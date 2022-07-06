Opinion: How To Measure Your True Self-Worth

[Image by Alex Iby from Unsplash]

I’ve played the moving game countless times; too many to remember. I used to think, “Gosh — I can’t throw THAT out!” But you know what? I did. And you know what else? I don’t miss ANY of the stuff I threw out, gave away, or donated.

There were many treasured items that I gave to friends and family, and those items will as a result always remain treasures, now in the possession of those I love and hold dear. But the other stuff? It was all crap and junk and I’m glad it’s gone, along with yesterday.

Instead, I’m living for today, and my head and my storage areas are CLEAR! So, get rid of all that crap, junk, and clutter in your garages, attics, and basements — and live your life for today — and enjoy a nice clutter-free home and life.

Clear space, clear head is the way I look at it.

And when my thoughts are clear, I am content. When I am content, I am less confrontational and less arrogant.

And I am accused of being arrogant all the time.

“Do you think you’re better than other people?”

But hearing that question always makes me laugh.

“Better than other people?!”

Please.

I wake up every day trying to make the world a better place if that’s what they mean. And no way do I always succeed, but dang — I, sure enough, do try.

That said, usually, the people who think I’m arrogant (or think that I think I’m better than others) have their own insecurities.

It’s like years ago when I was an NBC page.

Now, granted, I might have been perceived as a cocky son-of-a-gun in those days. But I was 23 years old, and I thought I had the world by the “you-know-whats.” And who isn’t perceived as cocky when they’re 23 (my heavens, especially today!).

But in general, a few of my supervisors at NBC thought I was just plain-out cocky, as did a few of my peers.

That is, until one day when a reporter from The Los Angeles Times arrived to do a story on NBC Pages. I used to sing and dance as the “pre-warm-up guy” for the audiences of The Tonight Show (with Carson), Wheel of Fortune, etc. And the L.A. Times reporter took note of that and made me the center of his article.

In a few days, the article was published, and, as it turned out, I was the only positive voice in the piece. Everyone else complained about their job — but I talked about how great it was being an NBC Page.

And boy, oh boy did everyone’s attitude change.

My supervisors were like, “Man, Herb — that’s great!” “You’re cool!” “You’re the best!”

And my favorite was: “You’ve CHANGED!”

And I was really startled.

I was like, “Uh? Dude — I haven’t changed. YOUR PERCEPTION of me has changed. I’ve always been a good person.”

In recent years, I’ve been blessed with great success in many endeavors. And I’ve been proud of it. But what some might call “boastful,” I call “sharing.”

I share my life and thoughts with others because I think it’s just plain fun to do so, and hopefully, some people get a little inspired in the process.

Whatever “cocky” days I’ve experienced are long behind me (even though, again, in my view, my “cockiness” was really only misperceived by the insecure)!

I think the best way to make my point is this:

I appreciate and respect money, but do I think that having money and nice things makes me better than other people?

We all have our talents. I can sing, dance, act, write, direct, inspire, tell a good joke, be a good listener, and on and on.

But, at the same time, I can’t count and I can’t play basketball…which really are only two of the COUNTLESS things that I am NOT capable of doing.

But like the rest of us, I just do the best I can with what I have and try to be happy — and then go on to share my talents with anyone who wants to embrace and share my joy.

Nothing more…nothing less.

The real bottom line is this:

I’m a lover of many great and good spiritual beliefs, from every walk of life, culture, and heritage.

As long as Love or Loving-Kindness is involved with a good religion or spiritual belief, I’m there.

But if I still hear questions like, “Who do you think you are?” I reply with something like, “I’m from Paris.”

That’s what I tell people, now; not just because it sounds cool, but mostly because it’s pretty funny.

Like the classic “Coneheads” skit from TV’s original Saturday Night Live edition of the 1970s. The Coneheads (played by Dan Ackroyd, Larraine Newman, and Jane Curtain) were aliens on Earth with pointy, bald scalps. And to help keep their more-than-obvious and very different identity a secret, they used to say, “We’re from France.”

But either way, here’s the deal, bottom line:

Take your work seriously.

Take your life seriously.

But never take yourself seriously.

Everything else will fall into place, whether or not you are from Paris.