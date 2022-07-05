Susan Saint James Remembers Rock Hudson and "McMillan & Wife"

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

[Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

The classic TV series, McMillan & Wife originally aired on NBC from 1971 to 1977. The two-hour mystery with comedic overtones was part of the network's then-popular "mystery wheel" programming that also included Columbo and McCloud. Hudson played San Francisco Police Commissioner Stewart "Mac" McMillan, who solved crimes with his not-really-stay-at-home wife, Sally, portrayed by Susan Saint James, who later found additional TV fame performing opposite Jane Curtain on the popular 1980s CBS sitcom, Kate & Allie.

"Rock's big strength was romantic comedies," said Saint James. "That's what he did best. All of those movies he did with Doris Day were my favorites growing up, and I just fell into that with him on McMillan & Wife. We both just loved doing romantic comedy. They're fun to do, and I had no trouble looking lovingly at Rock Hudson. I mean, he was a matinee idol!"

Additionally, Saint James credited Hudson's "very light-hearted" manners. "He didn't bring doom or gloom" to any set he worked on or character he portrayed. "He'd let his agent negotiate the details of things like what time he wanted to leave for the day. But if it was a big scene and it was late, he would stay to complete the day's work. We became good friends. He was easy-going and funny. I have outtakes from the show on 16mm film which are hysterical. We all were happy, and we just clicked."

Since 1981, Saint James has been married to Dick Ebersol, the veteran television executive, senior adviser for NBC Universal Sports and Olympics — and, from 1980 to 1985, executive producer of Saturday Night Live.

McMillan & Wife remains a special show for its fans, and James and Hudson remained in contact until his tragic death from AIDS in 1985. To this day, Saint James has fond and poignant memories of two Hudson tributes that transpired, before and after his passing in 1985. She was in New York for the first tribute, when he was alive.

As Saint James remembered, "I got a call from his manager, who said, 'Rock is being honored in Atlantic City and he'd love for you to come down there and be one of the speakers.' There were four women who were asked, including Carol Burnett. And they all knew Rock really well or had worked with him. So, Dick and I thought, 'Well, this will be fun,' especially because Dick had also known Rock socially in Hollywood for years."

The event took place on a Saturday night, James and Ebersol had flown in the Friday before. But the next morning, there was a hurricane, and none of the other speakers could attend the event except Saint James. "So, Rock joked and was like, 'Okay — it's all on you...stretch it out. Make it long.'"

"But by the time it was all over," she added, "the skies were clear, and they sent a helicopter to take him back home. And he invited Dick and me back to his apartment with his press agent, and none of us until the sun came up on Sunday morning. We stayed up all night and had the best time, telling hilarious stories. And I felt like that was a blessing because Rock had recently had open-heart surgery. He smoked as a younger man and had a serious heart condition. So, he looked kind of gray."

"As it turned out," she continued, "he was already suffering from either HIV or AIDS and we didn't know that; I don't even know if he knew it then. And it wasn't long before he died."

The second Hudson tribute that Saint James attended was hosted by his friend Elizabeth Taylor at his home in Los Angeles. According to Saint James, Taylor told her, "You've actually worked with Rock more than any of us because you did years of movie-length shows."

But between those two events, Saint James had the chance to speak with Hudson, shortly prior to his death. "I got to tell him, 'I love you, and I'm praying for you,'" she said.

"It was so perfectly special that we got to spend time together," either at Hudson's apartment that night after the event in Atlanta, or during their last conversation on the phone.

"It was a gift," Saint James said.