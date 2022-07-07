“CHiPs” TV Icon Larry Wilcox Looks Back on the '80s Show

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCjY2_0gWjyApI00
Erik Estrada (left) with Larry Wilcox (right)[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

[Author's Note: As otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

“I owe the public a good performance...the best I can give.”

That’s the heartfelt message actor Larry Wilcox once gave about his lengthy ride alongside fellow castmate Erik Estrada on television’s classic CHiPs police series.

Besides Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul on Starsky & Hutch, two of TV’s most popular and macho all-American actors-as-law-enforcement teams (also one blond; one dark-haired) were Wilcox and Estrada on CHiPs.

This series first aired on NBC from 1976 to 1981 — and featured Larry as Officer Jonathan “Jon” Baker, and Erik playing Officer Francis (“Frank”) Llewellyn “Ponch” Poncherello — two California highway patrolmen. Estrada is a native of New York’s Spanish Harlem. His first acting break came when a fresh new face was required to costar with Pat Boone in the film, The Cross and the Switchblade. Wilcox was born in San Diego, and brought up in Wyoming, with horseback riding and lasso-rousing as second nature to him.

As such, an episode of CHiPs, titled, “The Rustling,” displayed Wilcox’s rodeo skills, putting him against a steer that had strayed onto the freeway that he patrolled with Estrada on the series. Many episodes of CHiPs utilized the more humanitarian aspects of law enforcement, which contributed a great deal to the show’s success.

For example, in another episode, “Dog Gone,” the two policemen befriended an injured dog named Muffin; while in a segment called “Hitch-Hiking Hitch,” Ponch found himself interacting with a slightly larger animal: a St. Bernard. In yet another animal-oriented entry on the show, Erik and Larry met up with an elephant. Additional fun episodes featured other classic TV characters, like the very fictional H.R. Pufnstuf, who had his own NBC series — on Saturday mornings (as opposed to Saturday nights, when CHiPs mostly aired).

Besides The Cross and the Switchblade, Estrada appeared on the big screen in movie classics like The New Centurions, Airport ’75, Midway, and Trackdown. His TV credits include classic shows such as Hawaii Five-O, Mannix, Kojak, McMillan & Wife, The Six Million Dollar Man, Medical Center, and Police Woman.

Like Estrada, Wilcox is a man of many talents. He’s a musician (who plays both guitar and piano) — and a genius businessman. Other than CHiPs, his acting credits include several groundbreaking TV-movies (one costarring Farrah Fawcett), and several feature films for Walt Disney. He’s appeared on many classic TV shows, including Lassie, Police Story, M*A*S*H, and The Streets of San Francisco.

Both actors are also leading men of good causes in real life.

Wilcox set up an NPO Hub website to benefit police officers killed in the line of duty and various philanthropic projects. In 2000, Estrada was named the international “Face” of the D.A.R.E. program (which advocates against substance abuse). He is also an advocate for the American Heart Association, the United Way, and the C.H.P. 11–99 Foundation, a nonprofit that provides benefits and scholarships for real-life California Highway Patrol family members, in addition to helping with funeral costs for fallen officers, as well as several more charities.

Of their original on-air time on CHiPs, and regarding their subsequent christening as immortal TV superstars, a modest Wilcox offers this insight:

“When I look in the mirror I don’t see a male icon. But while we were doing the show, we were supposedly male icons because we starred in a television series and there were then only just three networks, and our Nielson ratings were a high 19 to the 20s...numbers that are unheard of today. So, you’re reaching millions of people. And I always construed it as the networks spending millions of dollars branding you. So, you should be so lucky to have someone spend 10 or 20 million on your brand. And from that, I felt there was a responsibility as a so-called male icon. And the responsibility was that those fans out there have a special place in their heart [for he and Estrada]. And we were able to serve some kind of meal for the appetite they needed. But I don’t think it’s about signing autographs and being a ‘star.’ It’s about serving the hopes, wishes, and spirit of the fans.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 33

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, and DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and the host of THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show that premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019.

Los Angeles, CA
5706 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Rochester, NY

My Mom and Her Vote Made a Difference

I grew up on Erie Street in the inner-city of Rochester, New York. My family lived in a red-brick house that was built to last. It's still there, in fact. Eastman Kodak had purchased all the property in our neighborhood and turned the entire area into a parking lot. But not our house. They couldn't touch it. The Landmark Society wouldn't let them. The foundation of our home was too strong, too solid; so much so it was deemed a landmark.

Read full story

My Parents Were and Remain an Inspiration

Herbert "Pompeii" Pilato and Frances Turri PilatoHerbie J Pilato. I wrote the original Kung Fu Book of Wisdom in 1995 and dedicated it to my father, Herbert P. (Pompeii) Pilatod who, at the time, was dying of lung cancer.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, the Homeless, and the Cost of Living

Once a month, I journey to Skid Row in Los Angeles to help feed the homeless with my church group. I’d like to do so more often, as much as possible; because of all the things I’ve accomplished in my life — and career — feeding the homeless is the most rewarding experience of all.

Read full story
15 comments

Money, Religion, and Priorities: One Perspective

For some, making money comes easy. For some, religion and spirituality are more important than material wealth. For some, it is believed that God or the “Universe” wants each of us on Earth to be rich.

Read full story
1 comments

The Civil Rights Movement and the Media: President Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr., Rodney King, and More

[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited media reports, entertainment postings, publications, websites, and reference guides. Information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: NPR.gov, Biography.com, IMDB.com, and Wikipedia.com, and the books, Bewitched Forever, and Twitch Upon a Star.]

