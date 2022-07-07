A “Six Million Dollar" Profile of "Bionic" Hero Lee Majors

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

The TV superhero series was all but dead before Lee Majors reconstructed the genre as half-man/half-machine Steve Austin with expensive, government-funded superhuman “bionic” parts (right arm, two legs, left eye) as The Six Million Dollar Man. Based on the science fiction novel Cyborg by Martin Caidin, Six Mill (as it was known to those who worked on the show), like David Carradine’s Kung Fu series, began on ABC as a 1973 TV movie, which spun into monthly ninety-minute installments (produced by Glen A. Larson), then weekly sixty-minute segments (supervised by Harve Bennett, who saved the original Star Trek feature film franchise). Originally airing from March 7, 1973, to March 6, 1978, Six Mill in turn not only inspired a weekly female edition of itself (starring Lindsay Wagner as Jaime Sommers, The Bionic Woman — who cost only five million dollars because her parts were smaller; and costarring Richard Anderson as Oscar Goldman, Steve and Jaime’s boss who appeared on both Man and Woman) but once ABC ignited its cybernetic craze, characters with other superpowers started surfacing on all the networks.

ABC first aired a version of Wonder Woman set in the 1940s, but CBS took over and transplanted the exploits of Diana Prince to the 1970s. The Incredible Hulk and Spiderman also both aired on CBS — which expanded its live-action superhero programming to Saturday morning with Shazam (featuring Captain Marvel, as played by Jackson Bostwick and John Davey) and Isis (starring Joanna Cameron who had once guest-starred on The Six Million Dollar Man). ABC also added to the Saturday morning live-action wonder set with shows like Electra Woman and Dyna Girl (starring Days of Our Lives actress Deidra Hall, and Room 222’s Judy Strangis in the respective leads). But it was Lee Majors as bionic man Steve Austin (rebuilt “stronger, faster, better”) who started it all. Popular pop-culture podcaster John S. Drew hosts The Batcave Podcast, The Shazam/Isis Podcast, The OSI Files, The Home Game Show Podcast, and The Chronic Rift.

Like many Six Million Dollar Man fans, Drew, as a child, “tried desperately to emulate” Majors’ portrayal of Austin. He doesn’t just mean moving in slow motion, as though he were bionic, and mimicking the special visual and sound effects that were utilized in the series. Drew’s fandom for Majors reached beyond the average Austin antics. Even though he found himself dressing (in tan and beige clothing) and parting his hair (to the right) as Lee’s Austin was often seen on Six, Drew was generally “fascinated” with Majors’ general appearance. The future podcaster believed the actor’s look served him well for every TV show in which he performed, be it Austin, or his previous role as Heath Barkley on The Big Valley (ABC, 1965–1969), as Jess Brandon on Owen Marshall, Counselor at Law (ABC, 1971–1974), or later, as Colt Seavers on The Fall Guy (ABC, 1981–1986).

As Drew explained, besides Brandon on Marshall, Majors frequently seemed to portray the interloper. “Heath was the bastard child, trying to be accepted but still being his own man…Steve Austin struggled with keeping his humanity while dealing with his bionic limbs. And Colt Seavers was an older man trying to make it in a world where the stuntman was not as respected as he should be. There’s a common theme in all his shows — the outsider.”

All of which resonated with Drew. “As a kid growing up, I felt like the outsider myself and Lee Majors as any of his characters was one to give me hope because even though he was the outsider, he still maintained a dignity that served him well. I honestly can say that part of my moral compass was directed by his manner...as well as my fashion sense.”

Hollywood writer/producer Joel Eisenberg identified with that. When he was a teen he, too, wanted to be Colonel Steve Austin, the Six Million Dollar Man. He ran track in high school and had the show’s theme song running through his head during all of the exercises. When he began his writing career, Austin figured prominently in some of his early fan fiction.

Most of all, like Drew, Eisenberg dressed like the Austin character. “What style! What grace! Leisure suits became my second skin,” he joyfully admits. As he matured, however, the future scribe realized why he appreciated the Six series. Again, like Drew, it wasn’t so much the character of Steve Austin, as it was the actor Lee Majors who portrayed the role.

