My Memories of TV's "Dynasty" Stars Linda Evans and Joan Collins

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQexX_0gbVs1bl00
[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

My “Big ‘80s” days (daze?) as a Page for NBC remain some of the memorable moments of my career in the entertainment industry.

And yet, who would have thought I would be addressing two stars of an ABC show, titled, Dynasty, while sharing recollections of working for NBC?

But here’s how it worked:

The NBC Studios in Burbank where I was contracted for 18 months from May 1984 to December 1985 — like other Hollywood studios then and today rented their facilities to other networks, production companies, and clients who so required or requested them.

That’s why, as an NBC Page, or anyone on the lot of any network or film studio, would run into non-NBC stars like those, for example — from the cast of ABC’s Dynasty, including Linda Evans and Joan Collins.

Evans and Collins were not only the prime top two female leads on their very popular ABC show (which has in recent years been rebooted by The CW), but they were two of the biggest stars of any network and any gender in the 1980s.

It’s good to share a little background on both actresses.

Joan Collins

Years before she debuted as Alexis Carrington on Dynasty, debuted (in 1981), Joan Collins made quite the name for herself, appearing throughout 1953, for example in feature films like Decameron Nights (with Joan Fontain), Turn the Key Softly, a drama about three women released from prison on the same day, and the boxing story, The Square Ring, Our Girl Friday (in which she received top-billing).

She also appeared in movies like 1954’s The Good Die Young (with Laurence Harvey and Gloria Grahame), among many others.

Between big-screen appearances, Collins performed live on stage in London productions like The Seventh Veil (1952), Jassy (1952), and The Skin of Our Teeth (1954), among others, like with the UK tour of The Praying Mantis (1953).

In 1954, prestigious director Howard Hawks cast Collins as the conniving Princess Nellifer in her first international production, Land of the Pharaohs. Although this spectacular historic flick (released by Warner Brothers) was not a box office smash, it has earned critical acclaim over the decades,

Collins’ sultry performance so impressed 20th Century Fox chief Darryl Zanuck that he signed the young actress to a seven-year contract.

Collins would later also make her mark on the small screen with classic performances in TV shows like Star Trek, in which she played Edith Keeler in the acclaimed episode, “The City on the Edge of Forever” (penned by Harlan Ellison — and Trek creator Gene Roddenberry).

Linda Evans

Before her role as Krystle Carrington on Dynasty, Linda Evans was best known for her Beach Party movie appearances, and as Audra Barkley on The Big Valley, starring alongside the legendary likes of Barbara Stanwyck and Lee Majors (who would later go on to become The Six Million Dollar Man for ABC from 1973–78).

Meanwhile, Evans’ (and Collins’) future TV co-star John Forsythe — Dynasty’s male lead as Blake Carrington— was cast in his first TV-starring role on the TV sitcom, Bachelor Father (which premiered on CBS and then moved to NBC during its original 1957-1962 run). As fate would have it, it was on this show that Evans would make one of her initial TV appearances.

Evans would also make small-screen guest spots on shows like The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, The Lieutenant, and Wagon Train, before finding regular TV fame from 1965 to 1969 on The Big Valley. Here, she portrayed Audra Barkley, daughter of Victoria Barkley (Barbara Stanwyck).

Evans would then make periodic TV guest appearances in the 1970s on shows like McMillan & Wife until Dynasty came along in 1981.

The Evans-Collins-NBC Connection

But it was post-Dynasty that I would ultimately interact with Linda Evans and Joan Collins — and John Forsythe, for that matter.

Evans and Forsythe, in particular, were guests, along with countless other celebrities for an NBC TV special titled, All-Star Salute To President Dutch Reagan.

No one needed to alert the media for this event, as pretty much everybody in the media was was already there.

And this time my assignment as a Page had little to do with me keeping the audience “in line” or having to cross-reference or cross-off any names that may or may not have appeared on any list on any clipboard that I may or may not have been holding.

No. This time, I was assigned to open the car/limo doors to the stars as they exited their behemoth vehicles — and it was a jaw-dropping encounter with Evans, in particular, that proved most memorable.

Cold Outside, But Warm Heart with No Airs

It was an especially cold afternoon on a November day in 1985 during the pre-taping moments of the All-Star Salute To Reagan.

But in a moment, Linda Evans’ limo would approach the red carpet drop-off point, near to where I was assigned frequent door-reach duty.

I remember shaking and shuttering in the bitter air, with my big white teeth clicking and chattering. When Evans’ limo came to a halt, I reached for its door and, as per my assignment, waited for Evans to exit. But there was some kind of delay. So I peeked inside the vehicle to find out why, and what to my wondering eyes would appear but a beautiful vision of a TV star with nary a tear.

Okay, so maybe it wasn’t all that Frank Capra. But my initial vision of Evans was glorious — and startling: Prince would have been proud, as I didn’t have to watch Dynasty, to see her attitude, because she had none. Evans was as down to earth as they came, despite the fact that she was all decked out in light blue and white, and surrounded by royal blue, rich Corinthian leather seating (which surely was leftover from those late ’70s-early-’80s Chrysler Cordoba TV and print ads that featured Fantasy Island star, Ricardo Montalban).

Though I must say, as I continued to gaze at Evans, I could almost hear the Dynasty theme music playing in the frigid air: “Da-da-da — DA — da-da-da…”

After the music subsided in my head, Krystle, uh, I mean, Linda — did something ever so sweet and real, I just wanted to eat her up right there and then (get your mind out of the gutter; I don’t mean it in that way). Because Evans was feeling the slightly bitter breeze of the now-near-evening November air, she turned to what I believe was her assistant in the vehicle and politely inquired, “Should I bring my sweater?”

My heart stopped. How could Blake, er, I mean, John Forsythe, ever choose Alexis, er I mean Joan Collins over Krystle, er I mean Linda?

“Should she bring her sweater?!”

How cute is that?! Linda Evans shivered and got cold and everything. She wasn’t at all like the Krystle-Carrington-beating-Alexis-Carrington-to-a-pulp-tough-as-nails-chick. Shoot, she wasn’t even the horse-riding-platinum-blond-stiff-haired- cowgirl- in-the-guise-of-Audra-Barkley from The Big Valley.

Evans was a real-life/live person who got real-life/live cold just like the real-life/live-rest-of-us. This proved to be a defining moment in my observational world of TV stardom.

In combination of my perceptions and memories of Joan Collins, it made me realize that celebrities are just like everyone else.

