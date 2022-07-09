“The Girl from U.N.C.L.E.” — One of TV’s First Female Superheroes

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

[Author's note: The book, Glamour, Gidgets and the Girl Next Door was used as a reference for the biographical information that appears in this article.]

No female in the history of classic television ever pursed their lips so sensually as Stefanie Powers with her portrayal of super-spy April Dancer on The Girl from U.N.C.L.E. (NBC, 1966–1967).

Powers as Dancer was also adorned in some of the most form-fitting and stylish outfits that uniquely combined the dynamic darling appeal of Dianna Rigg’s Mrs. Emma Peel from The Avengers and Marlo Thomas’ mod wear from That Girl.

Certainly, Powers posed various other of her assertive assets in many other roles over the years, for the big screen and small (specifically, in playing Jennifer Hart opposite Robert Wagner’s Jonathan Hart on Hart To Hart on ABC from 1979 to 1984).

But it was with The Girl from U.N.C.L.E. that Powers made her mark, ignited by The Man from U.N.C.L.E., which spawned the female spin-off that was a markedly different show from the fraternal program that gave it birth.

Girl was canceled after only one season, but fans of the show appreciated Powers' leading performance; the program's early demise did not prevent her from attaining a loyal following that continues to expand to this day.

A combination of Joey Heatherton, Ann Margaret, and Lindsay Wagner, Stefanie’s manifold powers of charismatic persuasion are in full force throughout each frame of U.N.C.L.E. She had a similar effect with other performances, including a key guest-starring role in an arc of episodes between The Six Million Dollar Man and Wagner’s The Bionic Woman, the latter for which Powers was at once considered for the lead.

One of Powers’ other popular TV series roles included that of Toni Feather Danton on the Feather and Father Gang (ABC, 1976–1977), and Jane Powers in Doctors (2001).

Before The Girl from U.N.CL.E., she appeared in feature films like Palm Springs Weekend (written by The Waltons scribe Earl Hamner, Jr.), and made countless TV guest-star appearances on shows like The Ann Sothern Show, Bat Masterson, Bonanza, and Please Don’t Eat The Daisies, and later performed in Owen Marshall, Counselor at Law, The Mod Squad, The Bold Ones, Medical Center, Cannon, and numerous segments of Love, American Style.

The actress also performed in many TV movies such as the compelling Five Desperate Women (ABC, 1971), Family Secrets, and Hollywood Wives, both of which aired on ABC in 1984.

A true love of her life was famed actor William Holden, who died in 1981, after which she became President of the William Holden Wildlife Foundation and a director of the Mount Kenya Game Ranch in Kenya.

Before acting, Powers started out as a dancer, making all the more appropriate her most famous TV character’s name (April Dancer) on The Girl from U.N.C.L.E. She continues to perform today on television and on film, as well as the live stage.

In the mid-1990s, she reconnected with Robert Wagner for a series of successful Hart to Hart reunion movies, and her fans would most likely welcome her presence in any reboot or new incarnation of The Girl From U.N.C.L.E.