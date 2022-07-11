Rochester, NY

My Mom and Her Vote Made a Difference

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kswTR_0gao1G6d00
Herbie J Pilato

I grew up on Erie Street in the inner-city of Rochester, New York.

My family lived in a red-brick house that was built to last. It's still there, in fact. Eastman Kodak had purchased all the property in our neighborhood and turned the entire area into a parking lot. But not our house. They couldn't touch it. The Landmark Society wouldn't let them. The foundation of our home was too strong, too solid; so much so it was deemed a landmark.

In perspective, in more ways than one.

There was so much love in that house, I can feel it today; that was its true foundation. The house was built on Love that was placed there, in part, by my mother, Frances Turri Pilato.

She did so much for so many people for so many years. In big and little ways.

I remember every year she'd visit homes in the neighborhood and collected money for what was then called the Leukemia Society charity organization. There weren't many homes left in the later years, and many of those who lived in those homes had little or no money at all to donate. But that never stopped my Mom, even during the winter months, when she mostly made her rounds for the charity. There she'd be in the middle of February, putting on her coat in that big old-fashioned kitchen that we used to have. She'd then take her little manila envelope with the tiny strings, and walked out the door.

One year, for some reason, I went with her. She visited maybe only 5 or 6 houses and returned home with maybe just $5 or $6. She knew it wasn't much...and even as a little kid, I knew it wasn't much either. But I also knew Heaven thought that little $5 or $6 was worth a great deal.

As such, my Mom's little neighborhood collections for funds from those poor families that would help an even needier group of people...who were dying; well, there's just no measure for the amount of love that she collected - and that was collected for her...by the Angels.

There's no measure because, in the eyes of Heaven, she counted in so many other ways.

She made a difference.

Just as she would decades later when she was in the early stages of dementia, which gratefully, never developed into full-blown Alzheimer's.

One voting year, in the last of her 86 years, I was going to the local fire station to place my vote in the local elections.

"I want to come, too," she said.

"Ma, but..."

"But nothing," she added sternly. "My vote counts, doesn't it?"

How could I say it did not - and how could it not?

Of course, her vote counted in the local elections, because she counted, in my eyes, in the eyes of her friends at the senior center....in the apartment complex where she lived...and in the eyes of Heaven - where she is the one that received countless votes.

Consequently, on that one voting day in November '07, my mom did come with me.

The voting booth organizers at the fire station said I could help her make her voting selections.

Truth is, she didn't know who was running for what office, and she was going to forget what she did and who she voted for about ten minutes after we got back to her apartment.

But for that moment in time, her vote counted because she counted.

She always counted, because she always did her part, whether for the Leukemia Society or for the local elections or for Heaven.

Either way, my mom did her part and she counted.

And she still does, most likely more than I will ever know.

In this life.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, and DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and the host of THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show that premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019.

Los Angeles, CA
5718 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

My Memories of Driving "Kung Fu" TV Star David Carradine

As the author of The Kung Fu Book of Caine and The Kung Fu Book of Wisdom, companion books to the 1972–75 ABC-TV series, I was contracted in 2004 to work as one of the producers on the Bravo network's hit five-part series, The 100 Greatest TV Characters.

Read full story

A "Rocky" Retrospective with a TV Twist

Let's play a round of Seven Degrees From Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Feature Film Franchise – and slant it toward classic television. Firstly, three classic television stars owe a great deal to the success of the Rocky movies.

Read full story

A Retrospective on David Hedison — the Original Star of "The Fly" and TV's "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea"

[Author’s Note: This article is based on information from Herbie J Pilato's book, Dashing, Daring and Debonair: TV's Top Male Icons from the '50s, '60s, and '70s. All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story

James Caan, "Brian's Song," and My Top Ten Sports-Movies

In lieu of the recent passing of actor James Caan, much has been made of his performance in the 1972 classic feature film, The Godfather. But one year prior to that, Caan appeared in the groundbreaking TV-movie Brian's Song. That sports-geared small-screen film, before The Godfather, featured Caan's initial big break.