Read full story

“The Girl from U.N.C.L.E.” — One of TV’s First Female Superheroes

[Author's note: The book, Glamour, Gidgets and the Girl Next Door was used as a reference for the biographical information that appears in this article.]. No female in the history of classic television ever pursed their lips so sensually as Stefanie Powers with her portrayal of super-spy April Dancer on The Girl from U.N.C.L.E. (NBC, 1966–1967).

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: Living Your Life One Step at a Time

For the longest time, I thought my talents and abilities were solely defined by the “practical” or learned skills that I attained through formal education or work experience.

Read full story

Review: “Seinfeld”: What Went Wrong — and How It Should Have Ended

The creative sparks went right with the pilot for Seinfeld when the famed sitcom premiered in the summer of 1989 on NBC. The show continued for nine seasons and made millions of dollars for all of those concerned. The first few seasons were brilliant; the next few years, not so much. And the final episode? Well, there were issues. Let's take a look back at the history of this monumental "show about nothing."

Read full story

From "Mayberry" to "Happy Days": A Retrospective on Ron Howard

The television generation watched Ron Howard grow to maturity — first as little Opie Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show and then as Richie Cunningham on Happy Days. But rather than attempting the difficult transition from child star to adult actor, Ron went behind the camera to become one of the preeminent Oscar-winning directors of our time. Perhaps one could have anticipated his later enormous success as a filmmaker of taste and intelligence by his pedigree. Like an early version of Jodie Foster (whose brother Buddy Foster took Ron’s place on Mayberry RFD, the Griffith sequel that CBS aired from 1968 to 1971), Howard always seemed to know how to deal with the vicissitudes of longtime success in Hollywood by being well-grounded in a supportive family, filled with love and respect. As such, he is a rarity in Hollywood.

Read full story
3 comments

Suzanne Pleshette: “The Bob Newhart Show” and Beyond

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Actress Suzanne Pleshette (who passed away in 2008) was best known s Emily Hartley, the smart and sassy TV wife with the sexy gravelly voice on The Bob Newhart Show, which originally aired on CBS from the fall of 1972 to the spring of 1978.

Read full story
Cerritos, CA

The Cerritos Library: A World-Class Facility

[Author's Note: This article is based on corporate news and information, and cites Wikipedia.org, Cultural Daily, Smithsonian Affiliations, and Los Cerritos News as main sources.]

Read full story

A Tribute to My Dream Car

In the spring of 2013, I purchased what I thought was my dream car. But just three days after I made the monumental purchase, I realized it was ridiculously over-priced, and a gas guzzler to boot.

Read full story

Opinion: The Lack of Diversity in Movies and on TV

DryHundredFear (CC BY 2.0) I am both astounded and annoyed by the continued lack of diversity in casting on film and television shows. Look at any cast on any TV series today – and everyone looks the same, and if they don’t look the same, they resemble or talk like one another – with very few distinguishing characteristics in appearance and sound.

Read full story
4 comments

Memories of My Dad's 1974 Ford Gran Torino Elite

It was the spring of 1974. My father’s green-on-green 1969 Pontiac Catalina was on its last leg. Our family loved that car. And yet, we loved my dad’s 1966 Mercury Monterey even more. It was black on the outside, with red leather on the inside. It was gorgeous.

Read full story
17 comments

"The Ten Commandments" and That Time I Met Charlton Heston's Family

In 2011, I was privileged to attend the world premiere and special screening of Paramount Studio’s newly-restored and quite stunning edition of Cecil B. Demille’s 1956 feature film classic, The Ten Commandments, which just so happens to be my favorite movie of all time.

Read full story
1 comments

A “Six Million Dollar" Profile of "Bionic" Hero Lee Majors

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. The TV superhero series was all but dead before Lee Majors reconstructed the genre as half-man/half-machine Steve Austin with expensive, government-funded superhuman “bionic” parts (right arm, two legs, left eye) as The Six Million Dollar Man. Based on the science fiction novel Cyborg by Martin Caidin, Six Mill (as it was known to those who worked on the show), like David Carradine’s Kung Fu series, began on ABC as a 1973 TV movie, which spun into monthly ninety-minute installments (produced by Glen A. Larson), then weekly sixty-minute segments (supervised by Harve Bennett, who saved the original Star Trek feature film franchise). Originally airing from March 7, 1973, to March 6, 1978, Six Mill in turn not only inspired a weekly female edition of itself (starring Lindsay Wagner as Jaime Sommers, The Bionic Woman — who cost only five million dollars because her parts were smaller; and costarring Richard Anderson as Oscar Goldman, Steve and Jaime’s boss who appeared on both Man and Woman) but once ABC ignited its cybernetic craze, characters with other superpowers started surfacing on all the networks.

Read full story
Burbank, CA

“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met

As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.

Read full story
81 comments

"Dollar" Stores and the American Consumer

[Author's Note: This article is based on corporate news and information, and cites Wikipedia.org, Reader's Digest Magazine (rd.com), and WashingtonPost.com as main sources.]. I used to love to bring my father to the Dollar Store.

Read full story
3 comments

"Don't Mess With My Son": A Story of a Mother's Love

I was picked on when I was a kid, mostly every day, and mostly because I was cute and talented, and in many instances, cuter and more talented than any of the other kids, especially the little and older bully boys, who were jealous of me, because all the little girls were after me.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy