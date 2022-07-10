The Civil Rights Movement and the Media: President Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr., Rodney King, and More

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ed6FA_0gabc2uL00
andreakrobson/wordpress

[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited media reports, entertainment postings, publications, websites, and reference guides. Information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: NPR.gov, Biography.com, IMDB.com, and Wikipedia.com, and the books, Bewitched Forever, and Twitch Upon a Star.]

As documented by the National Park Service at NPR.gov, "African American mass demonstrations, televised racial violence, and the federally enforced desegregation of higher education institutions, as well as the black passive resistance movement of the early 1960s led to [the] adoption of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964. Considered the most comprehensive civil rights legislation in U.S. history, the act granted the federal government strong enforcement powers in the area of civil rights. It prohibited tactics to limit voting; guaranteed racial and religious minorities equal access to public accommodations; outlawed job discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin; continued the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights; and established the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission."

According to the book, Bewitched Forever, on November 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy, a staunch advocate of the Civil Rights Movement, was assassinated. As fate would have it, on that same day, the classic TV show, Bewitched, began rehearsals for its pilot episode. The series, which became a significant hit for ABC-TV, featured Elizabeth Montgomery, daughter of film icon Robert Montgomery, as Samantha Stephens, the witch with a twitch. Due to Samantha's sense of isolation, the core message of Bewitched is prejudice. Consequently, Bewitched became and remains a banner TV show for many minority groups.

As noted in the book, Twitch Upon a Star, Montgomery had appeared in the 1963 episode of TV's 77 Sunset Strip, titled, "White Lie." She played the biracial daughter of Celia Jackson, a character portrayed by Juanita Moore who, in 1959, received an Academy Award nomination for her performance in the feature film, Imitation of Life, an adaptation of the once-controversial Fannie Hurst novel about racism. On April 4, 1968, Civil Rights activist, Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated. Just a few months later, on June 6, 1968, Senator Robert Kennedy, younger brother to President Kennedy, was also assassinated.

Three decades later, and as recorded on Biography.com, "Rodney King was caught by the Los Angeles police after a high-speed chase on March 3, 1991. The officers pulled him out of the car and beat him brutally, while amateur cameraman George Holliday caught it all on videotape. The four L.A.P.D. officers involved were indicted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and excessive use of force by a police officer. However, after a three-month trial, a predominantly white jury acquitted the officers, inflaming citizens and sparking the violent 1992 Los Angeles riots. Two decades after the riots, King told CNN that he had forgiven the officers. King was found dead in his swimming pool on June 17, 2012, in Rialto, California, at the age of 47."

Alan Jenkins is the executive director and co-founder of The Opportunity Agenda, an organization that works to expand opportunity in America through research, communications, and advocacy. As Jenkins recently observed on PBS.org, regarding the present state of civil and human rights today, "We've made a huge amount of progress but we still have a long way to go. There's very little of the kind of formal bigotry and segregation that we saw in Eyes on the Prize [a PBS documentary that originally aired from 1990 to 1993) but there's still a lot of discrimination in our society, unfortunately."

However, as Jenkins concluded, "The African American civil rights movement has inspired a lot of other groups that have suffered injustices. One example that we saw recently was the immigrant rights demonstrations around the country. Immigrants' assertion that "we too are America" was inspiring, and very much in the spirit of the civil rights movement. In addition, there's been, since the late Sixties, a powerful Latino civil rights movement, that included the farm workers' movement, and includes organizations like the Mexican American Legal Defense Fund, patterned on the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund. The women's rights movement was inspired in part by the African American civil rights movement. Certainly the immigrant rights movement, and the gay rights movement as well. Those are just a few examples. Dynamic people in those communities have led the movements, but the African American civil rights movement provides a powerful template for activism."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, and DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and the host of THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show that premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019.

Los Angeles, CA
5718 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

My Memories of Driving "Kung Fu" TV Star David Carradine

As the author of The Kung Fu Book of Caine and The Kung Fu Book of Wisdom, companion books to the 1972–75 ABC-TV series, I was contracted in 2004 to work as one of the producers on the Bravo network's hit five-part series, The 100 Greatest TV Characters.

Read full story

A "Rocky" Retrospective with a TV Twist

Let's play a round of Seven Degrees From Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Feature Film Franchise – and slant it toward classic television. Firstly, three classic television stars owe a great deal to the success of the Rocky movies.

Read full story

A Retrospective on David Hedison — the Original Star of "The Fly" and TV's "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea"

[Author’s Note: This article is based on information from Herbie J Pilato's book, Dashing, Daring and Debonair: TV's Top Male Icons from the '50s, '60s, and '70s. All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story

James Caan, "Brian's Song," and My Top Ten Sports-Movies

In lieu of the recent passing of actor James Caan, much has been made of his performance in the 1972 classic feature film, The Godfather. But one year prior to that, Caan appeared in the groundbreaking TV-movie Brian's Song. That sports-geared small-screen film, before The Godfather, featured Caan's initial big break.

