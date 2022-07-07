A Tribute to My Dream Car

Chris Spooner Motoring

In the spring of 2013, I purchased what I thought was my dream car.

But just three days after I made the monumental purchase, I realized it was ridiculously over-priced, and a gas guzzler to boot.

Consequently, I returned the vehicle just under the three-day grace period. At that point, too, I had also received a full refund of my down payment.

A short time later, I purchased a second car, but after driving that vehicle for an entire weekend, the dealer called me on Monday, and said they quoted me an incorrect price tag, and that I was required to shell out an additional $100.00 on the monthly payment.

Talk about your shock-stickers, right?

In any case, I rejected that dealer's claim and returned the car, and the dealer returned my down payment.

A short time after that exchange, I chose a third vehicle, which I ended keep and not returning. It was beautiful, the price is right, and the car was considered one of the safest vehicles on the road. In fact, it was so safe, that at the beginning of that summer, when I was rear-ended in an accident that was not my fault, the vehicle saved my life.

I remember that day so vividly.

I was driving along minding my own business, and then suddenly, on a side street off the main road I was driving, there had been a horrific accident. I glanced over only slightly, so as not to lose my focus on the road ahead of me.

Unfortunately, the driver behind me did not follow suit. Instead, he became overtly fascinated with the accident on the side street, and then proceeded to slam right into my car.

Thankfully, neither myself nor the driver, and his passenger (who happened to be his elderly mother) were injured.

But my car? That was another story.

It needed to be repaired.

And while it was in the shop, the insurance company of the other driver paid for a rental car for me.

As it turned out, the car I rented happened to be an edition of the original "dream car" I had originally purchased some months before; right down to the same color and everything.

And that color was triple black, on the interior and exterior.

In fact, all the cars that I had driven over those last few months were black and black.

With that said, as I drove the rental edition of what I thought was my dream car, I realized how rough and hard it drove. That vehicle was nowhere near as smooth on the road as the car that I ultimately purchased and retained; the one that ended saved my life.

So, what's the moral of the story?

Sometimes, you just never know life is going to take you - literally!

You think you want one thing, but in the end, there is something better waiting for you down the road; again, literally!

I'm reminded of a terrific quote from Mr. Spock, the iconic character played by the great actor Leonard Nimoy on the original Star Trek series of the 1960s.

In the episode, "Amok Time," Mr. Spock says, "I have found that having is not so pleasing a thing as wanting. It is not logical. But often true."

And in the case of my originally-envisioned dream car, that indeed proved to be true.

Funny how life works sometimes, uh?