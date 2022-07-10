Money, Religion, and Priorities: One Perspective

America Magazine

For some, making money comes easy.

For others, not so much.

For some, religion and spirituality are more important than material wealth.

For others, not so much.

For some, it is believed that God or the “Universe” wants each of us on Earth to be rich.

For others, for millions and millions of people, actually, that doesn’t make any sense at all; like the poor, the homeless, the sick, the starving, and the dying who are suffering in every part of the world.

Somehow, it doesn’t fit that all these suffering people need to do is take a course in positive thinking or believe that God wants to be rich, and they’ll be fine. That may seem to make sense (and “cents,” that is, and lots of dollars!) to the so-called “Prosperity Preachers” who have cropped up in recent decades. But in the big picture scheme of things, it makes no sense (and “cents,” and not a dime).

So, what is the heck is really going on here when it comes to money, spirituality, and success?

Well, for the past 40 years I’ve studied every major religion and spiritual belief, and I can only share with you what I have learned and what has been my experience.

Firstly, may I say that I was not born into money and that it took me a while to become money-smart. Whether or not that was because my parents, God bless them, were not money-smart, or whether it’s because that’s my karma, or whether it’s just never been one of my talents, one will never really know. That is to say, “I” will never really know, until I leave this world, and find out in Heaven.

But for the moment, I’m on Earth…with the rest of you who are reading this, and that’s all we’ve got right now.

With that said, I know a great number of “good” people who are wealthy, and successful, or at least successful as it is defined in this world. And I also know a great deal of “bad” people who are wealthy, and successful, or at least successful as it is defined in this world.

I also know a great number of good people who are poor, or at least poor as it is defined in this world. And I also know a great number of bad people who are poor, or least poor as it is defined in this world.

How can any of this be? Is it the luck of the draw? Is it indeed “good” and “bad” karma at work? Here’s what I think:

Love is God and that God is Love. There are many good religions and spiritual beliefs in the world, and a few evil ones.

I believe that Love is the only thing that truly matters and that every good thing we’ve ever done, said, or shared, is recorded; and that we will be able to re-live those good deeds and moments again and again in Heaven. And I believe that all the heartache, pain, suffering, poor choices, and lapses in judgment that we make in the world, will be forgotten in the warm embrace of God’s Love — and Love’s God — in the next world.

But we’re all here, now, in this world, right?

Of course.

And how are we supposed to function?

Well, I can tell you one thing, many of the wealthy in this world are doing it all wrong. And so are many of the poor. But there’s a balance in there somewhere.

For the wealthy who are doing wrong, here’s the deal:

Money does not make you a better person than someone else who is not as blessed as you, financially. And if you’re not sharing your money in some way with the less fortunate, and if you are constantly bragging about how much money you make, then you need to stop that. You’re doing it wrong. And if all you’re doing is partying your money away like a teenager every night, then yep — you’re still doing it wrong.

I love a good time just as much as the next guy. But at some point, going out drinking every night, partying in various hotspots around your city or the world…well, at some point, it gets real old, real fast.

Again, it’s all about balance.

As to those of the healthy mind, body, and soul; the ones who are educated, who have a good at heart, and are still struggling financially, or have always struggled, financially, pre-and-post Pandemic, you need to cut yourself some slack and align yourself with yes — more positive-thinking.

For the seriously ill, desolate, and devastatingly poor around the world, my heart goes out to you. It seems nothing but a dirty trick of this fallen world that you are in that position; or that you were born into that position in this fallen world. Whether it is personal karma, global karma, cultural karma, universal karma, or just the bad luck of the draw, it is a tragic place to be. And no one in the world should have to suffer, financially or otherwise, in the same world where other people, communities, cultures, countries, and nations, have so much and tend to seek to indeed “party” every night if they can.

The wealthy nations need always to take care of the poor nations. The wealthy people need always to cater to the poor people. And there has to be a median point to where we all meet and enjoy life in peace on this planet Earth.

Because it’s the only one we’ve got, though what we’ve also got, is each other; as long as we understand the true priorities of life; that money works best when it’s shared; and that the only true thing that matters in this world, and the next, is Love.

Corny?

Maybe.

But true.