Happy 50th Anniversary to TV's classic family drama, "The Waltons"

[Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

For five decades, television fans have worshipped The Waltons, which originally aired on CBS from 1972 to 1981, and returned for a series of TV-movies on NBC between 1993 and 1997. The show remains popular in reruns and is available on DVD.

From the genius mind of literary giant Earl Hamner, Jr. the show was based on his true-to-life experiences growing up during the Great Depression in Schuyler, Virginia, a small company town at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The genesis of the TV series commenced with his classic novel Spencer's Mountain, which in 1963 was adapted as a feature film starring Henry Fonda, Maureen O'Hara, and James MacArthur (Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 1968 - 1980) as Clay-Boy, the precursor to John-Boy, as played so all-encompassing by Richard Thomas on The Waltons.

The big-screen Spencer's was a hit but a bit too peppy and bright. It somehow missed the mark as it glossed over Hamner's down-home-down-sized realistic vision, which it later transmuted into the more focused and clarified 1971 TV-movie, The Homecoming. Adjustably intimate and better suited for the small screen, the Spencer's-turned-Waltons-Homecoming TV-movie was originally conceived as only a Christmas special. When the ratings measured off the hook, CBS immediately ordered it to series.

Patricia O'Neal and Andrew Duggan stepped into the parental figures played by Fonda and O'Hara in Spencer's Mountain. They were then joined by Thomas, Judy Norton Taylor (as Mary Ellen Walton), Mary McDonough (Erin), Kami Colter (Elizabeth), Jon Walmsley (Jason) and David W. Harper (Jim-Bob). When the Homecoming TV-movie became the Waltons weekly series, Michael Learned and Ralph Waite took over for O'Neal and Duggan as parents John and Olivia Walton, Will Geer replaced Edgar Bergen (father of Candice Murphy Brown Bergen) as the Grandfather Zeb Walton, while Ellen Corby was retained as the Grandmother Esther Walton - as were all the young actors playing the children, the middle of whom was Ben Walton, played by Eric Scott.

A superior production on every level, the program was real. Set in the Depression era of the late 1930s, it was blessed with premium talent, behind and in front of the camera in every aspect of production, from Emmy-winning performances delivered by Thomas, Learned, Waite, Geer, and Corby, to the also-award-winning tender but crisp writing and directing. Critics who coined the series too saccharine never invested a dime in actually watching it.

As Scott once explained, "It was funny, because when we'd read certain reviews that said we were too schmaltzy or a little too sweet, we just never thought that was the case. I mean, there'd be scenes where John Walton [the father played by Waite] would lose his patience, and yell at the kids whether it was right or wrong. So, I disagreed with the critics back then."

As well he should have. The Walton characters interact on legitimate terms. They laugh, cry and become angry with one another; just like family. But at their core was the love that held them together with a happy steady strength in tough times.

From the beginning, Scott and the rest of The Waltons' cast sensed something special about the show. "We all knew what we were making was quality," he said. "And I always felt that the production values of our show were very strong. We knew when we were making it that each episode was going to stand on its own. But we had no idea that it would be as timeless as it's become today."

The timeless appeal of The Waltons is attributed to many reasons. Firstly, each episode was like a little movie, with a beginning, middle, and an end, unlike contemporary television shows that feature convoluted arc storylines or guest characters that linger throughout the entire season.

"Today," Scott explained, "there is more a soap-opera mentality. But on The Waltons, we'd introduce a character and in 48 minutes of production, you got to know that character, and there would be resolution with that character."

Upon recently viewing a few episodes, Scott was impressed especially with performances by Richard Thomas, Ralph Waite, and Michael Learned. "They were so strong, with regard to character development," he says. In their inter-acting with fellow cast members, Scott assessed, "Michael and Ralph listened so well," which is one of the most respectful gestures an actor could convey while working in a scene. "And Richard, of course," who played John-Boy, "was always a stunning person to be around."

As Scott continued to recall, Thomas took great strides to "care for us." If any of the younger Waltons cast members felt a particular line of dialogue was incongruent with their TV counterparts, Thomas would make certain the scripts were altered to maintain the integrity of each performance and the show in general. "If he felt there was a character flaw," Scott relayed, "or if something wasn't progressing smoothly or was inconsistent with any character, he'd address it. He made sure that John-Boy and all the other characters were covered. I would talk with him, and make suggestions about my character, and the script would be changed. In many ways, Richard really was our big brother," on and off-camera.

Thomas, as did Waite, had directed a few episodes and, according to Scott, "had that energy. He'd walk on the set and he'd have all these different ideas that he wanted to do. He was amazing. He would usually get a script a few days before the rest of us and when I say he worked on it, I mean he worked on it."

As Scott saw it, Thomas was "an actor's director, just like Ralph. He allowed the technical side to just flow, organically. And I cherished his insight. He was the driving force on our show, and he had an incredible influence on it. And when he had the opportunity to direct, he brought along the same kind of gusto. He had ideas and knew our characters as well as we did. Our characters were very much like each of our personalities, and he knew those personalities well. Because we had such a large cast, the producers recognized early who we were as individuals, and set out to incorporate traits from our real lives into our characters."