Read full story

A Retrospective on "Reba": The TV Sitcom Starring Country Music Icon Reba McEntire

The cast of “Reba” (from top left): Steve Howey, Christopher Rich; (from bottom right): Scarlett Pomers, JoAnna Garcia, Reba McEntire, Melis[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

John Schuck Remembers Rock Hudson and "McMillan & Wife"

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Legendary feature film star Rock Hudson found small-screen fame on McMillan & Wife, which premiered on September 17, 1971, as one of three original spokes in the programming wheel that comprised of NBC Mystery Movie anthology series on Sunday nights.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Starbucks is Closing Stores Due to "Challenging Incidents"

[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited corporate news and media postings. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo! News, The Wall Street Journal, Business Insider, and The Associated Press.]

Read full story
26 comments
Rochester, NY

My Memories of when "The Who" visited My House

My cousin Evie [pronounced “Eh-vee’] defined the term “fierce” long before it was born into the modern era. She was a genius, world-traveler, historian, political activist, musicologist, groupie, and ex-junkie-turned superior insurance underwriter who gambled on life in more ways than one. More than anything, she was a ground-breaker with a heart of gold beyond measure.

Read full story

The Coyotes of Cerritos: An Increasing Issue

[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited media postings and reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: LosCerritosNews.net or Wikipedia.org.]

Read full story
5 comments

My Memories of TV's "Dynasty" Stars Linda Evans and Joan Collins

My “Big ‘80s” days (daze?) as a Page for NBC remain some of the memorable moments of my career in the entertainment industry. And yet, who would have thought I would be addressing two stars of an ABC show, titled, Dynasty, while sharing recollections of working for NBC?

Read full story
Rochester, NY

My "Hike for Hope" Memories in Rochester, New York

Years ago, circa 1971, my hometown of Rochester, New York hosted many walking charity events, such as the environmentally-geared Walk for Water, and the "Hike for HOPE," which benefited the legendary medical ocean-cruiser called HOPE (which was essentially a floating hospital on the water). That particular year broke the record for the largest charitable gathering event of its kind (which the photo above also happens to show the participants walking by Aquinas Institute, which just so happens to be my high-school alma mater.

Read full story
8 comments
Santa Monica, CA

My Santa Monica Memories from the '80s

I was born and raised in Rochester, New York, but in the mid-1980s, I made the formal relocation to Los Angeles, specifically, Santa Monica. I had visited the West Coast several times before that move, mostly due to the fact that I had wonderfully-generous relatives who resided there. But I also wanted to pursue my career in the entertainment industry (which ultimately began with my Internship as a Page for NBC in Burbank, California).

Read full story
3 comments

My Parents Were and Remain an Inspiration

Herbert "Pompeii" Pilato and Frances Turri PilatoHerbie J Pilato. I wrote the original Kung Fu Book of Wisdom in 1995 and dedicated it to my father, Herbert P. (Pompeii) Pilatod who, at the time, was dying of lung cancer.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, the Homeless, and the Cost of Living

Once a month, I journey to Skid Row in Los Angeles to help feed the homeless with my church group. I’d like to do so more often, as much as possible; because of all the things I’ve accomplished in my life — and career — feeding the homeless is the most rewarding experience of all.

Read full story
16 comments

Money, Religion, and Priorities: One Perspective

For some, making money comes easy. For some, religion and spirituality are more important than material wealth. For some, it is believed that God or the “Universe” wants each of us on Earth to be rich.

Read full story
3 comments

The Civil Rights Movement and the Media: President Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr., Rodney King, and More

[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited media reports, entertainment postings, publications, websites, and reference guides. Information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: NPR.gov, Biography.com, IMDB.com, and Wikipedia.com, and the books, Bewitched Forever, and Twitch Upon a Star.]

Read full story

“The Girl from U.N.C.L.E.” — One of TV’s First Female Superheroes

[Author's note: The book, Glamour, Gidgets and the Girl Next Door was used as a reference for the biographical information that appears in this article.]. No female in the history of classic television ever pursed their lips so sensually as Stefanie Powers with her portrayal of super-spy April Dancer on The Girl from U.N.C.L.E. (NBC, 1966–1967).

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: Living Your Life One Step at a Time

For the longest time, I thought my talents and abilities were solely defined by the “practical” or learned skills that I attained through formal education or work experience.

Read full story

Review: “Seinfeld”: What Went Wrong — and How It Should Have Ended

The creative sparks went right with the pilot for Seinfeld when the famed sitcom premiered in the summer of 1989 on NBC. The show continued for nine seasons and made millions of dollars for all of those concerned. The first few seasons were brilliant; the next few years, not so much. And the final episode? Well, there were issues. Let's take a look back at the history of this monumental "show about nothing."

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy