"Dollar" Stores and the American Consumer

Lawrence Glass/Shutterstock

[Author's Note: This article is based on corporate news and information, and cites Wikipedia.org, Reader's Digest Magazine (rd.com), and WashingtonPost.com as main sources.]

I used to love to bring my father to the Dollar Store.

I would tell him, "Have anything you want in there, Dad."

He couldn't believe it. And sometimes, to this day, I can't either.

But the Dollar Store, or its cousins - the Dollar Tree, the Dollar General, and the 99 Cent Store - are today's version of what used to be known as the "Five and Dime" and Woolworth stores from decades ago.

According to Wikipedia, Frank Winfield Woolworth had found success in Michigan and Western New York with the "...so-called nickel stores, where everything cost five cents...On February 22, 1879, Woolworth opened his Great Five Cent Store in Utica, New York, and it was his later success and expansion of that format as the F. W. Woolworth Company that would create the American institution of the five and ten cent store (or just five and ten), five and dime, or dime store...Before Woolworth, the prevailing thought was an entire store could not maintain itself with all low-priced goods, but with Woolworth's success, many others followed their lead."

A recent report by the Washington Post said, "With rising inflation and disproportionately high job losses among low-income earners, more Americans are relying on dollar stores for groceries and other everyday needs."

As the Washington Post further documented, based on a study conducted by Coresight Research, "A growing number of Americans are relying on dollar stores for everyday needs, especially groceries, as the coronavirus pandemic drags into its 18th month. Chains such as Dollar General and Dollar Tree are reporting blockbuster sales and profits, and proliferating so quickly that some U.S. cities want to limit their growth. The 1,650 dollar stores expected to open this year represent nearly half of all new national retail openings."

It's a win-win scenario for the consumer and the various Dollar stores. As Darya Minovi, a policy associate at the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) recently told Readers Digest:

“Dollar stores are able to profit on slim margins, in part because operating costs are kept low by employing only a handful of people to stock aisles, and by limiting the amount of cold chain storage in their stores (which is necessary for fresh foods like produce)."

However, as Minovi also said, "Dollar stores in the United States typically seek to open locations in economically disadvantaged communities that lack a full-service grocery store,” adds Minovi. “It’s worth noting that consumable goods were nearly 78 percent of Dollar General’s total sales in 2018. Unfortunately, the food on offer is largely calorie-dense and nutrient-poor, so this model depends on selling nutritionally poor food and beverages to mostly low-income customers.”

Conclusion:

The American consumer is struggling, and the "Five and Dime" stores of today are providing various products and everyday necessities for an affordable price. And that's always good news.