Memories of My Dad's 1974 Ford Gran Torino Elite

It was the spring of 1974.

My father’s green-on-green 1969 Pontiac Catalina was on its last leg.

Our family loved that car.

And yet, we loved my dad’s 1966 Mercury Monterey even more. It was black on the outside, with red leather on the inside. It was gorgeous.

So much so, I remember my father telling me the car was “calling” him when he first saw the stunning vehicle in the showroom at the Mercury dealer on Main Street in our hometown of Rochester, New York.

We were all pretty upset when Dad traded in the Monterey for the Catalina; especially my sister. My Dad said she cried upon learning of the transition.

But I certainly wasn’t crying when in that spring of 1974 I saw a print ad in Reader’s Digest magazine for the Ford Motor Company’s then-brand-now Gran Torino Elite.

I remember begging my father to get that car. I was graduating 8th grade, and the following fall I would be entering high school. So, of course, it would be so cool to be seen having my father drive me to school every morning with that Elite vehicle.

Not to mention how just a few years later, I would ultimately borrow that car to drive myself to school.

Talk about your dream cars.

Anyway, it took some doing, but my dad was finally seriously considering trading in the green Pontiac. But before he did, he asked me to give the car a good cleaning, inside and out. He wanted it to look more than presentable as a trade-in for any new car he would purchase.

I remember clearly how much elbow grease I put into shining up that Catalina. Windex for the windows and the interior. Chrome cleaner for the bumpers. Wax for the full exterior.

I cleaned the Pontiac so well that I was a little sad to see it go.

Because the car premiered in 1969, that meant it was the first year of the “head-rest” design that was becoming popular in all cars at the time. I remembered sitting in the Catalina when my dad first purchased it. It felt so luxurious because of those headrests.

This was all years before the “rich-Corinthian leather” TV commercials that featured actor Ricard Montalban (of TV’s “Fantasy Island” and Star Trek’s famed-Kahn character) and the Chrysler Cordoba.

The green interior of the Pontiac couldn’t compare to that.

But at the same time, the Chrysler Cordoba was inspired by the two-door "personal luxury” that was ignited in 1974 with Ford’s Gran Torino Elite.

All the American car manufacturers attempted to replicate that two-door personal luxury style of the Ford Elite; even Chevrolet did so with the popular Monte Carlo and the then-called opera window on each side of the car.

The Gran Torino did that first, with a twin-opera window on each side.

But in truth, that opera window phase really began with Ford’s Lincoln Continental Mark IV.

Gosh, that car was gorgeous, too. But way out of my dad’s price range.

The Ford Gran Torino Elite, however, was a different story.

When my dad took me to the Judges Ford dealership on Lake Avenue in Rochester, I was stunned.

In the showroom was a golden-yellow Elite with a black interior. Like that black-on-red leather Mercury Monterey called my dad in 1966, this new Gran Torino was calling me in the spring of 1974.

And I, in turn, was begging my father to buy it, which he eventually did, if following some pretty intense negotiations with the salesman.

I'll never forget the salesman's name: Iggi Vinci.

And I'll never the final price my dad paid for the car: $4000.00.

That was quite a chunk of change back in 1974. And Mr. Vince worked hard to make that sale. I remember him telling me, "Your father is one tough customer!”

Yep.

But he was also one terrific dad, who ended up loving that one gorgeous golden-yellow 1974 Gran Torino Elite just as much, if not more than I did.