationship happens to be. But I think Rock fell into that category."

Schuck also remembered Hudson's affection for other friends and colleagues on the McMillan & Wife set: "We had a cinematographer by the name of Milton Krasner, who had to be in his eighties, putting in 16 - 18-hour days, five days a week. Milton was this wonderful man who shot everyone from Marilyn Monroe to you-name-it. He was a remarkable guy. But he lit scenes very slowly, so the time between scenes could be lengthy. And about the second year, someone approached Leonard Stern and said, 'Get rid of Krasner. He's costing us too much money.' But Milton lit the scenes like a movie. It didn't look like a television show at all."

According to Schuck, that's when Hudson stepped in. Upon learning that Krasner — who was nominated for six Oscars and won for the 1964 aviation drama Fate Is the Hunter, starring Glenn Ford — might be fired, Hudson told Stern, "If you fire Krasner, I'm outta here."

Needless to say, Krasner stayed.

"Rock created a marvelous atmosphere," Schuck added. "We had a very happy set. He treated everybody as peers. There was no star crap going on, or any of that stuff. He set the tone. If there was any single reason why the show succeeded, it was because of the joy and ease he brought to the set. He loved the show. He really did. The strength of our show was the chemistry between the actors...the relationships that we all had together off-screen. There was a genuine affection that just crept through on-screen."

Schuck described Hudson as "an unsung actor" who sought to "better his craft. He worked very hard at it. He did some very daring things. During the course of McMillan & Wife, he wanted to do more theater. So, he went out one summer and did a stage musical such as I Do, I Do, with Carol Burnett."

But it's the laughter that Schuck remembered the most. He recalled "more than a few times when Rock could be like a little kid."

One such scene occurred the first time the actors filmed the show in San Francisco. "It involved two phone booths," Schuck said, "...where we were making calls at the same time. It was quite complicated. It was popping in and out to get information from each other and all that stuff. And I have a photograph that I prize of Rock and I leaving the phone booths after the director yelled 'Cut!' And we are laughing. We had known each other a grand total of about an hour at that point. So, right off the bat, there was this camaraderie."

There was also a sequence later in the series, which was filmed at night with a moving vehicle. "We pulled up in a car," Schuck recalled, "...drew our guns, stepped quietly up this walkway through the entrance of this house, and pushed on the door. But it had locked, and we couldn't get in. So, we went around to the back of the house and, [it was] just as we're shooting a master shot of that. And Rock touches the door, and this time it opens. But it's not supposed to open. So, he turns to me and says, 'Uh oh.' And we start laughing because we can't get anything done."

Although it could clearly be a loose set, "Rock was also a great example of preparedness," Schuck said. "He had a strong work ethic. I just can't say enough nice things about him...especially since his leaving this world was not the best thing that ever happened."