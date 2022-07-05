Marlo Thomas Remembers "That Girl"

Courtesy of Marlo Thomas

[Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Airing on ABC from 1966 to 1971, That Girl starred the effervescent Marlo Thomas as aspiring actress Ann Marie from Brewster, New York, who sets her sights on the bright lights of the Big Apple (as perfectly punctuated by the pulsating theme music that opened each episode).

She meets and falls in love with Newsview magazine writer Donald Hollinger, played with chivalrous charm by Ted Bessell.

Viewers quickly embraced the independent and lively character of Ann Marie, particularly her relationship with Bessell’s Donald Hollinger, which was portrayed as innocent and serious; pure, kind, loyal, and loving. Fans of the series grew to appreciate their respect for one another. They adored how supportive Donald was of Ann’s dreams, and they loved their electrifying on-screen chemistry.

“Without Teddy," Thomas said, "Ann wouldn’t have been the same character. In fact, because of Teddy, the show could have been called ‘That Couple.’ He was simply brilliant from the first moment we saw him. We auditioned practically every young actor in town for the part…like Charles Grodin and Bill Bixby…but when Teddy and I read a few scenes together, that was it. No contest. He had humor and a quirky kind of sexy charm that we saw immediately - and the girls in our audience just loved.”

While That Girl possessed all the typical trappings of a hit series - solid storytelling, pristine cast - the show’s social underpinnings are what made it historic.

“Much of the series sprang from my consciousness of women’s rights, and what I was going through and thinking about at the time,” Thomas said. This level of awareness was heightened after she’d read Betty Friedan’s landmark nonfiction work, The Feminine Mystique, which was first published in 1963 and ultimately helped ignite the women’s liberation movement in the 1960s.

As That Girl’s star and executive producer, Thomas embodied the very strength and independence being espoused by the women’s movement, overseeing every aspect of the series, including the initial table-readings of the scripts.

“I would actually read the scripts before they even got to the table,” Thomas recalled. “We talked a lot about what a girl would actually say to her father or her boyfriend. We knew we couldn’t just go for a laugh - we had to be real and still be funny."

Thomas decided to end the series in its fifth year, during which Ann and Donald became engaged. Both the network and hair product sponsor Clairol pleaded with Thomas to have the couple marry in the last segment, but she flatly rejected the idea. “I understood why they wanted a wedding…weddings get high ratings. But we’d just spent five years telling women all over the country that, although marriage can be great, it wasn’t Ann’s priority now. She didn’t need it to feel complete."

“I never wanted the show to become That Married Woman,” Thomas added. “Television had loads of married women. I just couldn’t cop out on the girls and women who had followed Ann Marie’s independent, single life and had found in her a model for themselves."

Consequently, in the last scene in the final episode of That Girl, Ann and Donald get stuck in an elevator, on their way to a Women’s Liberation meeting. "That seemed the perfect way to close things out," Thomas concluded.