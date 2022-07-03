Rochester, NY

Today's Walmart and Target are the Woolworth's of Yesterday

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZnT2k_0gToSGuE00
[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

Contemporary discount department stores like Walmart and Target are the K-Mart and JM Fields-like stores of yesterday.

I grew up in the inner city of Rochester, New York in the 1960s and 1970s.

Across the street were the first offices of the then-named Haloid company, which later became the internationally-known Xerox Corporation.

Up the block, was the global office of the Eastman Kodak Company, which still remains there.

My family didn’t have much money. So, doing simple things was a big deal; like going for an ice cream or traveling a few extra miles to the closest Woolworth & Co. discount department store.

My family would pile into my father’s 1966 black Mercury Monterey or his green 1969 Pontiac Catalina, and off we went.

I remember buying these like bouncing balls, baseball bats, softballs, catcher’s mitts, blow-bubble goo bottles, the latest 45 rpm records, and the like. You know, all the real fun stuff that has more often than not been replaced today by the all-too technological and less fun stuff like iPads and smartphones.

Going to Woolworth, K-Mart, or the local favorite, Tent City, was just terrific; journeying to each was as joyfully regular as you could get.

And we’d make a day trip about it.

It wasn’t just having everyone get in the car and drive off. It was never that spontaneous.

Such excursions were always carefully planned; sometimes taking the entire morning or afternoon.

And if we could have, we would have made it last longer.

It was all about family time, with maybe, too, a few of the neighbors coming along for the ride.

Literally.

Going to Woolworth or JM Fields was a big deal because everything was a big deal back.

And if it wasn’t a big deal, we’d make it into one.

Relatively speaking, life was happier then, even in the tumultuous 1960s and early 1970s.

The Vietnam War may have raged on across the club, and there may have been culture clashes or more severe challenges in other neighborhoods.

But not in mine. On my block, we had representatives from every nation: Italians, Spanish, and African-Americans, among others. None of our families were wealthy in financial terms. But we were rich in every other way that mattered.

And that’s why purchasing a super-ball, or a bubble blow set at Woolworth's and just having a chocolate ice cream later on in the day meant all the more.

We appreciated every little thing we did or could buy because we didn’t have much, at least not much of what the world called secure, then or now.

But we had each other. We had our basic joys and knew how to revel in the most low-key of fashions.

My father used to say, “Anything tastes good when you’re hungry,” and “It’s all nice when it’s new.”

He and my dear mother and others of their generation – certainly the ones that were in my life – had their priorities in line; they left me with life guidance and lessons that I still apply today.

Today, whether I go to Walmart, to the grocery store, or just for a raspberry sherbert, I appreciate it all; more so than I would have had I never visited the JM Fields or Woothworth of yesterday.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 23

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, and DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and the host of THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show that premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019.

Los Angeles, CA
5144 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

A “Six Million Dollar" Profile of "Bionic" Hero Lee Majors

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. The TV superhero series was all but dead before Lee Majors reconstructed the genre as half-man/half-machine Steve Austin with expensive, government-funded superhuman “bionic” parts (right arm, two legs, left eye) as The Six Million Dollar Man. Based on the science fiction novel Cyborg by Martin Caidin, Six Mill (as it was known to those who worked on the show), like David Carradine’s Kung Fu series, began on ABC as a 1973 TV movie, which spun into monthly ninety-minute installments (produced by Glen A. Larson), then weekly sixty-minute segments (supervised by Harve Bennett, who saved the original Star Trek feature film franchise). Originally airing from March 7, 1973, to March 6, 1978, Six Mill in turn not only inspired a weekly female edition of itself (starring Lindsay Wagner as Jaime Sommers, The Bionic Woman — who cost only five million dollars because her parts were smaller; and costarring Richard Anderson as Oscar Goldman, Steve and Jaime’s boss who appeared on both Man and Woman) but once ABC ignited its cybernetic craze, characters with other superpowers started surfacing on all the networks.

Read full story

A Tribute to Adam West: The Best and Brightest "Batman"

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. In the world of actors who played Batman, there was no quite like Adam West, who interpreted the character with a unique pizzazz, physical style, and vocal timbre unlike any other before or since his performance on the 1960s cult classic television show of the same name.

Read full story

A Look Back at the “Tabitha” TV series: A "Bewitched" Spin-Off

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Bewitched, starring Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha Stephens, the house-witch-with-a-twitch, had ended its original network run on ABC merely five years before.

Read full story

A Look Back at Gale Storm: One of TV's First Independent Women

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. “I liked Gale Storm,” said famed entertainment journalist Margaret Wendt. “I think she was exotic...and she certainly died too young. Sometimes the actors are so interesting to look at, that what they look like becomes more interesting than whatever business they’re doing or performing as their characters. I remember I used to talk about how she would wear her hair…she was like an Eartha Kitt [type] to me. There was something very different about her face…and you become so enthralled with the way they look or how they achieved that particular look as that particular character or in that particular performance that you actually miss what they were doing in the scene as that character. I think of her show as a little show…but she was a big deal.”

