OPINION: A Look Back at the star of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show"

[Author's note: I am the author of the biography, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, which was published by Jacobs/Brown, and which is the main source for this article.]

The Mary Tyler Moore Show (TMTMS) stands out as one of the most sophisticated, well-written, produced, directed, and performed television series of the 1970s in which it originally aired — and throughout history in general.

The elegant situation comedy, which debuted in the fall of 1970, featured a stellar cast headed by Moore (who died in 2017), the former co-star of equally-refined (for its time, the 1960s) sitcom, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Ed Asner (who would go to make history playing the same character of Lou Grant on a same-named sitcom and a dramatic spin-off of his own), Valerie Harper and Cloris Leachman (both of whom also spun-off into their own weekly sitcoms based on their TMTMS personas, Rhoda and Phyllis, respectively), Ted Knight (who found a measure of additional sitcom fame himself, if beyond the TMTMS fold), Gavin MacLeod (who discovered tremendous success as the Captain on The Love Boat, a role Knight had rejected), John Amos (future Good Times dad), Georgia Engel (Coach, Everybody Loves Raymond), and queen of all media, Betty White (The Golden Girls, Hot In Cleveland, and countless other TV and feature film appearances, for that matter).

But the star of the show was Moore, who was a legend in front of and behind the scenes.

In her later years, the multi-award-winning performer, who suffered from diabetes, was shaped not only by the ravages of that devastating disease, but by various physical, psychological, and professional challenges, as well as the more uplifting experiences of her involvement with numerous charitable works such as animal rights and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Who didn’t love Mary? She was a remarkable human being, whose talent was respected by her friends, family, and colleagues; she was someone who utilized her public persona for the highest good of all concerned.

When you’re in the public eye of any arena, be it entertainment, politics, whatever, there is a tremendous responsibility to do and say the right thing. At least, maybe there should be.

It’s all about true leadership. And let’s face it, television and film stars are leaders, if only because they have followers. And that term has never been more fully defined than it is in today’s world of social media — and Mary rose to the occasion, even in her darkest hours.

If anything, she was sincere. She was as honest as she could be in public and in private. She did the best she could in communicating her truest thoughts. She had integrity, and she had flaws — and she combined both of those aspects to the best of her ability as a consummate performer, as a professional, and as an advocate for various social causes. But she would have been the first to admit that she was not perfect, which only added to her appeal and charm.

Not only was Mary a gifted actor, a dancer, a singer, and an unselfish philanthropist, but she also had a solid business sense that she utilized to establish herself as one of the most successful individuals in the entertainment industry.