Memories of a Park Bench

Image by Joao Ferrao from UnSplash

The simple life. Simple treasures. I miss them in this fast-paced, technology-driven world.

It's a good world. But it's also a complicated one. Though I guess every era has its own complexities, even if we don't always remember it that way. We tend to recall the past as less intricate than it was. But comparatively speaking, it was most likely just as complicated as today.

With that said, I'd like to invite you back to what I can at least remember as a simpler time in my mind.

I was born and raised on Erie Street in Rochester, New York, where I attended several parochial schools. Those halls of academia included St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic School, which I attended from kindergarten to 6th grade, and which was located on Brown Street near the famed Bulls Head district.

My sister Pam and our cousin Evie attended St. Pete’s, too. And most of the time, my father, or one of my aunts or uncles would drive us to and from school from our double house on Erie Street, which was about a mile away from St. Pete’s. When any one of our older relatives was unable to pick us up and bring us home after school, we would walk home together.

Then, after Pam and Evie graduated, and as I grew older, I would find myself walking home alone, without having anyone come to drive me to or from school. At one point, my Mom, who did not drive, and had bad knees — God bless her — would walk to St. Pete’s from Erie Street, and pick me up and we would walk home together.

But from about 4th to 6th grade, most of the time, I would walk home alone. None of my classmates lived as far as I did. Most of them lived around or closer to the school.

On my way home, there used to be a little park area; a small patch of land on Brown Street, at the midpoint between St. Pete’s and Erie Street. With the fall and spring, it was also nice to observe the change of seasons by way of the leaves on the trees.

And then, with each November, old-fashioned voting booths would be erected in the park-like setting, which to me, was a unique oasis in the midst of an inner-city neighborhood.

But no matter the season, upon that special park patch of land, rested a singular, simple park bench. When it was especially sunny outside, I would stop and sit on that bench during my various walks home.

While seated there, whether I was 9, 10, or 11 years old, I had the conscience of mind to embrace the pretty environment that surrounded me and just simply sit there and appreciate nature.

In this day and age, a young child would not be able to do such a thing now, due to safety issues. But then, well, it was a different time. And I just could not pass up the opportunity to sit on that park bench and embrace the pleasant blue sky, even just a few patches of green grass, and the general beautiful simplicity of it all.

I can remember it all like it was yesterday.