Read full story

A Retrospective on "Reba": The TV Sitcom Starring Country Music Icon Reba McEntire

The cast of “Reba” (from top left): Steve Howey, Christopher Rich; (from bottom right): Scarlett Pomers, JoAnna Garcia, Reba McEntire, Melis[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

John Schuck Remembers Rock Hudson and "McMillan & Wife"

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Legendary feature film star Rock Hudson found small-screen fame on McMillan & Wife, which premiered on September 17, 1971, as one of three original spokes in the programming wheel that comprised of NBC Mystery Movie anthology series on Sunday nights.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Starbucks is Closing Stores Due to "Challenging Incidents"

[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited corporate news and media postings. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo! News, The Wall Street Journal, Business Insider, and The Associated Press.]

Read full story
26 comments
Rochester, NY

My Memories of when "The Who" visited My House

My cousin Evie [pronounced “Eh-vee’] defined the term “fierce” long before it was born into the modern era. She was a genius, world-traveler, historian, political activist, musicologist, groupie, and ex-junkie-turned superior insurance underwriter who gambled on life in more ways than one. More than anything, she was a ground-breaker with a heart of gold beyond measure.

Read full story
Cerritos, CA

The Coyotes of Cerritos: An Increasing Issue

[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited media postings and reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: LosCerritosNews.net or Wikipedia.org.]

Read full story
5 comments

My Memories of TV's "Dynasty" Stars Linda Evans and Joan Collins

My “Big ‘80s” days (daze?) as a Page for NBC remain some of the memorable moments of my career in the entertainment industry. And yet, who would have thought I would be addressing two stars of an ABC show, titled, Dynasty, while sharing recollections of working for NBC?

Read full story
Rochester, NY

My "Hike for Hope" Memories in Rochester, New York

Years ago, circa 1971, my hometown of Rochester, New York hosted many walking charity events, such as the environmentally-geared Walk for Water, and the "Hike for HOPE," which benefited the legendary medical ocean-cruiser called HOPE (which was essentially a floating hospital on the water). That particular year broke the record for the largest charitable gathering event of its kind (which the photo above also happens to show the participants walking by Aquinas Institute, which just so happens to be my high-school alma mater.

Read full story
8 comments
Santa Monica, CA

My Santa Monica Memories from the '80s

I was born and raised in Rochester, New York, but in the mid-1980s, I made the formal relocation to Los Angeles, specifically, Santa Monica. I had visited the West Coast several times before that move, mostly due to the fact that I had wonderfully-generous relatives who resided there. But I also wanted to pursue my career in the entertainment industry (which ultimately began with my Internship as a Page for NBC in Burbank, California).

Read full story
3 comments
Rochester, NY

My Mom and Her Vote Made a Difference

I grew up on Erie Street in the inner-city of Rochester, New York. My family lived in a red-brick house that was built to last. It's still there, in fact. Eastman Kodak had purchased all the property in our neighborhood and turned the entire area into a parking lot. But not our house. They couldn't touch it. The Landmark Society wouldn't let them. The foundation of our home was too strong, too solid; so much so it was deemed a landmark.

Read full story

My Parents Were and Remain an Inspiration

Herbert "Pompeii" Pilato and Frances Turri PilatoHerbie J Pilato. I wrote the original Kung Fu Book of Wisdom in 1995 and dedicated it to my father, Herbert P. (Pompeii) Pilatod who, at the time, was dying of lung cancer.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, the Homeless, and the Cost of Living

Once a month, I journey to Skid Row in Los Angeles to help feed the homeless with my church group. I’d like to do so more often, as much as possible; because of all the things I’ve accomplished in my life — and career — feeding the homeless is the most rewarding experience of all.

Read full story
16 comments

Money, Religion, and Priorities: One Perspective

For some, making money comes easy. For some, religion and spirituality are more important than material wealth. For some, it is believed that God or the “Universe” wants each of us on Earth to be rich.

Read full story
3 comments

“The Girl from U.N.C.L.E.” — One of TV’s First Female Superheroes

[Author's note: The book, Glamour, Gidgets and the Girl Next Door was used as a reference for the biographical information that appears in this article.]. No female in the history of classic television ever pursed their lips so sensually as Stefanie Powers with her portrayal of super-spy April Dancer on The Girl from U.N.C.L.E. (NBC, 1966–1967).

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: Living Your Life One Step at a Time

For the longest time, I thought my talents and abilities were solely defined by the “practical” or learned skills that I attained through formal education or work experience.

Read full story

Review: “Seinfeld”: What Went Wrong — and How It Should Have Ended

The creative sparks went right with the pilot for Seinfeld when the famed sitcom premiered in the summer of 1989 on NBC. The show continued for nine seasons and made millions of dollars for all of those concerned. The first few seasons were brilliant; the next few years, not so much. And the final episode? Well, there were issues. Let's take a look back at the history of this monumental "show about nothing."

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy