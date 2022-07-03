Today's Walmart and Target are the Woolworth's of Yesterday

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

Contemporary discount department stores like Walmart and Target are the K-Mart and JM Fields-like stores of yesterday.

I grew up in the inner city of Rochester, New York in the 1960s and 1970s.

Across the street were the first offices of the then-named Haloid company, which later became the internationally-known Xerox Corporation.

Up the block, was the global office of the Eastman Kodak Company, which still remains there.

My family didn’t have much money. So, doing simple things was a big deal; like going for an ice cream or traveling a few extra miles to the closest Woolworth & Co. discount department store.

My family would pile into my father’s 1966 black Mercury Monterey or his green 1969 Pontiac Catalina, and off we went.

I remember buying these like bouncing balls, baseball bats, softballs, catcher’s mitts, blow-bubble goo bottles, the latest 45 rpm records, and the like. You know, all the real fun stuff that has more often than not been replaced today by the all-too technological and less fun stuff like iPads and smartphones.

Going to Woolworth, K-Mart, or the local favorite, Tent City, was just terrific; journeying to each was as joyfully regular as you could get.

And we’d make a day trip about it.

It wasn’t just having everyone get in the car and drive off. It was never that spontaneous.

Such excursions were always carefully planned; sometimes taking the entire morning or afternoon.

And if we could have, we would have made it last longer.

It was all about family time, with maybe, too, a few of the neighbors coming along for the ride.

Literally.

Going to Woolworth or JM Fields was a big deal because everything was a big deal back.

And if it wasn’t a big deal, we’d make it into one.

Relatively speaking, life was happier then, even in the tumultuous 1960s and early 1970s.

The Vietnam War may have raged on across the club, and there may have been culture clashes or more severe challenges in other neighborhoods.

But not in mine. On my block, we had representatives from every nation: Italians, Spanish, and African-Americans, among others. None of our families were wealthy in financial terms. But we were rich in every other way that mattered.

And that’s why purchasing a super-ball, or a bubble blow set at Woolworth's and just having a chocolate ice cream later on in the day meant all the more.

We appreciated every little thing we did or could buy because we didn’t have much, at least not much of what the world called secure, then or now.

But we had each other. We had our basic joys and knew how to revel in the most low-key of fashions.

My father used to say, “Anything tastes good when you’re hungry,” and “It’s all nice when it’s new.”

He and my dear mother and others of their generation – certainly the ones that were in my life – had their priorities in line; they left me with life guidance and lessons that I still apply today.

Today, whether I go to Walmart, to the grocery store, or just for a raspberry sherbert, I appreciate it all; more so than I would have had I never visited the JM Fields or Woothworth of yesterday.