Remembering Ted Bessell: "That Guy" on "That Girl"

Herbie J Pilato

[Note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0k0d_0gPap2b400
Courtesy of Marlo Thomas

It's been over twenty-five years since Ted Bessell passed away. On that day, October 5, 1996, the entertainment industry - and the world - lost to a heart attack a beloved and talented human being.

The versatile actor, producer, and director was best known as the fictional Newsview

newsmagazine writer and boyfriend Don Hollinger to Marlo Thomas' Ann Marie on TV's classic That Girl sitcom (ABC, 1966-1971), which is now available on DVD. But he's also forever remembered as just a great guy.

Shortly before Bessell died, That Girl was scheduled to be honored with an all-star tribute in Los Angeles at the Museum of Television and Radio on October 11, 1996. Instead, the remaining cast and crew from the show, including Bernie (The Love Boat) Kopell (who played Don's best friend and co-worker Jerry Bauman), mourned the loss of their friend whom they affectionately referred to as Teddy.

Bessell (believed to be 61 when he died), was accessible, such that he was unaffected by his celebrity, and came to grips with his Hollinger persona - by which he first felt stereotyped (but which would later bring him sentimental eminence). After That Girl folded, it was a challenge for him to win other roles and be at peace with the character. "Donald Hollinger made me a name but took away the heart of me," Bessell said in 1989 when he labeled the part a creative "imposition."

Yet, with its original renewed interest and affection shown to That Girl via Nick at Nite and TV Land, Bessell began to realize his importance and endearing contribution to television's grand Hall of Fame.

I was scheduled to meet with Bessell with regard to his then-assignment as director of the Bewitched feature film, which at the time was being produced only by Penny Marshall's Parkway Productions. The first time I telephoned Bessell's office, it was he who answered the phone. I explained who I was and, though he sounded extremely busy, he took the time to chat a little bit about Bewitched, and we set up a time to meet for lunch.

Unfortunately, our meeting never took place. Shortly after our conversation, he was gone.

However, the lingering impression of his complete lack of arrogance lingers on. I remember thinking at the time, "Well, of course, he's down to earth. Anyone who could have played so consoling, warm-hearted, and supportive a character as Don Hollinger, with such credibility - would have to be as sincere in real life."

The fondest memory I have of Bessell rests with my first view of his on-screen character's initial meeting with aspiring actress Ann Marie in That Girl's pilot. Thinking she was under assault (when she was actually filming a commercial in Hollinger's Newsview building), Don, with his briefcase as a weapon, came along and slammed Ann in the head. After she explained the situation and sought to further generate an already-stressful situation, Don realized his mistake and labeled himself, "Captain Dumb Dumb."

The line was priceless, and Bessell's delivery of it was done with all the charm and likability that any one actor could muster. At that moment, Ann fell in love with Donald Hollinger, along with the rest of us.

As Marlo Thomas once noted, "Our show was called That Girl, but we all knew that guy was the success."

Had Ted Bessell lived, not only would the Bewitched feature film have taken quite a different turn, but the big-screen adaptation of That Girl - with Bessell and Thomas reprising their small-screen roles, would have become historic: It would have been the first time that a classic TV series would have transferred to the big screen with its original stars - in a sequel format.

Bessell was very much looking forward to the movie. "I wanted to see what happened to those characters," he told me. And though the original Girl sitcom completed its run with Don and Ann engaged to be wed, Bessell envisioned the couple finally exchanging vows. "They would have remained friends," he said. "And I think they would have gotten back together again. He probably would have married, and she might have done well as an actress."

Of his potential motion picture pairing with Thomas, Bessell relayed to TV Guide, "As long as we're still alive and kicking, I think it's a mistake not to do it."

Instead, it became a dreadful mistake that Bessell left us too soon.

That Girl may still one day make it to the big screen. But it just won't be the same without Bessell and Thomas. And with regard to Bessell's involvement with the Bewitched feature film, his good friend Penny Marshall (a classic TV star in her own right, as one of the brilliant guiding lights of Laverne and Shirley), was devastated upon learning of his death. "He was a great force behind a lot of creative people," she said at the time.

Good souls usually are.

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, and DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and the host of THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show that premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019.

4598 followers

