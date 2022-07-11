My Santa Monica Memories from the '80s

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOGv2_0gbdOXDy00
Gerson Represa/Canyon-News.com

I was born and raised in Rochester, New York, but in the mid-1980s, I made the formal relocation to Los Angeles, specifically, Santa Monica.

I had visited the West Coast several times before that move, mostly due to the fact that I had wonderfully-generous relatives who resided there. But I also wanted to pursue my career in the entertainment industry (which ultimately began with my Internship as a Page for NBC in Burbank, California).

In either case, I spent a good portion of my "Big '80s" days (daze?) in Santa Monica.

I lived on 6th Street (and the corner of Montana Avenue), then 17th Street (at the corner of Santa Monica Blvd.), and then for a time on 5th Street (near the corner of Wilshire Blvd.).

There were then, and today remain, so many wonderful sites to see in Santa Monica. The Santa Monica Pier. The Third Street Promenade. Bat City Deli. And so much more.

But sadly, the Santa Monica I remember from the Big '80s is now just a memory, certainly with regard to restaurants; so many of which are now gone.

There was the Crest, which was located at the corner of Lincoln Blvd. and Wilshire Blvd.

Polly's Pies used to rock at the corner of 5th and Wilshire Blvd. (Though thankfully, there are many wonderful alternate locations of Polly's Pies throughout the Los Angeles area.)

I used to love to visit Zucky's Deli on 4th and Wilshire Blvd. Such a tasty establishment.

And then, of course, there was Izzy's, which only recently shuttered its doors. According to LAeater.com, Izzy Freeman, the so-called “Deli Lama,” gave the following statement regarding the closure:

After 47 amazing years of serving the community 24/7, 365, the time has come for Izzy’s Deli to officially close its doors. We had every intention to reopen post-pandemic but it has become apparent that the only option at this point is to retire.
I’d like to thank my incredibly loyal customers who became friends, the three generations of my family who called IZZY’S their second home, and the two generations of employees who made IZZY’S DELI a landmark in Santa Monica.
Over the years we became ingrained in our customers’ lives — we saw first dates that became engagements, husbands awaiting the births of their children who eventually came in as parents themselves, customers becoming friends with each other, families gathering year after year after year, late-night study breaks, business meetings, holidays and just enjoying each and every day. We laughed, we loved, we cheered, and boy did we EAT!!
Our matzoh ball soup, overstuffed sandwiches, tuna melts, and Thanksgiving dinners brought in customers from just around the corner, thousands of miles away, and everywhere in between. Together, we truly made my childhood dream a reality and brought a taste of New York to Santa Monica, and for that, I will be forever grateful.
Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for 47 wonderful years! This may be the end of this road, but it’s certainly not goodbye.
Izzy

Well, at least, it's not goodbye altogether.

