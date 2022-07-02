Looking Back at "The Clock": A Classic Movie from 1945

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STnAi_0gSx8Lqc00
[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

A few films after she went off to see The Wizard of Oz, and a couple of movies before he became one of the Strangers on A Train, Judy Garland and Robert Walker (father to Robert Walker, Jr., a.k.a., "Charlie X" of original Star Trek fame) co-starred in a beautiful little motion picture titled, The Clock (released in 1945).

Garland portrayed the sweet Alice Mayberry of New York City, and Walker played a soldier named Corporal Joe Allen, who visited (by train) the Big Apple on furlough.

They met when she broke her high heel by the escalator he was standing next to.

They didn’t think they’d meet again but made a date to meet in front of a big clock, close by.

Along the way, they encounter a milkman and his wife (James Gleason and Mrs. Al Henry), a drunk (Kennan Winn); and a myriad of other characters, each introduced with truth and solid credibility.

Alice and Joe fell in love with each other, and we fell in love with both of them.

The film’s first director was Fred Zinnemann, who was replaced by Vincent Minnelli, then-married to Ms. Garland, who insisted her husband be at the helm. Thus, her love off-screen transferred on-screen – and it shows.

Garland’s performance was earnest and real, as was Walker’s.

Minnelli (father of Liza, by the way) filters with finesse the words of this film, which features a screenplay by Robert Nathan and Joseph Schrank, based on a story by Paul Gallico and Pauline Gallico.

Minnelli, along with Zinnemann, establishes the movie’s many moving moving-pictures and actions from a basic and simple story of two lonely people who meet and marry over a two-day period.

There’s not a gun in sight, nor a measure of violence or vulgarity of any kind at any moment.

This was no blockbuster or epic story, but sweet and consistent.

The Clock was made with precision and high regard for its audience, introducing each character as an integrated part of the story’s development.

The dialogue rings as true today, as when it was first heard in 1945. The feelings expressed by Alice and Joe are realistic and, as a result, the movie makes sense, and sets hearts afire.

Theirs and ours.

We care about these people because they care about each other.

The caring is conveyed with wit and intelligence delivered by all those involved…the characters….the actors….the director(s)…and the entire production team.

It's good to know, too, that The Clock is only one of countless classic feature films that are available to watch in many different forms; some on DVD, Blu-ray, HD, 4K, etc. All one has to do is seek and find such cinema treasures; because they're out there!

But with specific regard to The Clock, it was a team effort across the board. The Clock was always on time. This film hit its mark at every turn of the visual page, as should any cinematic transposition of any worthy script. And this script was more than worthy – it was genius.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, and DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and the host of THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show that premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019.

Los Angeles, CA
5132 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Love, Money, the Movies, and More

For decades we watched characters on the big screen fall in love “for richer or poorer.” It’s been the same scenario for fictional characters on various television shows, in plays, novels, novellas, essays, and various prose and poems since the beginning of time.

Read full story

Opinion: TV Sitcoms and the Likability Factor

Back in the day, classic television shows, and feature films for that matter, made time for humor to balance out the drama. After World War II, as big-screen movies became darker and edgier (which today’s productions seem so intent on embracing and displaying), humor began to vanish and was labeled as too old-fashioned.

Read full story

How "Star Trek: The Next Generation" Changed Everything

Before Star Trek: The Next Generation debuted in the fall of 1987, episodic TV shows had a beginning, middle, and end; story arcs over several episodes didn’t exist (beyond the daytime and primetime soaps), and “character development” was a periodic thing.

Read full story

Opinion: The State of Saturday Morning Cartoons

As a child of the 1960s and 1970s, I grew up loving superheroes in comic book form, on TV, and at the movies (although back in the day, the only big-screen superhero was Christopher Reeve’s tower presence in the Superman films).

Read full story

Memories of My Dad's 1974 Ford Gran Torino Elite

It was the spring of 1974. My father’s green-on-green 1969 Pontiac Catalina was on its last leg. Our family loved that car. And yet, we loved my dad’s 1966 Mercury Monterey even more. It was black on the outside, with red leather on the inside. It was gorgeous.

Read full story
11 comments
Santa Monica, CA

When “Bewitched” Star Elizabeth Montgomery Told Me To Do My Laundry

In the 1980s, I was in my twenties, living in a small studio apartment in Santa Monica, California. I was an actor who had bit-parts in TV shows like General Hospital and The Golden Girls. I was singing and performing in various clubs in Hollywood. I was a stand-in-dancer for the TV show Solid Gold. I was doing whatever I could to get by. But nothing was really happening. I was aimless, with no firm grip on my career.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: “Saturday Night” Needs To Remain "Live" at 11:30 PM — On Both Coasts

In recent years, NBC has aired Saturday Night Live at 8:00 PM on the West Coast to retain the essence of its timely performance on the East Coast, when it airs live at 11:30 PM.

Read full story
4 comments

Susan Saint James Remembers Rock Hudson and "McMillan & Wife"

[Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. The classic TV series, McMillan & Wife originally aired on NBC from 1971 to 1977. The two-hour mystery with comedic overtones was part of the network's then-popular "mystery wheel" programming that also included Columbo and McCloud. Hudson played San Francisco Police Commissioner Stewart "Mac" McMillan, who solved crimes with his not-really-stay-at-home wife, Sally, portrayed by Susan Saint James, who later found additional TV fame performing opposite Jane Curtain on the popular 1980s CBS sitcom, Kate & Allie.

Read full story
10 comments

Marlo Thomas Remembers "That Girl"

[Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Airing on ABC from 1966 to 1971, That Girl starred the effervescent Marlo Thomas as aspiring actress Ann Marie from Brewster, New York, who sets her sights on the bright lights of the Big Apple (as perfectly punctuated by the pulsating theme music that opened each episode).

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: The Lack of Diversity in Movies and on TV

DryHundredFear (CC BY 2.0) I am both astounded and annoyed by the continued lack of diversity in casting on film and television shows. Look at any cast on any TV series today – and everyone looks the same, and if they don’t look the same, they resemble or talk like one another – with very few distinguishing characteristics in appearance and sound.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: I Like My Movie and TV Curbs To Be Fake

Martin Scorsese and I share a few things in common. He’s Italian; I’m Italian. He’s a genius; I’m Italian. He likes real curbs; I like my curbs to be fake. Big fake, over-sized street curbs; as they appear in classic feature films such as Singing in the Rain, which premiered in 1952.

Read full story

Kindness Matters More Than Talent

Years ago, I directed a musical for a community theatre that was located close to where I lived and spent weeks auditioning many actors, singers, and dancers of all ages. A diverse amount of extremely talented performers gave it their all during the auditions, but of course, I could only narrow it down to a chosen few who would win the various lead and supporting roles. But it soon became clear who would round out the cast.

Read full story
1 comments

A Tribute to Ann B. Davis - "Alice" on "The Brady Bunch"

If you're a fan of classic television, you know you could always depend on Alice to keep The Brady Bunch house in order. More importantly, you could always depend on actress Ann B. Davis, who portrayed the character (and who passed away in 2014), to hit her mark with her genius comedic spark.

Read full story
2 comments

The Increasing Issue of Mumbling in Movies and on TV

I can’t understand a lot about contemporary television programming, but what I can’t understand the most – is the dialogue. Everybody mumbles and talks too low. It’s all like a bad episode of Seinfeld (of which there were only a few).

Read full story
65 comments
Rochester, NY

Today's Walmart and Target are the Woolworth's of Yesterday

Contemporary discount department stores like Walmart and Target are the K-Mart and JM Fields-like stores of yesterday. I grew up in the inner city of Rochester, New York in the 1960s and 1970s.

Read full story
23 comments

A Re-View of "Man of Steel"

In their mutation from the printed/digital comic book world into the live-action feature film universe, Marvel’s superheroes are overwhelmingly the victors while to DC’s camp go the spoils, the clunkers, and the position of a distant second best.

Read full story

Looking Back at "The Middle" TV Series

The Middle TV series originally aired on ABC from 2009 to 2018. I enjoy the show; not as a realistic comedy, but rather, as a fantasy of sorts. And I don’t mean reality-show real.

Read full story
5 comments

Looking Back to 2013 and "The Lone Ranger" Movie

Big-screen movie remakes of small-screen TV shows are always a gamble. Take, for instance, the 2013 feature film, The Lone Ranger, which starred Armie Hammer in the title lead and Johnny Depp as his trusted side-kick, Tonto.

Read full story
2 comments

A Tribute to My Dream Car

In the spring of 2013, I purchased what I thought was my dream car. But just three days after I made the monumental purchase, I realized it was ridiculously over-priced, and a gas guzzler to boot.

Read full story

"Oh, Mr. Grant": A Tribute to "Mary Tyler Moore Show" Actor Ed Asner

The legendary actor Ed Asner[Photography by Dan Holm]. [Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy