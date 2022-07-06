Opinion: The State of Saturday Morning Cartoons

Bostoncalendar.com

As a child of the 1960s and 1970s, I grew up loving superheroes in comic book form, on TV, and at the movies (although back in the day, the only big-screen superhero was Christopher Reeve’s tower presence in the Superman films).

On television in prime-time, in particular, there was the live-action genius of Adam West as Batman; The Six Million Dollar Man, The Bionic Woman, Wonder Woman, The Incredible Hulk, and a short-lived, but noble attempt with a Spider-Man series.

On Saturday mornings, with specific regard to animation (in the '60s) there was Space Ghost and SuperFriends; Iron Man, Spider-Man, and The Fantastic Four. The '70s, of course, also brought live-action editions of Captain Marvel and Isis; Electra Woman and Dyna Girl, among others.

But I mostly enjoyed the animated entries to Saturday morning superhero television, including the great Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends (those being Iceman and Firestar), which remains by far one of the best-written animated shows in history, right beside the animated Star Trek series of the early '70s; and Batman: The Animated Series of the early '90s. And although not technically superhero cartoons, I also enjoyed Jonny Quest and The Herculoids, both outstanding in their own way.

Other terrific animated superhero shows through the years have included Sampson and Goliath, The Silver Surfer, Thundercats, He-Man, and more.

On the other hand, a few years ago, I tried watching a few episodes of Marvel’s Avengers Assemble, and the Ultimate Spider-Man. But after doing so, I was nothing but exhausted.

I was not able to understand the dialogue, mostly because the soundtrack music was so loud and obnoxious; and the camera angles and cuts were so spastic – that only made things worse.

From this point of view, both shows were not so well-done.

If I, an adult had to strain to listen and understand the narrative or visual flow of the episode; well, then – what the heck do little kids do?

I realize that life runs at a faster pace today than it did in the '60s and '70s and that every aspect of life is more hectic in contemporary times than in the past; even and particularly when it comes to entertainment.

But come on?

Really?

Do the new Saturday morning cartoons of today have to be that loud and unclear to understand?

The writing on contemporary cartoons is brilliant. It’s just too bad that the words and lines of dialogue that the characters speak are inaudible.

Certainly, superhero cartoons, in particular, have always been a little loud, and many of the characters on new animated shows spew out dialogue at a swift pace.

But by the same token, today's cartoons have taken inaudibility to a new extreme - and the excessive deluge of countless commercials every six minutes or so is just out of control.

Will things get better? What will Saturday morning television look like in the future? What about the state of superhero cartoons in particular? Will things become worse?

Let's hope not.