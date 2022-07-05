When “Bewitched” Star Elizabeth Montgomery Told Me To Do My Laundry

Herbie J Pilato

In the 1980s, I was in my twenties, living in a small studio apartment in Santa Monica, California. I was an actor who had bit-parts in TV shows like General Hospital and The Golden Girls. I was singing and performing in various clubs in Hollywood. I was a stand-in-dancer for the TV show Solid Gold. I was doing whatever I could to get by. But nothing was really happening. I was aimless, with no firm grip on my career.

Then I broke my baby toe. I couldn’t walk. You never appreciate even the littlest things in life like a baby toe until you lose it or injure it.

But it was because I broke my baby toe that I started watching TV again, as I had while growing up in my hometown of Rochester, New York in the 1960s.

My favorite TV show was and remains Bewitched, which featured Elizabeth Montgomery as “twitch-witch” Samantha who gives up the magical life to marry a mortal advertising man named Darrin Stephens (first played by Dick York, and then Dick Sargent).

In the 1980s, I decided to write about it. I came up with the idea for The Bewitched Book, which was eventually revised as Bewitched Forever. Some years later, I would write two biographies of Montgomery: Twitch Upon a Star: The Bewitched Life and Career of Elizabeth Montgomery, and The Essential Elizabeth Montgomery: A Guide to Her Magical Performances.

Before any of that transpired, however, I first had to meet and interview Montgomery, which was no easy feat.

Montgomery, who succumbed to cancer at only age 62 in 1995, was a very private person who did not usually grant interviews. If she did speak with the press, Montgomery made it clear that she did not want to talk about Bewitched. She loved working on the show and playing Samantha. But she wanted to move on.

Bewitched originally aired on ABC-TV from 1964 to 1972.

It was now 1985, and with small-screen films like A Case of Rape, and The Legend of Lizzie Borden, Montgomery had long-established herself as one of television’s most revered dramatic actresses. As Samantha on Bewitched, she was crowned “Queen of the Witches.” By 1985, Montgomery was known as the first “Queen of TV Movies.”

Still, I knew I could not do any book about Bewitched without talking with her.

After proving myself to Bewitched producer/director William Asher, who was married to Montgomery during the show’s original run, he convinced Elizabeth to talk with me.

Asher gave me her phone number, and each time I called, which was for weeks on end, Montgomery’s answering service would always pick up the line.

Finally, one day, I received a return phone call from the actress. But I wasn’t there to pick up the line. I was downstairs, doing the laundry in the shared utility room of my apartment building.

After folding my clothes, I returned to my apartment and noticed the flashing light on my answering machine (remember: this was the 1980s). I pressed the playback button to listen to my messages, and I heard Montgomery’s voice. I couldn’t believe it.

Of course, I called her back immediately and, this time, she picked up the line. I told her, “I’m so very sorry that I missed your call. I was doing my laundry.”

To which she replied, “As well you should.”

We both chuckled, and from that moment on, we became friends.

Elizabeth was a wonderful person; down to earth, and unaffected by the Hollywood machine. It was because of her that my first book was published. Every good thing in my career has happened because of that book. And though Elizabeth Montgomery is now gone from this world, I remain…bewitched forever by her twitch upon a star.