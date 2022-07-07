Opinion: The Lack of Diversity in Movies and on TV

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fuplb_0gUIXtH100
DryHundredFear (CC BY 2.0)

I am both astounded and annoyed by the continued lack of diversity in casting on film and television shows.

Look at any cast on any TV series today – and everyone looks the same, and if they don’t look the same, they resemble or talk like one another – with very few distinguishing characteristics in appearance and sound.

All the guys are hot, young and white with brown hair – and all the women are hot, young and brunet with blue eyes – and all of them are super-intelligent, fast-talking, acerbic drones.

On the other hand, watch any classic episode of Marcus Welby, M.D. and you’ll see a senior lead male with gray hair with blue eyes, a young white associate with alabaster skin and brown eyes, and a female secretary of Latin descent in her mid-40s with light brown hair and eyes, and an olive complexion.

Tune into a retro ‘70s segment of Bridget Loves Bernie, and you’ll see a dark male Jewish lead and a blond white female lead, surrounded by a supporting cast of all ages with various degrees of brown, blond, black, and white coloring.

Turn your world on with her smile during any episode of The Mary Tyler Moore Show and you’ll catch a white mid-western woman intermingling with a thirtysomething Jewish girl, a heavy-set, short and balding middle-aged white man, a silver-haired male fox, a middle-aged female blond with piercing blue eyes and your Mom’s hairstyle; another middle-aged female blond with a bouffant hairdo.

Investigate Mannix and you’ll find an Armenian lead male detective with a female African-American secretary.

Engage in warp speed over to the original Star Trek and you’ll see a leading blond male captain, a tall dark-haired man with pointy ears, an Asian male, a hippie Russian, a female African-American, and a middle-aged Southern doctor. (Ok, maybe that was part of Trek creator Gene Roddenberry’s ideal vision for a united humanity, but still…)

Mosey on over to The Golden Girls and you’ll find four distinguished female citizens each with their own look: one very tall and thin Jewish woman with gray hair and a low voice playing a tall and thin Italian woman with gray hair and a low voice; one tiny in stature female with white hair; one with light brown hair, a Southern accent, and a vivacious walk; and yet another one who looks an awful lot like that middle-aged woman with your Mom’s hairdo from The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Explore the endless possibilities of the mind with episodes of Frasier and you’ll find two brothers who act and sound alike but by way of the talented actors who portray them are somehow magically transformed into different people, both of whom interact with a tall, thin British woman with brown hair, a mid-western earthy female with red hair, and an elderly gray-haired physically-challenged man with a cane.

Have breakfast or lunch with Alice, and view the following three stand-out waitresses serving an assortment of various oddballs at a grumpy-man's Mel’s Diner: a dark-hair girl from Jersey, a hot, red-headed hot-head from Texas, and an Olive-Oil school graduate.

Swim on over to the castaways of Gilligan’s Island and you’ll discover a scrawny little buddy with a white cap palling around with his rotund sandy-hair Skipper; a stuffy pre-Big-Bang-Theory professor with his khaki-beige science duds; the stuffy millionaire and his wife – and the ultimate female dichotomy of the little dark-hair down-to-earth country girl alongside the tall, slinky, red-haired movie star with an attitude.

Yes, most of the performers on all of these classic shows are, in general, attractive. But ultimately, that’s the similarities between each of them end…and where the similarity to the casts of contemporary TV shows is non-existent.

Back in the day, TV casts were diverse; they didn’t all look, act and talk alike – as they do on most every new television show today.

Where are the unique traits? Where are the distinct personalities? Where are the uncommon looks (beyond the sci-fi/fantasy genre)? Does EVERY character have to be sarcastic, sardonic, quick-witted, and edgy? Does EVERY actor cast have to be young and perfect-looking? Does EVERY character/actor have to blend into the other to totally confuse the audience into believing they’re watching just one big mess of people, stuttering, garbling, and mumbling their words?

Transparently so.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, and DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and the host of THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show that premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019.

Los Angeles, CA
5706 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Rochester, NY

My Mom and Her Vote Made a Difference

I grew up on Erie Street in the inner-city of Rochester, New York. My family lived in a red-brick house that was built to last. It's still there, in fact. Eastman Kodak had purchased all the property in our neighborhood and turned the entire area into a parking lot. But not our house. They couldn't touch it. The Landmark Society wouldn't let them. The foundation of our home was too strong, too solid; so much so it was deemed a landmark.

Read full story

My Parents Were and Remain an Inspiration

Herbert "Pompeii" Pilato and Frances Turri PilatoHerbie J Pilato. I wrote the original Kung Fu Book of Wisdom in 1995 and dedicated it to my father, Herbert P. (Pompeii) Pilatod who, at the time, was dying of lung cancer.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, the Homeless, and the Cost of Living

Once a month, I journey to Skid Row in Los Angeles to help feed the homeless with my church group. I’d like to do so more often, as much as possible; because of all the things I’ve accomplished in my life — and career — feeding the homeless is the most rewarding experience of all.

Read full story
15 comments

Money, Religion, and Priorities: One Perspective

For some, making money comes easy. For some, religion and spirituality are more important than material wealth. For some, it is believed that God or the “Universe” wants each of us on Earth to be rich.

Read full story
1 comments

The Civil Rights Movement and the Media: President Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr., Rodney King, and More

[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited media reports, entertainment postings, publications, websites, and reference guides. Information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: NPR.gov, Biography.com, IMDB.com, and Wikipedia.com, and the books, Bewitched Forever, and Twitch Upon a Star.]

Read full story

“The Girl from U.N.C.L.E.” — One of TV’s First Female Superheroes

[Author's note: The book, Glamour, Gidgets and the Girl Next Door was used as a reference for the biographical information that appears in this article.]. No female in the history of classic television ever pursed their lips so sensually as Stefanie Powers with her portrayal of super-spy April Dancer on The Girl from U.N.C.L.E. (NBC, 1966–1967).

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: Living Your Life One Step at a Time

For the longest time, I thought my talents and abilities were solely defined by the “practical” or learned skills that I attained through formal education or work experience.

Read full story

Review: “Seinfeld”: What Went Wrong — and How It Should Have Ended

The creative sparks went right with the pilot for Seinfeld when the famed sitcom premiered in the summer of 1989 on NBC. The show continued for nine seasons and made millions of dollars for all of those concerned. The first few seasons were brilliant; the next few years, not so much. And the final episode? Well, there were issues. Let's take a look back at the history of this monumental "show about nothing."

Read full story

From "Mayberry" to "Happy Days": A Retrospective on Ron Howard

The television generation watched Ron Howard grow to maturity — first as little Opie Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show and then as Richie Cunningham on Happy Days. But rather than attempting the difficult transition from child star to adult actor, Ron went behind the camera to become one of the preeminent Oscar-winning directors of our time. Perhaps one could have anticipated his later enormous success as a filmmaker of taste and intelligence by his pedigree. Like an early version of Jodie Foster (whose brother Buddy Foster took Ron’s place on Mayberry RFD, the Griffith sequel that CBS aired from 1968 to 1971), Howard always seemed to know how to deal with the vicissitudes of longtime success in Hollywood by being well-grounded in a supportive family, filled with love and respect. As such, he is a rarity in Hollywood.

Read full story
3 comments

Suzanne Pleshette: “The Bob Newhart Show” and Beyond

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Actress Suzanne Pleshette (who passed away in 2008) was best known s Emily Hartley, the smart and sassy TV wife with the sexy gravelly voice on The Bob Newhart Show, which originally aired on CBS from the fall of 1972 to the spring of 1978.

Read full story
Cerritos, CA

The Cerritos Library: A World-Class Facility

[Author's Note: This article is based on corporate news and information, and cites Wikipedia.org, Cultural Daily, Smithsonian Affiliations, and Los Cerritos News as main sources.]

Read full story

A Tribute to My Dream Car

In the spring of 2013, I purchased what I thought was my dream car. But just three days after I made the monumental purchase, I realized it was ridiculously over-priced, and a gas guzzler to boot.

Read full story

“CHiPs” TV Icon Larry Wilcox Looks Back on the '80s Show

Erik Estrada (left) with Larry Wilcox (right)[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. [Author's Note: As otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story
33 comments

Memories of My Dad's 1974 Ford Gran Torino Elite

It was the spring of 1974. My father’s green-on-green 1969 Pontiac Catalina was on its last leg. Our family loved that car. And yet, we loved my dad’s 1966 Mercury Monterey even more. It was black on the outside, with red leather on the inside. It was gorgeous.

Read full story
17 comments

"The Ten Commandments" and That Time I Met Charlton Heston's Family

In 2011, I was privileged to attend the world premiere and special screening of Paramount Studio’s newly-restored and quite stunning edition of Cecil B. Demille’s 1956 feature film classic, The Ten Commandments, which just so happens to be my favorite movie of all time.

Read full story
1 comments

A “Six Million Dollar" Profile of "Bionic" Hero Lee Majors

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. The TV superhero series was all but dead before Lee Majors reconstructed the genre as half-man/half-machine Steve Austin with expensive, government-funded superhuman “bionic” parts (right arm, two legs, left eye) as The Six Million Dollar Man. Based on the science fiction novel Cyborg by Martin Caidin, Six Mill (as it was known to those who worked on the show), like David Carradine’s Kung Fu series, began on ABC as a 1973 TV movie, which spun into monthly ninety-minute installments (produced by Glen A. Larson), then weekly sixty-minute segments (supervised by Harve Bennett, who saved the original Star Trek feature film franchise). Originally airing from March 7, 1973, to March 6, 1978, Six Mill in turn not only inspired a weekly female edition of itself (starring Lindsay Wagner as Jaime Sommers, The Bionic Woman — who cost only five million dollars because her parts were smaller; and costarring Richard Anderson as Oscar Goldman, Steve and Jaime’s boss who appeared on both Man and Woman) but once ABC ignited its cybernetic craze, characters with other superpowers started surfacing on all the networks.

Read full story
Burbank, CA

“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met

As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.

Read full story
81 comments

"Dollar" Stores and the American Consumer

[Author's Note: This article is based on corporate news and information, and cites Wikipedia.org, Reader's Digest Magazine (rd.com), and WashingtonPost.com as main sources.]. I used to love to bring my father to the Dollar Store.

Read full story
3 comments

"Don't Mess With My Son": A Story of a Mother's Love

I was picked on when I was a kid, mostly every day, and mostly because I was cute and talented, and in many instances, cuter and more talented than any of the other kids, especially the little and older bully boys, who were jealous of me, because all the little girls were after me.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy