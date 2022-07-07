"The Ten Commandments" and That Time I Met Charlton Heston's Family

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

In 2011, I was privileged to attend the world premiere and special screening of Paramount Studio’s newly-restored and quite stunning edition of Cecil B. Demille’s 1956 feature film classic, The Ten Commandments, which just so happens to be my favorite movie of all time.

The Acadamy Award-winning Biblical film, based on the Old Testament Book of Exodus, features an A-list cast of cinema’s legendary stars headed by none other than Charlton Heston, who portrays Moses, the “Deliverer” (and who passed way in 2008).

For decades, ABC-TV originally broadcast the film during the Easter holiday, in two parts on what used to be called the ABC Sunday and Monday Night Movie series. But for the last twenty years or so, the network has screened it, usually on Palm Sunday or Easter Sunday, in one four-hour period.

But I remember first watching the film during those original old-school ABC years, back in my hometown of Rochester, New York. In what was either 1971, 1972, or 1973 I, even then — in my pre-teen years, marveled at the mastery of Ten’s commanding cinematic tapestry.

But then flash forward almost fifty years to 2011 in Hollywood, and there I was, invited by a friend to an in-person screening of the newly-restored edition of the movie at the also newly-and-beautifully restored Egyptian Theatre where Demille’s original 1923 edition of The Ten Commandments premiered.

Those also in attendance for this special event were Heston’s widow Lydia and their son Fraser Clarke Heston.

I was simply in awe of it all.

But whether in 1971, 2011, or today, The Ten Commandments remains my favorite big-screen classic for a number of reasons, though specifically due to its stellar, unbeatable, and colorful dialogue, cinematography, acting, and, of course, the pristine direction and over-all elegant supervisory skills of Mr. DeMille.

Every inch of this film’s production was and remains superior, timeless, really, and pure, more so now with its fresh rendering.

Seeing the restored version of the film on the big screen at the Egyptian Theatre was exciting enough. But to have actually been granted the grand opportunity of sitting in the same theatre with Charlton Heston’s wife and son, the latter of whom actually appeared in the film — as Baby Moses, was nothing less than mesmerizing — an ethereal experience that remained with me longer than a just short-time after it all transpired.

But something particularly memorable occurred after the final credits rolled, following the closing moments of an all-too-brief Q&A session between the audience and the Hestons.

And the timing proved just right.



As fate would have it, my group of friends happened to be the last of those to exit the theatre — just in time to run into Mr. Heston’s son and widow as they strolled to their limo, ready and waiting in the rear parking area of the Egyptian.

It was then I took my chance.

How could I not?

So, I did it.

I approached Mr. Heston — and expressed my sincere appreciation for the film, and all that the movie has meant — and still means to me. I was even granted the opportunity to chat with him about my favorite scene in the movie, which is as follows:

Shortly after Heston’s Moses is cast from Egypt, and when he is nursed back to health by his future wife Sephora (portrayed by Yvonne DeCarlo), and all her beautiful sisters — in the land of Midian.

Here, Moses is no longer the Prince of Egypt and he’s not yet The Deliverer. As I relayed to Fraser Heston, “He’s just a guy. Just a regular guy.” And it’s one of the sweetest moments in the film.

Mr. Heston was complimentary and appreciative of my words and insight, and in return earnest, affable and kind, making certain to know, remember and call me by my first name.

Maybe his delivery wasn’t as spectacular as when, in the movie, Ann Baxter’s Nefreteri calls out, “Moses, Moses, Moses.”

But to have had Charlton Heston’s son, turn to me and say, “Thank you, Herbie,” after being able to watch a favorite film, to share heartfelt feelings about a creative and inspiring work with someone who was directly involved with that work — on several levels — a work that has meant a great deal to me for a number of years — well, that’s just a pretty cool thing.