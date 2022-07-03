A Re-View of "Man of Steel"

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrONZ_0gTk3iZE00
streaming.rk.com

In their mutation from the printed/digital comic book world into the live-action feature film universe, Marvel’s superheroes are overwhelmingly the victors while to DC’s camp go the spoils, the clunkers, and the position of a distant second best.

Marvel not only continues to throw all the right heroic punches, as much as it consistently enters the ring with sheer, unadulterated courage and innovative product.

To put it simply, Marvel has guts – they simply deliver their superior human flicks in the right manner. They stick to the mythology of their selected comic book origins and hold back on the edgy innovation. It’s still there – but they don’t make such a big deal out of the alterations – as does DC.

For what seems like eons, DC, and its Warner Bros. studio partner, have been dragging their collective butt in spotty attempts to, for one, get their Justice League (as a group or individually) up on the big screen. Although their Christopher Nolan-directed Batman/Dark Knight trilogy was a massive hit, and the new Nolan-produced Man of Steel, directed by Zach Snyder, has granted a potent shot in the arm to the Superman franchise, the success of Marvel’s multi-guided Captain America/Thor/Iron Man/Avengers movies (not to mention their Spider-Man flicks, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield editions) have far superseded (sorry) DC’s less-than-stellar entries into the genre (hello and goodbye Green Lantern).

To put it simply again, Marvel’s wonder mutants are just a lot more fun to watch; they have more pep, the casting is spot-on – and their “joy factor” is tremendous.

On the other hand, DC’s super frenzy of motion picture heroes lack the vibrant spirit and color (in tone, cinematography, and costume) of their comic book page origins.

Man of Steel (MOS), for one, is utterly vacant of joy – not to mention downright depressing (which itself goes against the very core of the original Superman comic-book mythology). What it then lacks in figurative character it additionally lacks in characters, period, namely, The Daily Planet junior photographer Jimmy Olsen.

Most likely, Jimmy may show up in a sequel (probably in some dark form; see later dark references). But that’s not good enough. He should have been in this initial reboot, if anything, in place of that ridiculous Steve Lombard reporter character (annoyingly played by Michael Kelly).

And are they kidding with the hand-cam cinematography? Millions of dollars were allocated for this movie – and portions of it are filmed like a low-funded Billy Jack remake – minus the cinemascope?!

Equally disturbing is the overwhelming volume of sound, the overt-destruction of Smallville and Metropolis (thousands had to die?!), and the excessive alien-space/sci-fi-ness to it all.

It was all so distracting and disappointing, as were some of the casting choices, the actors and their acting; the writing, the dialogue, and the directing.

Helmer Snyder might know what he’s doing with large-scale, action-adventure landscaping, but when it comes to intimate scene-editing, guiding actors, and getting legitimately human emotions and interactions from and between them – well, Tom Whedon (The Avengers), he ain’t.

I found myself actually shaking my head through a good portion of the film, in awe of its sophomoric execution in general; and while assessing specific aspects of it such as the miscasting of villain General Zod (played by Michael Shannon with a seemingly-Mary Poppins voice), and those Russell Crowe-Jor-El/mirror/on-the-Krypton-vessel moments (Seriously?!).

As to Henry Cavill, who embodied Clark Kent/Superman, the dude’s great looking – but his presence just isn’t big enough, vertically and dynamically. He’s too short – and that cape was too long (it was clearly dragging the ground with dirt on it in certain moments – and that no one would catch that – or that anyone would allow that to make it on screen – is head-shake worthy). Cavill clearly worked hard to get that body – but Superman is BUILT…not developed. There’s a difference.

Christopher Reeve, who is considered by scores as the one and only true cinematic Superman, was born with his form (God bless him), while Cavill had to develop (and sometimes pump it up before shooting (which was painfully obvious in a few scenes with the actor’s awkward physical movements). Reeve was 6′, 6,” larger than life, and had personality. Cavill is just “life,” minus the personality.

And although casting an African-American actor (Laurence Fishburne) as Perry White was a progressive move on the studio’s part, having Amy Adams portray Lois Lane was a mistake. She just didn’t do it for me. (And since when does Lois Lane have red hair? Apparently, since she developed absolutely no on-screen chemistry with Clark Kent.)

Overall, the MOS presentation was again, just too dang dark, dingy, and sad and, consequently, I was sad upon leaving the theatre.

Unlike, the essence of DC’s Batman, Superman is not dark by nature. Therefore, it’s totally acceptable that the Dark Knight trilogy would be dark in tone, character, and storytelling.

But as explained in the earliest DC comic books (and to some extent, in the later editions) what transpires in the life and development of Superman, from an organic standpoint, is ultimately quite upbeat. Firstly, in an attempt to save his life (which they ultimately do), his parents jettison him from their dying home planet of Krypton to Earth. He falls into the farm fields and loving arms of the childless Martha and JonathanKent (in MOS played by a ridiculous Diane Lane and an okay Kevin Costner). They raise him to be a fine upstanding young man, who retains an assortment of additional extraordinary powers, including astounding strength, heat vision – and the ability to fly.

How cool is that?!

Super cool!

So, why in tarnation would the DC/WB crew decide to darken that world and destroy that optimistic and hopeful view with the heavy-laden Man of Steel? As Cavill’s Clark tells Adams’ Lois in one scene, the S on Superman’s skin-tight garb is his home-world monogram for hope.

Thank goodness he explained that because otherwise, one wouldn’t have surmised as much upon viewing the rest of the MOS.

With its implementation of the movie, the DC/WB camp may have figured that since director/producer Nolan did such a great job with his dark take on Batman that he could pull a similar stunt with the Superman films.

But such has not transpired. In fact, with Man of Steel, the dark issues were merely intensified with Nolan’s decision not to direct the project, and to instead hire Snyder – who, as mentioned, guided the equally joyless (and very bloody) 300. In effect, a Kick-Ass film director does not a kick-ass Superman film, make (or something like that).

Certainly, DC/WB made a noble attempt to hire Nolan and subsequently Snyder.

The objective was to think out of the box and make something really different.

That’s all fine and good.

But in doing so, one cannot – nor one should not – go too far outside the box, or one may not find any audience outside at the box office.

Clearly, this did not happen with MOS. The movie is doing extremely well. But I’m not so sure that is a testament to its quality as more to its brilliant, massive, and somewhat desperate-looking marketing campaign.

And please note: this cinematic opinion isn’t about a Baby Boomer’s misunderstanding of a contemporary take.

Good is good; well-done is well-done – in any era and in any genre.

The music of Frank Sinatra and Beethoven will always be great music whenever it’s heard. Casablanca and Citizen Cane will ever be considered genius filmmaking in any decade in which they are screened.

In like (or dislike) manner, sub-par movie-making is sub-par movie-making, whether the budget is a college-bound five thousand clams or a multi-million dollar studio-endorsed epic like Man of Steel.

With that said, only in the last few minutes of MOS do we catch a mere glimpse of the fun the entire production might have embraced and showcased from the get-go had Snyder, Nolan, DC, or Warner Bros. saw the forest through their superhero trees and camera angles.

For my money, whoever is in charge of the sequel (or the Justice League, in general, for that matter), should hire a happy director (who will at the very least start things off by bringing back that original bright red and blue costume!).

Because with Man of Steel, there is nothing but a loud, noisy, spiritless film in which Superman (spoiler alert, if nearly ten years later!) actually kills someone – which once more – goes against the very grain of everything the character has stood for from day one (in DC Action Comics Number 1).

And if DC ever hopes to catch up with Marvel’s supersonic hero-based films and their perfectly-balanced mix of success, quality, and sincere critical acclaim, then first off, Nolan and Snyder have to exit the arena. From there, DC, WB, and whoever replaces Nolan and Snyder, will then need to step into the ring with their gloves off and their thinking caps on, and leave any clouded egos at the door.

If not, the consequences will be dire, with a less than worthy product like Man of Steel – the very core of which in the big-screen, superhero scheme of things, seemed like an empty and hallow re-telling of the Tin Man – without the heart or a personality.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, and DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and the host of THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show that premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019.

Los Angeles, CA
5160 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

A “Six Million Dollar" Profile of "Bionic" Hero Lee Majors

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. The TV superhero series was all but dead before Lee Majors reconstructed the genre as half-man/half-machine Steve Austin with expensive, government-funded superhuman “bionic” parts (right arm, two legs, left eye) as The Six Million Dollar Man. Based on the science fiction novel Cyborg by Martin Caidin, Six Mill (as it was known to those who worked on the show), like David Carradine’s Kung Fu series, began on ABC as a 1973 TV movie, which spun into monthly ninety-minute installments (produced by Glen A. Larson), then weekly sixty-minute segments (supervised by Harve Bennett, who saved the original Star Trek feature film franchise). Originally airing from March 7, 1973, to March 6, 1978, Six Mill in turn not only inspired a weekly female edition of itself (starring Lindsay Wagner as Jaime Sommers, The Bionic Woman — who cost only five million dollars because her parts were smaller; and costarring Richard Anderson as Oscar Goldman, Steve and Jaime’s boss who appeared on both Man and Woman) but once ABC ignited its cybernetic craze, characters with other superpowers started surfacing on all the networks.

Read full story

A Tribute to Adam West: The Best and Brightest "Batman"

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. In the world of actors who played Batman, there was no quite like Adam West, who interpreted the character with a unique pizzazz, physical style, and vocal timbre unlike any other before or since his performance on the 1960s cult classic television show of the same name.

Read full story
2 comments

A Look Back at the “Tabitha” TV series: A "Bewitched" Spin-Off

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Bewitched, starring Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha Stephens, the house-witch-with-a-twitch, had ended its original network run on ABC merely five years before.

Read full story

A Look Back at Gale Storm: One of TV's First Independent Women

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. “I liked Gale Storm,” said famed entertainment journalist Margaret Wendt. “I think she was exotic...and she certainly died too young. Sometimes the actors are so interesting to look at, that what they look like becomes more interesting than whatever business they’re doing or performing as their characters. I remember I used to talk about how she would wear her hair…she was like an Eartha Kitt [type] to me. There was something very different about her face…and you become so enthralled with the way they look or how they achieved that particular look as that particular character or in that particular performance that you actually miss what they were doing in the scene as that character. I think of her show as a little show…but she was a big deal.”

Read full story
1 comments

Love, Money, the Movies, and More

For decades we watched characters on the big screen fall in love “for richer or poorer.” It’s been the same scenario for fictional characters on various television shows, in plays, novels, novellas, essays, and various prose and poems since the beginning of time.

Read full story

Opinion: TV Sitcoms and the Likability Factor

Back in the day, classic television shows, and feature films for that matter, made time for humor to balance out the drama. After World War II, as big-screen movies became darker and edgier (which today’s productions seem so intent on embracing and displaying), humor began to vanish and was labeled as too old-fashioned.

Read full story

How "Star Trek: The Next Generation" Changed Everything

Before Star Trek: The Next Generation debuted in the fall of 1987, episodic TV shows had a beginning, middle, and end; story arcs over several episodes didn’t exist (beyond the daytime and primetime soaps), and “character development” was a periodic thing.

Read full story

Opinion: The State of Saturday Morning Cartoons

As a child of the 1960s and 1970s, I grew up loving superheroes in comic book form, on TV, and at the movies (although back in the day, the only big-screen superhero was Christopher Reeve’s tower presence in the Superman films).

Read full story

Memories of My Dad's 1974 Ford Gran Torino Elite

It was the spring of 1974. My father’s green-on-green 1969 Pontiac Catalina was on its last leg. Our family loved that car. And yet, we loved my dad’s 1966 Mercury Monterey even more. It was black on the outside, with red leather on the inside. It was gorgeous.

Read full story
11 comments
Santa Monica, CA

When “Bewitched” Star Elizabeth Montgomery Told Me To Do My Laundry

In the 1980s, I was in my twenties, living in a small studio apartment in Santa Monica, California. I was an actor who had bit-parts in TV shows like General Hospital and The Golden Girls. I was singing and performing in various clubs in Hollywood. I was a stand-in-dancer for the TV show Solid Gold. I was doing whatever I could to get by. But nothing was really happening. I was aimless, with no firm grip on my career.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: “Saturday Night” Needs To Remain "Live" at 11:30 PM — On Both Coasts

In recent years, NBC has aired Saturday Night Live at 8:00 PM on the West Coast to retain the essence of its timely performance on the East Coast, when it airs live at 11:30 PM.

Read full story
4 comments

Susan Saint James Remembers Rock Hudson and "McMillan & Wife"

[Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. The classic TV series, McMillan & Wife originally aired on NBC from 1971 to 1977. The two-hour mystery with comedic overtones was part of the network's then-popular "mystery wheel" programming that also included Columbo and McCloud. Hudson played San Francisco Police Commissioner Stewart "Mac" McMillan, who solved crimes with his not-really-stay-at-home wife, Sally, portrayed by Susan Saint James, who later found additional TV fame performing opposite Jane Curtain on the popular 1980s CBS sitcom, Kate & Allie.

Read full story
10 comments

Marlo Thomas Remembers "That Girl"

[Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Airing on ABC from 1966 to 1971, That Girl starred the effervescent Marlo Thomas as aspiring actress Ann Marie from Brewster, New York, who sets her sights on the bright lights of the Big Apple (as perfectly punctuated by the pulsating theme music that opened each episode).

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: The Lack of Diversity in Movies and on TV

DryHundredFear (CC BY 2.0) I am both astounded and annoyed by the continued lack of diversity in casting on film and television shows. Look at any cast on any TV series today – and everyone looks the same, and if they don’t look the same, they resemble or talk like one another – with very few distinguishing characteristics in appearance and sound.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: I Like My Movie and TV Curbs To Be Fake

Martin Scorsese and I share a few things in common. He’s Italian; I’m Italian. He’s a genius; I’m Italian. He likes real curbs; I like my curbs to be fake. Big fake, over-sized street curbs; as they appear in classic feature films such as Singing in the Rain, which premiered in 1952.

Read full story

Kindness Matters More Than Talent

Years ago, I directed a musical for a community theatre that was located close to where I lived and spent weeks auditioning many actors, singers, and dancers of all ages. A diverse amount of extremely talented performers gave it their all during the auditions, but of course, I could only narrow it down to a chosen few who would win the various lead and supporting roles. But it soon became clear who would round out the cast.

Read full story
1 comments

A Tribute to Ann B. Davis - "Alice" on "The Brady Bunch"

If you're a fan of classic television, you know you could always depend on Alice to keep The Brady Bunch house in order. More importantly, you could always depend on actress Ann B. Davis, who portrayed the character (and who passed away in 2014), to hit her mark with her genius comedic spark.

Read full story
2 comments

The Increasing Issue of Mumbling in Movies and on TV

I can’t understand a lot about contemporary television programming, but what I can’t understand the most – is the dialogue. Everybody mumbles and talks too low. It’s all like a bad episode of Seinfeld (of which there were only a few).

Read full story
68 comments
Rochester, NY

Today's Walmart and Target are the Woolworth's of Yesterday

Contemporary discount department stores like Walmart and Target are the K-Mart and JM Fields-like stores of yesterday. I grew up in the inner city of Rochester, New York in the 1960s and 1970s.

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy