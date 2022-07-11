My Parents Were and Remain an Inspiration

Herbert "Pompeii" Pilato and Frances Turri Pilato Herbie J Pilato

I wrote the original Kung Fu Book of Wisdom in 1995 and dedicated it to my father, Herbert P. (Pompeii) Pilatod who, at the time, was dying of lung cancer.

My dad attained no formal education, and ultimately acquired nothing of what this world causes "secure," but he was one of the wisest and "richest" people I ever knew.

He used to say things like, "Anything tastes good when you're hungry," and "It's all nice when it's new," which are two of his quotes that I made sure to have published in the opening Dedication to The Kung Fu Book of Wisdom.

But both my dad and my mother, Frances Turri Pilato, knew the deal; they were hip to life more than I ever gave them credit for.

For one, they both loved and understood Star Trek, and they both loved and laughed at Seinfeld.

You have to be intelligent to appreciate science fiction and humor, and my parents were intelligent.

I remember the day I realized just how smart my father was, in particular. We were watching Star Trek: The Next Generation (which he really did not prefer to the original Trek series; another sign of his intelligence, in my opinion). There was a scene in The Next Generation that involved Captain Picard (as played by Patrick Stewart) and Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden), both of whom were behaving erratically. At that point, my father turned to me and said, "Is it something in the atmosphere, Herbie J? Is that why they're acting that way?"

I glanced back at him in awe and astonishment and said, "Yeah, Dad. That's exactly right. It's something in the atmosphere."

The reason why my father did not have the opportunity to complete his education, is because he was the eldest of 10 children, who cared for his siblings with my grandfather after my grandmother died in childbirth. But he was instinctively bright and perceptive and had he not been forced to quit school, he would have soared in academics.

But in the meantime, while he and my mom were raising my sister Pamela Rose and me, I was the ignorant one for never fully appreciating the wisdom from either of our parents when they were alive.

Certainly, in caregiving for them in their later years, I loved and appreciated them as much as I could. I just wished I would have done more of that while they were both at their optimum health.

But I know they're watching over me now, and helping me from Heaven in ways they were incapable of doing on Earth.

And to this day, I quote both of them, or utilize their insight, even in simple everyday ways.

I remember my father saying things like, "Tide is the best laundry detergent."

Over the years, I've tried various detergents, and again, in my opinion, my dad was right. Tide is the best.

And I remember how my mom considered Chiquita bananas as the best brand of bananas and, in my opinion, she was right: they are!

But more than anything, when I think of my parents, I think about whatever good that lives inside me today, was placed there by Heaven through my mom and dad.

Others, beyond my sister and I, felt the same way.

Like the time, in the late 1970s, when my parents were voted "Favorite neighbors" in the neighborhood we lived in my hometown of Rochester, New York.

How blessed I was to have Herbert Pompeii Pilato and Frances Turri Pilato as my parents.