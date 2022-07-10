Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, the Homeless, and the Cost of Living

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NqhEw_0gadlTey00
Herbie J Pilato

Once a month, I journey to Skid Row in Los Angeles to help feed the homeless with my church group.

I’d like to do so more often, as much as possible; because of all the things I’ve accomplished in my life — and career — feeding the homeless is the most rewarding experience of all.

Nothing beats clothing those who have no clothes or feeding those who have no food.

Nothing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mb1VJ_0gadlTey00
Herbie J Pilato

Homelessness in Los Angeles, and in the United States, is increasing. The Pandemic and the rising costs of living and housing are adding to the issue. Along with great American cities such as New York City and Chicago, Los Angeles is one of the most expensive areas to live in the country.

Los Angeles is considered the land of dreams. For decades, young people and those of all ages have arrived in Los Angeles, the "City of Angels" - at the center of which is "Hollywood" - to pursue their dreams. Whether those dreams have to do with acting, singing, directing, producing, and candlestick-making, Los Angeles is the place to be.

I know, first hand, all about such dreams. In the 1980s, I moved from my hometown of Rochester, New York to pursue my dreams in the entertainment industry. But I had the good fortune to have relatives in Santa Monica, one of the most beautiful cities in the world (which also just so happens to host one of the largest homeless populations in the USA). Had it not been for an aunt (Elvira Easton), and a cousin (Aunt Elva's daughter, Eva Easton Leaf) both living in L.A. and with whom I had grown up in Rochester, I would have not been able to survive.

While I was pursuing my dreams, my aunt and my cousin were feeding me and had held open the doors of their homes to me for however long I needed a place to stay and eat. I received their endless, unconditional love, in countless immeasurable ways.

I remember that and never forget it whenever I make one of my journeys to feed and clothe the homeless on Skid Row in Los Angeles.

In a recent venture to feed the homeless, I watched transpire, among other amazing moments, a priest from my parish remove the belt from his sacred slacks to give it to a man with no belt, and a horrible pair of slacks.

The homeless man, soiled and strung out of drugs, somehow found the strength and wherewithal to physically reach out and embrace my parish priest.

I was about to capture that moment with a photo of these two superior human beings but I did not want such a special moment to feel exploited. That moment belonged to those two wonderful human creations and their creator in Heaven.

I was just grateful to witness it all in person; to have been there, to have “captured it” in another way, by being part of what, as I have mentioned earlier, has become one of those most rewarding experiences of my life.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 16

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, and DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and the host of THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show that premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019.

Los Angeles, CA
5718 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

My Memories of Driving "Kung Fu" TV Star David Carradine

As the author of The Kung Fu Book of Caine and The Kung Fu Book of Wisdom, companion books to the 1972–75 ABC-TV series, I was contracted in 2004 to work as one of the producers on the Bravo network's hit five-part series, The 100 Greatest TV Characters.

Read full story

A "Rocky" Retrospective with a TV Twist

Let's play a round of Seven Degrees From Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Feature Film Franchise – and slant it toward classic television. Firstly, three classic television stars owe a great deal to the success of the Rocky movies.

Read full story

A Retrospective on David Hedison — the Original Star of "The Fly" and TV's "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea"

[Author’s Note: This article is based on information from Herbie J Pilato's book, Dashing, Daring and Debonair: TV's Top Male Icons from the '50s, '60s, and '70s. All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story

James Caan, "Brian's Song," and My Top Ten Sports-Movies

In lieu of the recent passing of actor James Caan, much has been made of his performance in the 1972 classic feature film, The Godfather. But one year prior to that, Caan appeared in the groundbreaking TV-movie Brian's Song. That sports-geared small-screen film, before The Godfather, featured Caan's initial big break.

Read full story

A Retrospective on "Reba": The TV Sitcom Starring Country Music Icon Reba McEntire

The cast of “Reba” (from top left): Steve Howey, Christopher Rich; (from bottom right): Scarlett Pomers, JoAnna Garcia, Reba McEntire, Melis[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

John Schuck Remembers Rock Hudson and "McMillan & Wife"

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Legendary feature film star Rock Hudson found small-screen fame on McMillan & Wife, which premiered on September 17, 1971, as one of three original spokes in the programming wheel that comprised of NBC Mystery Movie anthology series on Sunday nights.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Starbucks is Closing Stores Due to "Challenging Incidents"

[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited corporate news and media postings. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo! News, The Wall Street Journal, Business Insider, and The Associated Press.]