Eisenberg explained: “During the 1970s, there were many macho guys on television with porn star mustaches and grizzly bear chests. Lee Majors, I believed then as now [had] put so much of ‘himself’ in the role, it was no accident he inspired millions of young fans around the globe. He was macho without being threatening, strong, and yet possessed of a monster-sized heart. A down-to-earth Midwest guy who could steal your girlfriend and lift cars with one hand. If it wasn’t for Lee, who somehow made these qualities ‘believable,’ the series would not have lasted for as long as it has, nor have had half the impact.”

When Majors appeared in the initial 1973 Six Mill 90-minute movie pilot, he inherently knew he was making more than just a motion picture for television. When the film debuted, “It seemed like it would become a regular show, and that felt great,” he said. “I was excited. I had been in a lot of other shows as a supporting player. Finally, I had the lead, which is every actor’s fantasy, whether they admit that or not.” With the modesty Majors is known for, he added, “My dream came true.”

The Six Million Dollar pilot was a slam-dunk in the ratings. King sci-fi-novelist Martin Caidin, who wrote Cyborg, the novel that spawned the first Million Dollar movie, was also interviewed for The Bionic Book. “There was an incredible reaction to the show,” he said. “Mail, calls, telegrams, and an avalanche of favorable reviews. The director, Dick Irving, wanted as much reality as possible, and he was a very tough taskmaster.” ABC timidly commissioned Universal Studios and producer Glen A. Larson to manufacture two more ninety-minute Six segments that would be screened in the Suspense Movie weekly time slot for the following September. The series then turned weekly in January 1974, with the network’s former Mod Squad supervisor Harve Bennett replacing Larson at the bionic helm.

When not working on Man, Majors enjoyed the company of his superstar-actress wife, Farrah Fawcett who, during the peak of her husband’s bionic popularity, became TV’s top blonde bombshell by way of Charlie’s Angels. Debuting on ABC in 1975, and originally costarring Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith, Angels catapulted Fawcett into a stratospheric success, crowning both her and Majors as Hollywood royalty, ultimately becoming the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie of their TV era.

Unfortunately, the Majors-Fawcett marriage crumbled, in part due to Ryan O’Neal’s romantic interest in Farrah, whom he later married after she divorced Lee. It was a tough triangle, mostly because Ryan and Majors had once been close friends. As Fawcett said during the challenging transition, “I feel so bad for Lee. Our relationship has got to be different because I am different. But it’s so hard for him to understand.” Lee relayed at the time, “If you have ever loved something, you know that sometimes you just have to set it free — no matter how much it hurts.”

Despite the personal challenges, however, Majors, married to Farrah from 1973 to 1982, continued to work and succeed without really trying.

From 1981 to 1986, he was Colt Seavers on The Fall Guy (an episode of which reunited the actor with his former bionic costar — and on-screen love-interest — Lindsay Wagner).

In the late ‘80s and mid-‘90s, he reprised his Austin-powerful bionic role in a series of TV movies with Wagner, and he also delivered many additional Six Million-Dollar-geared supporting, recurring, and cameo appearances in feature films, various animated TV shows, commercials, and video games. In recent years, he guest-starred on TV series like NBC’s Community and TNT’s reboot of the CBS classic Dallas show, both editions of which starred his good friend and fellow male TV icon, Larry Hagman.

Besides Fawcett, Lee has married Kathy Robinson (1961 to 1964), Karen Velez (1988 to 1994), and Faith Majors (since 2002). His children include Lee Majors II, Nikki, Trey Kulley, and Dane Luke Majors.

Of his life and career overall, Majors once concluded, “I’ve had disappointments and heartbreaks and setbacks and roles I didn’t get, but something always came along that either made me better or was an even better role. Acting is a tough business, and the percentage of people who make it is very low — it’s about 1 percent.”

Odds that clearly worked in his and our Bionic favor.