[Author's Note: This article is based on corporate news and information, and cites Wikipedia.org, Cultural Daily, Smithsonian Affiliations, and Los Cerritos News as main sources.]

The Cerritos Library in Cerritos, California is a stunning combination of architecture, functionality, entertainment, and education. Over the years, the world-renown and respected facility has been known by many names including the Cerritos Millennium Library, the Cerritos Public Library, and the New Cerritos Library.

According to Wikipedia.org, the Cerritos Library is the civic library for the City of Cerritos, "rededicated on March 16, 2002, with the new moniker and the current futuristic design. It was the first building to feature an exterior clad with titanium panels in the United States. It boasts to be the first "Experience Library" and focuses on themed spaces, high-quality artwork, and inspirational architecture rather than being another library in the traditional sense.

As reported by Cultural Daily,

...during its first six weeks of operation, attendance tripled, library cards went from 800 to 5,000 and circulation increased from 80,000 to 136,000. People come. Sometimes it is hard to find a seat throughout the entire three-floor building. How did this happen? In the 1960s the horseshoe-shaped City of Dairy Valley had a population of 3,500 people, 32,000 cows, 83,000 chickens, and 9,600 turkeys. In 1967 it changed its name to Cerritos. The early version of the Cerritos Public Library opened its doors in 1973. A first expansion came in 1989, yet ambitions remained high.

In 1999 the architectural firm of Charles Walton Associates was commissioned to work on a program based on updated themes of education and a vision for the future. The plan included additional 42,000 square feet and called for hundreds of computer workstations and ports for high-speed Internet access. The design melted a total of 88,000 square feet (8,220 m2).

The inauguration of Frank Gehry’s Guggenheim in Bilbao in 1997 shook the imagination of architects around the world. The use of titanium for cladding had never been done before. The timing was right for domestic innovation. The Cerritos Library became the first building in the United States to use titanium – in a golden version – for its exterior.

The $40 million eclectic reincarnation appealed to fantasy as a form of engagement. The “Save the Planet” children's library includes a 15,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, a model space shuttle, a lighthouse, [a] life-size dinosaur, and a made-to-scale rainforest and planetarium, a little theater, and an arts and crafts room.

As Elizabeth Bugbee once explained for Smithsonian Affiliations,

...the Cerritos Library was pleased to have been chosen to participate in the Youth Capture the Colorful Cosmos (YCCC) program. The incredible resources offered by the Smithsonian Institution allowed us to give local students a unique learning opportunity that combined science, art, and creative fun.

As once detailed by Los Cerritos News, the Cerritos Library offers a variety of online for students such as Expand Your Horizons. Those in the past have included:

...a Book Club: “When You Trap a Tiger by Tae Keller;” STEAM At Home Challenge; Try It With Ms. Sam: Tiny Food Party; and Performance Poetry for Teens. Participants will earn digital badges for completing the fun and educational programs. Registration for the activities will be held through Beanstack. Cerritos Library cardholders can sign up for Beanstack by visiting the library’s website at cerritoslibrary.us. Children age 12 and younger must be registered in Beanstack by a parent or guardian.

Clearly, the Cerritos Library, with its futuristic, high-end design, welcoming atmosphere, and professional and cordial staff, is a trailblazing facility that has raised the bar for libraries around the world.