With Ben Walton, Eric's character, "they saw that he could get into a little bit of trouble once in a while. But he also had a business sense. He was intelligent but emotional. And that was more or less taken from me," Scott acknowledged.

Although Thomas' John-Boy was the lead character, the alter-ego of the show's master-mind Earl Hamner, and received top-billing, Scott was quick to point out, "We didn't have prima donnas on our show. We were a troupe all the way."

That team spirit would most certainly include Hamner. "I had never worked with a producer/writer as we did with Earl," Scott said. "It was like having an in-house writer on the set. Between him and Richard, we all always felt that there was someone to talk to. They looked through each script (as if) with magnifying glasses, and every word was under the microscope." With this kind of patience in production the end result was a quality product, "and it showed."

Comparatively speaking, and in retrospect, each 48-minute Waltons episode equals approximately 15 minutes in production time today because, as Scott explained, "We took the time to develop characters, to let the characters and the actors find their way. Nowadays, it's all about quick-editing, and the seven-second approach to watching a show."

Another Waltons co-worker that served as somewhat of a mentor for Scott was Ellen Corby who played Grandma Walton, even after she suffered a stroke that disabled her speech. "All you had to do was look at those eyes of hers," Scott remembered, "and how she conveyed so much without even saying a word. She had that little bit of spicy energy, and she saw that same vim and vinegar in me, and she encouraged me to 'Go for it! Go out there and do it! Add to it.'"

In effect, the set of The Waltons provided a mutual support system that proved beneficial for the cast – as well as the home audience. As far as Scott can tell, the series was and remains popular for two main reasons: viewers relate to it and/or viewers aspire to relate to it.

Scott explained: "When I talk to people that grew up watching it within my generation, I think they are connecting it back to the wonderful time they had growing up in the '60s and the '70s. So I think that nostalgia is probably part of the attraction now. And remember, too, because it was based in the 1930s, it was nostalgic even then (when it debuted in the '70s)."

"But, it's funny," he went on to clarify, "because when we were doing the show, I didn't think about the effect it had on anything. We were just working. It was a production. I looked at it from an acting standpoint or learned from it from a post-production standpoint. It was all very technical for me. I didn't look at it as entertaining or consider if the public was enjoying it. I could never control any of that. And we would never change what we were doing to appease others. We just did what we felt was right for the show and with each script, and we honored that."

In turn, fans continue to honor the show.

"People approach me," Scott continued, "...and tell me of the impact that the show had on them growing up, how it changed their lives…that they raised their kids according to what they learned on the show…how they named their children after our characters. These are all like wonderful residuals for the effort and energy we put into doing the show. It's all love. It's a gift."

As a result of The Waltons' popularity, additional one-hour family shows appeared on television, including NBC's Little House on the Prairie (1974-83). Like The Waltons, Little House, which was produced by TV legend Michael Landon (of NBC's Bonanza/1959-73 and Highway to Heaven/1983-89), was a period piece, based on real-life experiences, specifically those of Laura Ingalls and the memories she shared in monumental Prairie books.

"Michael Landon was brilliant," Scott intoned. "I loved his work on Little House, Highway to Heaven, and Bonanza. He really knew how to entertain." But despite the fact that House was set in the 1880s, Scott believed "some of the dialogue was very contemporary," and he respected Landon's choice to go that route. "But I don't feel the development of his characters had the same amount of layers that we did on The Waltons. His show was wonderful entertainment, and parents could sit down and watch it with their kids, who absolutely loved it. And for that it was great. But on The Waltons, I always felt we were making an adult show and that kids could enjoy it as well."

As when Oscar-winning actress Sissy Spacek appeared in a few episodes playing Sarah Simmons, a somewhat disgruntled friend of the Walton children. In one segment, it was suggested that her character was pregnant out of wedlock. "It was just two little lines," Scott said, and such subtle references may or may not have been picked up on by a ten or twelve your old viewer. "But for adults, that was a commentary on the times. So, our show had a great deal of depth, and that was one of its strengths. The stories were just terrific."

Most of the stories, certainly in the early years of the series, stemmed from the creativity and real-life memories of Earl Hamner. Other scripts were ignited by the equally gifted minds of writers like John Furia, who had previously worked on shows like The Twilight Zone (CBS, 1959-65) and Kung Fu (ABC, 1972-75), the latter for which had shared sets for the 1973 feature film remake of Lost Horizon (on which the young Walton actors frequently played).

In direct opposition to what became the unwritten "no hugging/no learning" rule later set down by Seinfeld (NBC, 1990-1998), the Walton characters frequently embraced one another, literally and figuratively. The characters had issues with one another, but by the given episode's end-tag, those issues were resolved. Both the Waltons and their viewers were comforted and, as Scott sustained, "That's what TV shows are supposed to do. That's what life is supposed to do. We all lose our patience or perspective from time to time, and conflict arises. But as long as there is an apology that's appropriate, then great – that's what life is all about. I mean, we shouldn't all be on such pedestals that we can't be human."

"We all get how fortunate we are," Scott concluded of he and his Waltons co-stars. "We have each other as a second family. We were happy to be together on the show, and we enjoy getting together today."

In other words, life imitates - and celebrates - art in its finest form...fifty years later and always.