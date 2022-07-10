Los Angeles, the Homeless, and the Cost of Living

Herbie J Pilato

Once a month, I journey to Skid Row in Los Angeles to help feed the homeless with my church group.

I’d like to do so more often, as much as possible; because of all the things I’ve accomplished in my life — and career — feeding the homeless is the most rewarding experience of all.

Nothing beats clothing those who have no clothes or feeding those who have no food.

Nothing.

Homelessness in Los Angeles, and in the United States, is increasing. The Pandemic and the rising costs of living and housing are adding to the issue. Along with great American cities such as New York City and Chicago, Los Angeles is one of the most expensive areas to live in the country.

Los Angeles is considered the land of dreams. For decades, young people and those of all ages have arrived in Los Angeles, the "City of Angels" - at the center of which is "Hollywood" - to pursue their dreams. Whether those dreams have to do with acting, singing, directing, producing, and candlestick-making, Los Angeles is the place to be.

I know, first hand, all about such dreams. In the 1980s, I moved from my hometown of Rochester, New York to pursue my dreams in the entertainment industry. But I had the good fortune to have relatives in Santa Monica, one of the most beautiful cities in the world (which also just so happens to host one of the largest homeless populations in the USA). Had it not been for an aunt (Elvira Easton), and a cousin (Aunt Elva's daughter, Eva Easton Leaf) both living in L.A. and with whom I had grown up in Rochester, I would have not been able to survive.

While I was pursuing my dreams, my aunt and my cousin were feeding me and had held open the doors of their homes to me for however long I needed a place to stay and eat. I received their endless, unconditional love, in countless immeasurable ways.

I remember that and never forget it whenever I make one of my journeys to feed and clothe the homeless on Skid Row in Los Angeles.

In a recent venture to feed the homeless, I watched transpire, among other amazing moments, a priest from my parish remove the belt from his sacred slacks to give it to a man with no belt, and a horrible pair of slacks.

The homeless man, soiled and strung out of drugs, somehow found the strength and wherewithal to physically reach out and embrace my parish priest.

I was about to capture that moment with a photo of these two superior human beings but I did not want such a special moment to feel exploited. That moment belonged to those two wonderful human creations and their creator in Heaven.

I was just grateful to witness it all in person; to have been there, to have “captured it” in another way, by being part of what, as I have mentioned earlier, has become one of those most rewarding experiences of my life.