Read full story
26 comments
Rochester, NY

My Memories of when "The Who" visited My House

My cousin Evie [pronounced “Eh-vee’] defined the term “fierce” long before it was born into the modern era. She was a genius, world-traveler, historian, political activist, musicologist, groupie, and ex-junkie-turned superior insurance underwriter who gambled on life in more ways than one. More than anything, she was a ground-breaker with a heart of gold beyond measure.

Read full story

The Coyotes of Cerritos: An Increasing Issue

[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited media postings and reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: LosCerritosNews.net or Wikipedia.org.]

Read full story
5 comments

My Memories of TV's "Dynasty" Stars Linda Evans and Joan Collins

My “Big ‘80s” days (daze?) as a Page for NBC remain some of the memorable moments of my career in the entertainment industry. And yet, who would have thought I would be addressing two stars of an ABC show, titled, Dynasty, while sharing recollections of working for NBC?

Read full story
Rochester, NY

My "Hike for Hope" Memories in Rochester, New York

Years ago, circa 1971, my hometown of Rochester, New York hosted many walking charity events, such as the environmentally-geared Walk for Water, and the "Hike for HOPE," which benefited the legendary medical ocean-cruiser called HOPE (which was essentially a floating hospital on the water). That particular year broke the record for the largest charitable gathering event of its kind (which the photo above also happens to show the participants walking by Aquinas Institute, which just so happens to be my high-school alma mater.

Read full story
8 comments
Santa Monica, CA

My Santa Monica Memories from the '80s

I was born and raised in Rochester, New York, but in the mid-1980s, I made the formal relocation to Los Angeles, specifically, Santa Monica. I had visited the West Coast several times before that move, mostly due to the fact that I had wonderfully-generous relatives who resided there. But I also wanted to pursue my career in the entertainment industry (which ultimately began with my Internship as a Page for NBC in Burbank, California).

Read full story
3 comments
Rochester, NY

My Mom and Her Vote Made a Difference

I grew up on Erie Street in the inner-city of Rochester, New York. My family lived in a red-brick house that was built to last. It's still there, in fact. Eastman Kodak had purchased all the property in our neighborhood and turned the entire area into a parking lot. But not our house. They couldn't touch it. The Landmark Society wouldn't let them. The foundation of our home was too strong, too solid; so much so it was deemed a landmark.

Read full story

My Parents Were and Remain an Inspiration

Herbert "Pompeii" Pilato and Frances Turri PilatoHerbie J Pilato. I wrote the original Kung Fu Book of Wisdom in 1995 and dedicated it to my father, Herbert P. (Pompeii) Pilatod who, at the time, was dying of lung cancer.

Read full story

Money, Religion, and Priorities: One Perspective

For some, making money comes easy. For some, religion and spirituality are more important than material wealth. For some, it is believed that God or the “Universe” wants each of us on Earth to be rich.

Read full story
3 comments

The Civil Rights Movement and the Media: President Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr., Rodney King, and More

[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited media reports, entertainment postings, publications, websites, and reference guides. Information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: NPR.gov, Biography.com, IMDB.com, and Wikipedia.com, and the books, Bewitched Forever, and Twitch Upon a Star.]

Read full story

“The Girl from U.N.C.L.E.” — One of TV’s First Female Superheroes

[Author's note: The book, Glamour, Gidgets and the Girl Next Door was used as a reference for the biographical information that appears in this article.]. No female in the history of classic television ever pursed their lips so sensually as Stefanie Powers with her portrayal of super-spy April Dancer on The Girl from U.N.C.L.E. (NBC, 1966–1967).

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: Living Your Life One Step at a Time

For the longest time, I thought my talents and abilities were solely defined by the “practical” or learned skills that I attained through formal education or work experience.

Read full story

Review: “Seinfeld”: What Went Wrong — and How It Should Have Ended

The creative sparks went right with the pilot for Seinfeld when the famed sitcom premiered in the summer of 1989 on NBC. The show continued for nine seasons and made millions of dollars for all of those concerned. The first few seasons were brilliant; the next few years, not so much. And the final episode? Well, there were issues. Let's take a look back at the history of this monumental "show about nothing."

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy