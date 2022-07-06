A Look Back at the “Tabitha” TV series: A "Bewitched" Spin-Off

Herbie J Pilato

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

It was 1977.

Bewitched, starring Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha Stephens, the house-witch-with-a-twitch, had ended its original network run on ABC merely five years before.

Miraculously, Tabitha, the half-sorceress/half-human daughter of Samantha and Darrin (first played by Dick York, then Dick Sargent) was now 22 years old and starring in a witch-com of her own.

Erin and Diane Murphy, the twin actresses who had originally portrayed the young diviner, were only 13 years old.

Lisa Hartman, who would later find fame on the CBS even soap, Knotts Landing, was cast as Sam and Darrin’s grown-up immortal offspring.

Apparently, one Samantha and two Darrins added up to three Tabithas — actually four, if you count the failed initial Tabitha pilot tabbed as a Bewitched sequel.

This initial title for the sequel was Tabatha, with an “a,” with Liberty Williams in the lead. Bruce Kimmel played Adam, Tabatha’s brother, and Archie Kahn was her love interest, Cliff. This early version was not greenlit by ABC, while the second pilot starring Lisa Hartman was made and sold to the network.

Hartman’s Tabitha (back with an “i”), lasted 12 segments in all (including the pilot). She was a lovely, high-spirited witch, who could twitch her nose just like her mom, though the finger-to-nose method Tabs used as a kid had been put to rest.

Tabitha worked as a production assistant on a late-night Los Angeles TV interview program, titled, The Paul Thurston Show.

Robert Urich, later of Spenser For Hire and The New Love Boat, was cast as Thurston, who was unaware of Tabitha’s enchanting ways, though he was spell-cast as her romantic interest. As the producer, as well as star, of his own show, Paul was Tabitha’s boss.

Frequently confronted with a barrage of ratings and deadlines pressures from the top brass and Paul’s bullying, Tabitha somehow manages to juggle everything successfully and get the show-within-a-show on the air every week.

It was like a magical MaryTylerMoore Show.

Kind of.

Tab’s warlock-brother Adam (played by twins Greg and David Lawrence on Bewitched) was now portrayed with playful delight by David Ankrum was here merely mortal in this stunted sequel. He frequently feared the world’s possible discovery of his sister’s seer-ing personality. As a result, he continually urged Tabs to forget her immortal heritage, and live the mortal way.

You know, just like mom did.

Or at least, just like mom tried to.

Then there was Aunt Minvera, the Agnes Moorehead-Endora equivalent played by Karen Morrow. Minerva is a swinging sorceress (of the intermediate age-set) who struggles to persuade her stubborn niece to kick up her heels and use her power for fun and profit, just like any other modern supernatural should. And just like Endora tried so insistently — and to no avail — with Samantha on Bewitched.

Naturally, this premise set up a constant tug of war between Adam and Minerva, with Tabitha stuck in the middle — again, much as on Bewitched — and the relationship between Endora, Darrin, and Sam.

Barry Van Dyke (son of Dick Van Dyke) and Mel Stuart (late of All in the Family) co-starred in Tabitha, while Sandra Gould and George Tobias (Mr. and Mrs. Kravitz) and Bernard Fox (Dr. Bombay) from Bewitched made periodic guest appearances.

A Lovely Dey

Somewhere in between the two consecutive pilots for the new Tabitha series, actress Susan Dey was approached about playing the lead. Bewitched writer Ed Jurist thought Dey’s casting would have been ideal. “She’s an exact double for Elizabeth Montgomery,” he once said.

But Dey declined.

Three years before Tabitha’s premiere, Dey had completed four seasons as Laurie Partridge on The Partridge Family, and set out to break the sweet-daughter mold — a goal she eventually attained with her role as Grace Van Owen on NBC’s highly-acclaimed prime-time hit, LA Law.

Lisa Hartman also resembled Elizabeth Montgomery and even possessed similar body language. But Tabitha, any way you spell it, still did not succeed.

The series gave it a noble, charming try. And the cast was terrific, but things just didn’t work out.

In 1989, Montgomery said she had “absolutely zero to do with the show,” and offered one reason why:

“I still receive mail from people who were outraged that Erin and Diane Murphy were not involved with it. The letters would say, What in the world is going on here? Tabitha is in her twenties! This doesn’t make any sense! And I responded to each and every person who was looking for an answer. I felt an obligation to them. They were annoyed and felt betrayed.”

“I wish they had waited a couple of years so I could have done the show,” Erin Murphy had said later. “I would have loved to do it. But I was only thirteen years old when the show came on the air.’

Such real-life chronology did not jibe with Tabitha’s development.

According to what Bewitched creator, Sol Saks once said, “Bewitched had the feel of success from the beginning. everyone liked it and enjoyed it while they were making it. Tabitha had problems from the get-go.”

William Asher, Bewitched’s producer/director and then married to Elizabeth Montgomery had helped to develop Tabitha and also directed one of its episodes (“The Arrival Of Nancy”).

As Saks recalled, Asher asked him to work on the show. “I had something totally different in mind from what they finally produced,” Saks declared. “With Tabitha, they set out to do Bewitched without Samantha and the original cast.”

Bewitched writer Bernie Kahn was a story editor on Tabitha, and even he acknowledged, “We were floundering. We didn’t understand the character. We really didn’t have a fix on the show.”

Of winning the Tabitha lead, Lisa Hartman told The Los Angeles Times on May 12, 1977:

“It was a real shock to get that. I came out here (LA from Texas] to make records and tour. I never really thought about [doing] a series.”

Had Tabitha not been continually bumped by Christmas specials like Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reinder, and Frosty, The Snowman (great TV shows in their own right), Hartman said the show might have had a better chance.

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, and DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others.

