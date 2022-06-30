A Look Back at "X-Men: First Class"

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

In retrospect, all these years later, I am still x-tremely disappointed with the 2011 X-Men: First Class feature film, and simply cannot believe how…well…sophomoric it is in execution.

First up, the acting was atrocious, except for the scene-stealing Kevin Bacon, who portrayed the evil Sebastian Shaw, and the two lead male actors who played Professor X (James McAvoy) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender). Other than that, the remaining cast was completely ill-equipped for their subsequent roles. In short, they were just too inexperienced.

Unfortunately, however, time and again directors and casting directors consistently fail to find the right actors for the right parts, whether for film or on television. Those in power choose not to pull from, for example, the astounding talent pool of the thousands of trained young actors hitting the pavement throughout New York City. Instead, the decision-makers at the studios and the networks cast young kids from maybe a few Pepsi commercials or something; baby thespians who sometimes look pretty or at least different. Such young sprouts are then granted massive opportunities to interpret roles and characters for which are they simply not suited or ready to interpret.

Beyond the incredibly bad casting, X-Men: First Class is just not as much fun as it could and should have been. It was produced and co-written by Bryan Singer (who helmed the first X-Men movie in 2000) and was directed by Matthew Vaughn. But IJDDIFM…just didn’t do it for me.

The directing is slow. There is way too much character development. And where the heck is the pulsating theme music from the popular animated television series of the 1990s? Also missing from that wonderful cartoon TV classic are the bright, colorful unique costumes for each hero that distinguishes them from the other.

X-Men is about prejudice and celebrating the individual spirit, correct? But I have yet to see any of that perspective truly embraced in any of the X-Men feature films in any graceful way. I can appreciate the dark, edgy stuff - and that's wonderful. But the elegance, cinematic agility, and just plain fun of say, the Spider-Man feature films are nowhere to be found amongst the X-Men movies.

Then, what could have been a wonderful First Class cameo from the charismatic Hugh Jackman (as X-Men movie favorite Wolverine) turned into a platform to showcase vulgarity. Are the X-Men Hollywood power people serious? There are millions of children who look up to the X-Men, and this is the kind of dialogue they are subjected to - with their parents and guardians beside them in the theatre, no less?

There’s nothing first-class about that.

I’m just amazed at the First Class lack of respect for the audience - as well as for the original mythology created by Marvel comic book legends Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. (It is little wonder Lee chose not to make one of his Marvel movie cameos in X-Men: First Class.)

In all, the issues with X-Men: First Class began with the script. There were just too many writers who were brought into the fold, while the mythology of the original Marvel comic books on which the movies are based got lost in the fall-out.

Conclusion: I'll just stick to watching the classic and superior 1990s animated X-Men TV series.