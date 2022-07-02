Ron Howard and Clint Howard: "The Boys"

Herbie J Pilato

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

Who hasn’t enjoyed Ron Howard on The Andy Griffith Show and Happy Days, or his younger brother Clint Howard on Gentle Ben, and in a remarkable guest spot on Star Trek?

Eddie Murphy certainly has.

At least that’s what Clint relays in his new book with Ron, The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, which was elegantly published in 2021 by William Morrow.

Many classic TV and feature film fans have long anticipated the release of this book, as the Howard siblings have amassed a lengthy following, individually and combined for the last 60-plus years.

No one should be disappointed.

Packaged and written with care, and chock full of backstage insight, trivia, and revelations from two of the most popular former child stars of all time, The Boys is also a love letter to the brothers loving and devoted parents, Rance and Jean Howard.

Mother and father Howard sacrificed their own Hollywood dreams to ensure their son’s success. And while their dad did go on to enjoy a measure of fame as a character actor, their mom kept a low profile and a happy family, grounded.

There’s no telling what really and fully goes on in Hollywood behind-the-scenes, but The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family is just close as the reader is going to get.

A lovely true Hollywood story told with truth, humor, tasteful gossip (a new thing?), this book presents enough backstage revelations to keep the reader involved and caring. It’s a tribute to the entire Howard family and everyone who came to know them in both intimate and distant circles, be they friends, colleagues, or mainstream fans-now-turned-readers.

The classic TV memories alone make the book a worthy addition to America's bookshelf. Though Ron and Clint's careers took two very different turns, they both were born and raised on television, literally. Their perspective of the 1960s is our perspective but from the other side of the lens.

However, despite their varied level of fame and fortune, between each other, and the rest of us, their life stories are relatable - and the way they share their life stories is accessible.

There most likely will never be two more down-to-earth former child stars than these two Howard "boys"-turned-men. And while Clint has had a rougher go at it, than Ron (how difficult it must have been to have followed in Ron's footsteps from child-superstardom to award-winning film director), the loyalty these two siblings share is commendable.

Their story is commendable. Their book is commendable. Assuredly, at some point, a documentary for the big screen or small is to follow. And if it's not in the works, it should be.

The Boys is a hit, and it should be, proving the immense popularity of classic television programming.

Every day, The Andy Griffith Show, Happy Days, and to some extent, Gentle Ben, are being discovered by new generations of TV watchers - on every platform.

When done properly, books about classic TV shows, or books about the stars of classic TV shows, or classic feature films, for that matter; such books will always have a built-in readership. And if those books are written, and if enough potential readers know about it, that book will be a hit.

That certainly is the case with The Boys.

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, and DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and the host of THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show that premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019.

