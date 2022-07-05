Opinion: “Saturday Night” Needs To Remain "Live" at 11:30 PM — On Both Coasts

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

In recent years, NBC has aired Saturday Night Live at 8:00 PM on the West Coast to retain the essence of its timely performance on the East Coast, when it airs live at 11:30 PM.

But — No — the West Coast edition of Saturday Night Live should not air at 8:00 PM in prime-time. And — Yes, the famously-irreverent late-night weekend television staple should mirror its East Coast airing and remain at 11:30 PM on both coasts.

And here’s why:

When Saturday Night Live premiered on NBC in 1975 it was the coolest thing since sliced bread with a bunch of hams and wry wit. Created and produced by Lorne Michaels, the original incarnation of SNL, as it’s come to be known, featured a stellar cast of newcomers such as John Belushi, Dan Acroyd, Chevy Chase, Gilda Radner, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtain, and Lorraine Newman. As the show continued other fresh-starters joined the series included Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, and more. Even veteran performers like Billy Crystal would come aboard. Together, over time, they formed different editions of the so-labeled Not Ready For Prime Time Players troupe. It was a moniker that fit a steady band of performers who were accompanied by a different, as in “alternate” musical guest each week, each week hosted by an A-list film or TV superstar of the day.

Around the same time of the inaugural SNL season, legendary sportscaster Howard Cosell was over at ABC trying to re-invent The Ed Sullivan Show wheel with a variety series he also called, Saturday Night Live. It was a move that influenced NBC for a very brief time to shorten the title of SNL to just Saturday Night.

But NBC would soon be able to reinsert the word Live back into its late-night romp, as Cosell’s Night failed miserably to make it in prime-time and was canceled shortly after its debut. The closest Cosell came to being Sullivan was hosting the Bay City Rollers rock group on his premiere date of September 201, 1975 — seeking to emulate, for example, when The Beatles premiered on Sullivan, November 9, 1964 — with a record-setting 73 million people tuned in to watch.

But there were not such a record-setting debut with Cosell and company in prime-time.

SNL, however, in late night, with its Not Ready For Prime-Time Players, was in the throngs of commencing something beyond what any programming genius could imagine.

Naughty, Not Nice, But Real Funny

In its initial years, SNL was considered naughty television, airing after the late-night news on a Saturday evening, ready, waiting and available to entertain many older teens, not yet 18-teen or 21, and not yet ready to go-bar-hopping.

In the process, SNL not only gave birth to a roster of future superstars but a plethora of legendary skits, everything from the “Cheeseburger, Chips, and No Coke, Just Pepsi” sketch to “Two Wild and Crazy Guys,” which featured Dan Ackroyd and comedian and future-movie-star-in-the-making Steve Martin.

The show was hip and cool because it was on late-night, and everything that aired before 11:30 PM (including the News!) was not hip and cool. The danger time zone of SNL was in direct opposition to the comfort zone of prime time — the first hour of which, at one time was referred to as the Family Hour.

Mary, “Maude,” and More in the Mix

A few years prior to SNL’s debut, before producers Norman Lear and Bud Yorkin changed the face of TV with their realistic band of CBS comedies — All in the Family, Maude, Good Times, etc, there was actually a Television Code Seal of Good Practice logo that was placed in the closing credits graphics of mostly every comedy, drama, and adventure series.

While CBS also contributed to the reinvention of television with additional series such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show and M*A*S*H, the network’s long-standing variety show format, so pristinely represented in the late 1960s and early 1970s by The Carol Burnett Show and The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour was fast becoming a dying breed.

This development was made even more evident after CBS and Moore ended her iconic sitcom and tried, and then proved as unsuccessful as Cosell to reboot the variety show format with not one — but two — short-lived failed attempts: Mary and The Mary Tyler Moore Hour — both of which closed the self-help ’70s decade on a downbeat

But through it all, there was Saturday Night Live, ultimately introducing the mainstream adult viewers who were now staying up late with their pre-18/21-year-old children and watching gross-out skits like “The Thing That Wouldn’t Leave,” or the cunning, cutting-edge and hilarious “Coneheads” (“from France”).

Gross Exaggerations

In essence, SNL, at times, introduced the mainstream audience to gross-out humor. But it could bring such untamed entertainment to TV after 11:30 PM, because everything else on TV beforehand was tame, even in the midst of networks like CBS plowing down all rural shows (or “anything with a tree in it”) like The Andy Griffith Show, Petticoat Junction, etc. While ABC prime-time shows like Bewitched, and I Dream of Jeannie over at NBC were be-lined just shy of the debut of SNL, which was rearing to ready to own brew and brand of TV magic for late Saturday nights.

But that was the original point of Saturday Night Live — its mojo stood out from the crowded normalcy of what television had to offer.

That’s was made it so hip and cool, man.

Conclusion

As contemporary prime-time TV increases its own audacities, Saturday Night Live should be inspired to push the envelope further and remain ahead of the curve with its legendarily-bold creative force. The show should continue with its outrageous skits that, for one, mimick the real News (no matter how outrageous the real News already is). But to do so after 11:30 PM —where it should air on both the West and East coasts — and not before that time — where everything else on TV should at least appear — or pretend — to be relatively tame.