Lessons A Little Bird Once Taught Me

In a material world where self-absorption, pettiness, and arrogance run wild, simple treasures get lost in the upswing. Priorities get out of line.

But we must make the effort to put them straight.

Case in point: I was born and raised in Rochester, New York in a loving home of the 1960s and early 1970s. I graduated from Nazareth College, studied TV and film at UCLA, moved to Santa Monica, California, and landed a job as an NBC Page, and then production liaison and special events coordinator.

After leaving NBC, I acted in TV’s General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful, Highway to Heaven, The Golden Girls, and other shows.

Then the roles became scarce, times got tough, and I rarely had enough money for gas, food, or rent.

I was forced to sell my then-dream car, a 1981 Buick Regal Limited. My apartment was empty, save for the sun-lounger I slept on. My telephone was disconnected. This was now 1989, and a small transistor radio provided my only entertainment.

As a broken man (and broke, except for about $200.00), I fell crying to the floor in my barren living room. After composing myself, I took a walk and came across a free newspaper. Inside was as advertised a $198.00 round-trip airfare from Los Angeles to Rochester.

I thought to myself, “This ad was meant for me to see.”

Then I prayed, “God — what do I do? Do I stay or do I fly?”

Suddenly, I heard a swish at the door, and I opened the door to see a bird flutter away.

I took that as a sign that I was to fly, and made my plane reservation.

During a layover in Chicago at O’Hare Airport, I telephoned my father in Rochester. He didn’t seem too enthusiastic about my coming home. In fact, he sounded quite unhappy.

“How comforting,” I told myself.

Upon arriving in Rochester, I caught a taxi to my parents’ home in the suburb of Greece, New York. On the expressway, I saw my sister driving in the opposite direction, and she didn’t look happy.

How strange that I would see her at all, I thought. But also, too, I wondered where she was going. An academic professional, she should have been in school at that time of the day.

When I arrived at my parents’ home, a rented townhouse, I didn’t have a key to let myself in. I went to the resident manager in the complex but was denied a key and entry.

So, I waited.

Thirty minutes later, my dad pulled up in his car without my mom.

He had the same unhappy look on his face that I heard in his voice when I called him from Chicago O’Hare. His expression also matched the one I had seen on my sister’s face.

Then the minute I opened his car door, somehow I knew.

“Mom’s in the hospital, isn’t she?” I said.

It was true. My mother had suffered a heart attack.

Money troubles, Hollywood, and fancy cars suddenly became meaningless as I thanked God for the little bird who instructed me to fly.

What's the moral of the story?

Look up before you leap, cherish your life as it is, where you are, look for “signs” as to which path you are to follow, and always listen to your instincts — even if those instincts are sometimes guided by a little bird.