A Classic TV Retrospective on "The Brady Bunch"

The Brady Bunch is a pop-cultural phenomenon. Its characters and the actors who portrayed them have been considered family members to countless viewers for five decades. In this way, it will be remembered as more than just a TV show, but rather an intricate part of people’s lives, and our psyche. It’s always fun to watch. The characters are colorful. The sets are colorful. The colors are bright. It’s almost like watching live-action animation. And yet, in the midst of it all, the show is filled with teaching moments, giving everyone who watches it their own personal reasons for liking the show. Whether it’s a certain episode or a certain character that proves identifiable, the show delivers a mainstream quality appeal that doesn’t offend. In fact, The Brady Bunch is “comfort TV” to the highest degree.

I remember the first time I saw the show. I was eight years old, and I was at my cousin’s house. She was only about one year older than me, and she didn’t like the show. She thought she was too mature for it. And I just remember thinking, “Uh?! This is such a cool show.” I couldn’t comprehend her thinking. But in my heart, I think she loved the show just as much as the rest of us but didn’t want to admit it.

The Brady Bunch stands out from other classic family sitcoms like The Partridge Family in several ways. In the category of storytelling, it’s realistic, but it’s not. It presents an ideal family, but they really aren’t. Each of them has their flaws, and yet by the end of each episode, those flaws are either embraced or erased, and somehow enhance and define the characters in the most positive of ways.

From a production standpoint in the history of television, The Brady Bunch is the only TV show that has been presented in every format in a series of sequels and spin-offs on all three original broadcast networks.

First, there was the one-camera half-hour sitcom format of The Original Series on ABC. Then came the half-hour Saturday morning animated series in the guise of The Brady Kids, also on ABC. After that, there was The Brady Bunch Variety Hour, also on ABC, which was followed on NBC by The Brady Girls Get Married, which was the first TV-reunion-movie, which was really a backdoor pilot for another half-hour series, NBC’s The Brady Brides.

But NBC’s The Brady Brides was different than ABC’s Original Series, as it was filmed before a live audience, whereas The Original Series was not.

A few years later, a second TV-movie aired, this time, on CBS, with A Very Brady Christmas, which represented the industry switch from filming to filming-and-then-transferring-to-tape. In the process, A Very Brady Christmas became one of the highest-rated TV movies that year (1989), and then gave birth to yet another weekly series.

And that was The Bradys, also on CBS, which was a one-hour dramedy, along the lines of thirtysomething (which, for the record, had aired on ABC). In fact, many in the press coined that show, bradysomething. But then the Brady universe expanded even more, beyond television with live-stage productions like The Real Live Brady Bunch, which was followed by feature films, such as The Brady Bunch Movie and A Very Brady Sequel. The franchise then returned to the small screen with more of a “behind-the-scenes” TV-movie based on Barry Williams’ best-selling memoir I Was a Teen-Age Greg.

After that, there was a TV-movie, The Brady Bunch Goes to Washington, which was a sequel to The Brady Bunch Movie, but with a different cast. And now today, we have A Very Brady Renovation, a reality show with the original cast from The Original Series. So, it’s really kind of amazing. There’s not another media franchise like it, not even Marvel’s multi-verse could catch up with the Brady-verse, from a historic standpoint.

There are several stand-out episodes, including "The Subject Was Noses," from the fourth season, in which Marcia gets hit in the nose by a football. "Confessions, Confessions," from the second season, where we hear the continuous recitation of Bobby’s legendary line, “Mom always said don’t play ball in the house.” Greg’s “moving” episodes, first in "Our Son, The Man," from the second season, when he moves into his father’s office, and then later, "Room at the Top," from the fourth year when he moves into the attic after another one of his monumental battles with Marcia for family supremacy.

The episode, "Dough Re Mi," from the third season, is also definitive in the series when Peter’s puberty-changing voice throws a wrench into the Bradys' new quest to form a singing group. Then there are the Grand Canyon episodes from the third year, the Hawaii episodes from the fourth season, and "The Cincinnati Kids," from the fifth season, where the Bradys visit the King’s Island amusement park.

Like the Grand Canyon and Hawaii episodes, "The Cincinnati Kids" was filmed on location. So, that was always nice to see the characters in real, exterior settings, as opposed to the in-studio interior and fabricated exterior shots mostly seen in the series. However, in that fifth season, the cast and crew had planned to travel to Hong Kong for a series of episodes. But that never happened, apparently, due to budgetary issues. So, they settled for an amusement park in the States.

But one of the most memorable episodes was "Adios, Johnny Bravo," the premiere episode of the fifth season in which Greg abandons his singing Brady siblings to be a superstar solo act. When I first saw that episode, I remember thinking and somehow inherently knowing that the fifth season of the show would be it's last. The kids had pretty much all grown up…they were literally outgrowing the show, which is why the producers did things like bring in Robbie Rist to play the younger Cousin Oliver, to help retain the show’s youth-geared demographic.

And then there was also the unsold pilot episode for an intended sequel, Kelly’s Kids, which featured Ken Berry and Brook Bundy as childless parents who adopted a multi-racial trio of young kids. This was the show’s noble attempt to present more realistic programming, along the lines of All in the Family and Maude. So, I give it props for that.

If I could name only one favorite episode it would be Adios, "Johnny Bravo," because, even though I sensed it was the beginning of the end of the series… and even though all the Brady kids were maturing beyond the show’s basic format… seeing them sing that opening number, "You’ve Got To Be In Love To Love A Love Song," was epic. It was like watching The Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show.

The character closest to my age and gender is Bobby. He also happened to be the youngest of the Brady boys, just as I was the youngest in my immediate family growing up (although I have only one older sibling, a sister, as opposed to Bobby having four older and one younger sibling of both genders).

Celebrity guest stars that stand out the most in my memory are Joe Namath, Desi Arnaz Jr., Davy Jones, and William Wellman Jr., the latter of whom played a celebrity astronaut. But he did so with such credibility, I actually believed he was a real astronaut in real life, even though that was not the case, whereas the others were actual celebrities who played themselves. And while I never really was a fan of football, I knew of Joe Namath from his TV commercials and other guest appearances on TV.

As to Desi Arnaz Jr., while growing up, people had said I had always looked like him... and I was and remain a big fan of Here’s Lucy, on which he starred with his mom Lucille Ball and sister Lucie Arnaz. So, it was nice to see Desi on The Brady Bunch, where two different worlds of classic TV collided so well from my personal perspective. And the Davy Jones episode stands out because I was a fan of The Monkees TV show, although I did think it strange, even as a kid, that Marcia Brady would be so excited about meeting Davy, considering the popularity of The Monkees, as a TV show, and as a pop music group, had waned significantly by the time David appeared in that episode. The show and the group certainly experienced a resurgence later, but at the time, I was like, "Why is Marcia so excited about meeting Davy Jones?"

The pilot episode of any series is always a good thing to watch in becoming familiar with any TV show. But at the same time, The Brady Bunch was such a “transitional” series… meaning that the show not only evolved in its original five years on the air… but, over time, it also became something else in the eyes of the viewers in the syndicated reruns. When The Original Series premiered in 1969, it was a different world as opposed to when say, The Brady Bunch Movie premiered in 1995. That film was essentially a satire of The Original Series but it was presented in such an affectionate way… an homage of sorts to what made The Original Series so appealing, but with a modern twist of humor and parody without being insulting. So, with that said, I think it would best serve “new watchers” if they simply picked one episode from each of the show’s five seasons. Viewing five subsequent episodes like that would serve as ideal representations and explorations of the show’s evolution and definition.

In all, The Brady Bunch remains the top 1960s/70s family-geared half-hour sitcom ahead of The Partridge Family, while it can’t really be aligned with one-hour shows like Eight is Enough, a dramedy, or The Waltons, a drama.

As to The Brady Kids animated series, I think it was wonderful but I wish the characters would have better represented the live-action faces of The Original Series. It was a strange thing because that’s how it was in one of the print ads that I remember seeing in TV Guide. That ad included an image of the animated characters that better resembled the live actors from a realistic point of view. But then the actual show presented different renderings that were less realistic and more “animated” in the machinations of Filmation, the famed production company that produced the series.

The Brady Bunch Variety Hour remains an odd animal. First of all, Eve Plumb was not there in the mix. And this kind of thing would happen throughout the franchise, with not all the cast members reuniting for all the sequels. But also, too, the Variety Hour featured a new house… which right away distanced the viewer from the iconic connection to The Original Series.

So, that was strange. And then it wasn’t Florence Henderson or Robert Reed or Maureen McCormick hosting the show… it was Carol and Mike Brady, Marcia, etc. hosting the show. And then they would make cross-over appearances on The Donny & Marie Show, which, like The Brady Bunch Hour, was produced by Sid and Marty Kroft. But whereas Donny and Marie Osmond were real people performing their real selves, Florence, Robert, Maureen, et al, were performing as their characters. It was a collision of the real and surreal worlds in a variety show format that was surreal in general… but was then made too surreal by having too many worlds collide.

The Brady Girls Get Married remains my favorite sequel to The Original Series because it was filmed like the original show. The original set was recreated and all the original cast members appear in it without one replacement actor in the Bunch.

The Bradys, meanwhile, is my second favorite sequel or spin-off to The Original Series. I so wish this show would have continued beyond its short first season. I thought it was just fine, as it gave the Brady cast a chance to shine their dramatic talents, which made Robert Reed, in particular, very happy. But yet, too, he also embraced the song/dance aspects of The Brady Bunch Variety Hour. He viewed it as a challenge to do that because those things were not his specialty. But he was a trooper and gave it his best shot. So, go figure.

And The Brady Bunch Movie, from 1995, was just astoundingly perfect in so many ways. It was a satire, but not hurtful. The performances were spot-on, and the cameos by actors from The Original Series were sweet, welcoming, and respectful.

Overall, the legacy of The Brady Bunch is its charm. That’s really the one and best word that defines the series and the entire franchise. You just don’t see a lot of charm anywhere today on TV…or off.