Read full story

Love, Money, the Movies, and More

For decades we watched characters on the big screen fall in love “for richer or poorer.” It’s been the same scenario for fictional characters on various television shows, in plays, novels, novellas, essays, and various prose and poems since the beginning of time.

Read full story

Opinion: TV Sitcoms and the Likability Factor

Back in the day, classic television shows, and feature films for that matter, made time for humor to balance out the drama. After World War II, as big-screen movies became darker and edgier (which today’s productions seem so intent on embracing and displaying), humor began to vanish and was labeled as too old-fashioned.

Read full story

How "Star Trek: The Next Generation" Changed Everything

Before Star Trek: The Next Generation debuted in the fall of 1987, episodic TV shows had a beginning, middle, and end; story arcs over several episodes didn’t exist (beyond the daytime and primetime soaps), and “character development” was a periodic thing.

Read full story

Opinion: The State of Saturday Morning Cartoons

As a child of the 1960s and 1970s, I grew up loving superheroes in comic book form, on TV, and at the movies (although back in the day, the only big-screen superhero was Christopher Reeve’s tower presence in the Superman films).

Read full story

Memories of My Dad's 1974 Ford Gran Torino Elite

It was the spring of 1974. My father’s green-on-green 1969 Pontiac Catalina was on its last leg. Our family loved that car. And yet, we loved my dad’s 1966 Mercury Monterey even more. It was black on the outside, with red leather on the inside. It was gorgeous.

Read full story
11 comments
Santa Monica, CA

When “Bewitched” Star Elizabeth Montgomery Told Me To Do My Laundry

In the 1980s, I was in my twenties, living in a small studio apartment in Santa Monica, California. I was an actor who had bit-parts in TV shows like General Hospital and The Golden Girls. I was singing and performing in various clubs in Hollywood. I was a stand-in-dancer for the TV show Solid Gold. I was doing whatever I could to get by. But nothing was really happening. I was aimless, with no firm grip on my career.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: “Saturday Night” Needs To Remain "Live" at 11:30 PM — On Both Coasts

In recent years, NBC has aired Saturday Night Live at 8:00 PM on the West Coast to retain the essence of its timely performance on the East Coast, when it airs live at 11:30 PM.

Read full story
4 comments

Susan Saint James Remembers Rock Hudson and "McMillan & Wife"

[Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. The classic TV series, McMillan & Wife originally aired on NBC from 1971 to 1977. The two-hour mystery with comedic overtones was part of the network's then-popular "mystery wheel" programming that also included Columbo and McCloud. Hudson played San Francisco Police Commissioner Stewart "Mac" McMillan, who solved crimes with his not-really-stay-at-home wife, Sally, portrayed by Susan Saint James, who later found additional TV fame performing opposite Jane Curtain on the popular 1980s CBS sitcom, Kate & Allie.

Read full story
10 comments

Marlo Thomas Remembers "That Girl"

[Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Airing on ABC from 1966 to 1971, That Girl starred the effervescent Marlo Thomas as aspiring actress Ann Marie from Brewster, New York, who sets her sights on the bright lights of the Big Apple (as perfectly punctuated by the pulsating theme music that opened each episode).

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: The Lack of Diversity in Movies and on TV

DryHundredFear (CC BY 2.0) I am both astounded and annoyed by the continued lack of diversity in casting on film and television shows. Look at any cast on any TV series today – and everyone looks the same, and if they don’t look the same, they resemble or talk like one another – with very few distinguishing characteristics in appearance and sound.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: I Like My Movie and TV Curbs To Be Fake

Martin Scorsese and I share a few things in common. He’s Italian; I’m Italian. He’s a genius; I’m Italian. He likes real curbs; I like my curbs to be fake. Big fake, over-sized street curbs; as they appear in classic feature films such as Singing in the Rain, which premiered in 1952.

Read full story

Kindness Matters More Than Talent

Years ago, I directed a musical for a community theatre that was located close to where I lived and spent weeks auditioning many actors, singers, and dancers of all ages. A diverse amount of extremely talented performers gave it their all during the auditions, but of course, I could only narrow it down to a chosen few who would win the various lead and supporting roles. But it soon became clear who would round out the cast.

Read full story
1 comments

A Tribute to Ann B. Davis - "Alice" on "The Brady Bunch"

If you're a fan of classic television, you know you could always depend on Alice to keep The Brady Bunch house in order. More importantly, you could always depend on actress Ann B. Davis, who portrayed the character (and who passed away in 2014), to hit her mark with her genius comedic spark.

Read full story
2 comments

The Increasing Issue of Mumbling in Movies and on TV

I can’t understand a lot about contemporary television programming, but what I can’t understand the most – is the dialogue. Everybody mumbles and talks too low. It’s all like a bad episode of Seinfeld (of which there were only a few).

Read full story
67 comments

A Re-View of "Man of Steel"

In their mutation from the printed/digital comic book world into the live-action feature film universe, Marvel’s superheroes are overwhelmingly the victors while to DC’s camp go the spoils, the clunkers, and the position of a distant second best.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy