Burbank, CA

Opinion: Roe, Wade, Mom, Abortion, and Me

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCERk_0gMbGAtU00
[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

I was born and raised a Catholic in Rochester, New York, but I now live in Cerritos, California. And I usually try and attend the daily 6:30 AM Mass at St. Pancratious Church in Lakewood, about 8 miles away.

But recently, I had an appointment in Burbank, about 40 miles away, and figured I would not be attending Mass that morning.

At least, I thought would not be…until earlier that morning, when I awakened with this thought:

“I can attend the 8:00 AM in at St. Finbar’s Church in Burbank, which I attended time when I lived in Burbank.”

So, I was good to go.

But due to the usually-congested traffic on the 5 Freeway between Cerritos and Burbank, I had “to go” by 6:00 AM.

Then once on the freeway, and half-way to Burbank, I realized I had forgotten my rosary, a rainbow-colored rosary that once belonged to my Mom, who died in 2008. It’s the only one I have left from her collection of rosaries, including a dark green rosary that I lost in Florida when I lived and worked there a few years back.

Though disappointed about my lack of rosary in hand, I continued on to St. Finbar’s in Burbank.

Upon arrival, I started toward to the left middle pews of St. Finbar’s to where is my usual spot in any church I attend, mostly because that general area is where I also used sit in church as a kid, and especially whenever I would attend Mass with my Mom.

Before taking my seat, however, I ran into a friend of mine in the vestibule who lived in my former apartment building when I resided in Burbank. We were happy to see one another and I thought after, “Wow…what a coincidence.”

But I had not seen anything yet, as in, “You ain’t seen nothin’ yet.”

When I eventually walked to my side of the church inside, I found my regular pew, to the left of stands a statue of Jesus. I kneeled, said my initial prayer, sat down in the pew, and waited for Mass to begin.

As the priest and those assisting entered from behind the altar in front of me I happened to turn to the pew behind me, and noticed a rosary, hanging over the front part of the bench.

I’m like, “Alright! I have a rosary for Mass!”

It was only after I picked it up and started to pray that I realized it was a dark green rosary…just like the dark green rosary that once belonged to my Mom, who passed away in 2008.

I did a little “gasp,” just as the Mass began to an audience which also happened to include the First and Second Grade classes of St. Finbar’s School, all of whom sang this morning.

That day, and each day before when I would see those blessed kids at the Morning Mass at St. Finbar’s in Burbank, it always reminded me of when I would do the same with my classmates at the three different parochial elementary schools I attended in Rochester. Those being St. Peter and Paul’s on Brown Street, St. Augustine’s on Chili Avenue, and St. Anthony of Padua on Lorimar Street (which, by the way, is near exact replica of St. Pancratious Church in Lakewood, which is one of the many reasons why I love that particular church).

Back in Burbank at Finbar’s I listened to the first reading, and then to the priest who gave the homily, which mentioned how today is the 45th Anniversary of the Roe v. Wade landmark decision.

I gasped again upon the realization and reviewed the events that brought me to that moment that morning. My 9:00 AM meeting…the trek to Burbank…seeing my friend in the vestibule…seeing the new green rosary on the pew behind, as if waiting for me to reach for it…the school children at Mass…and then the revelation relayed by the priest of what day this was Father Francis Mendoza.

My mother’s name was Frances, and in her later years, she used to jokingly refer to herself as “St. Frances.”

That morning, that didn’t seem so far off. In fact, it seemed all meant to be.

After Mass, I approached one of the sweet church parishioners about what to do with my new green rosary. I told the story of what had just transpired and asked if it was okay to keep the rosary. I felt awkward about it, thinking someone may have left it there.

The nice church parishioner, a woman, told me to keep the rosary.

I was delighted, and it was now 8:45 AM, she was heading a separate church group in additional prayers. I decided to stay with them, hoping the extra prayers would be completed by my 9 AM meeting, which would be taking place at the Starbucks up the street.

I finished praying with the prayer group at 8:59 AM.

I had one minute to make it to my meeting.

Once outside the church, I telephoned the colleague who I was scheduled to meet and told him I might be late.

“No problem,” he said. “I’m still on the freeway.”

A blessing in disguise…one of many this morning.

In all, my thoughts are this:

First and foremost, my Mom was saying hello to me this morning from Heaven, while wanting to make sure I had a rosary.

Seeing my former neighbor in the vestibule was great. My appointment went wonderfully, and my heart was full.

As to the Roe v. Wade issue…and abortion, I can only speak for myself and offer my personal opinion regarding this issue or any issue. I don’t sit in judgment of anyone’s religious, social, or political beliefs. Each of us should have the right to do anything they want to do about anything. And while I don’t think there is a woman in the world who would want to put her body through the trauma that transpires during an abortion, I believe each woman or any human of any gender should be able to do whatever they want with their bodies. We’re all doing the best we can, and any good-hearted individual tries to make the best choices they can; to make all the right decisions. And, for better or for worse, we all live with those decisions.

I also believe that we are dearly loved by Heaven where God resides with endless mercy, and loving-kindness.

That being said, I am pro-life. That doesn’t mean everyone has to be pro-life, but it does mean that I pray everyone would be. And that’s the way I see it, and I’m just sharing who I am and where I stand on the issue, and nothing more.

However, Father Francis that morning at St. Finbar’s stated it infinitely more perfectly and beautifully…and I paraphrase here, in quoting him: “We should live in a world where there is room for EVERY life.”

And I can only add this to that:

I just sure am glad that there was room in this world for me. I’m so very happy and grateful that my Mom didn’t abort me, or that any parent of those precious children singing in church this morning did not abort them, and for that matter, that any parent of anyone I know, know of, or love, or any parent of whose ever reading this, decided not to abort them either.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 8

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, and DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and the host of THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show that premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019.

Los Angeles, CA
3546 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

OPINION: Looking Back at Tim Burton's "Dark Shadows" starring Johnny Depp

I enjoyed director Tim Burton's feature film edition of Dark Shadows, starring Johnny Depp as the iconic Barnabas Collins, first played by the equally iconic actor Jonathan Frid in the original ABC classic 1960s gothic soap opera. (Ironically, Frid passed away only weeks before the new Shadows premiered in 2011.) But I enjoyed it for all the wrong reasons.

Read full story

Happy 50th Anniversary to TV's classic family drama, "The Waltons"

[Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. For five decades, television fans have worshipped The Waltons, which originally aired on CBS from 1972 to 1981, and returned for a series of TV-movies on NBC between 1993 and 1997. The show remains popular in reruns and is available on DVD.

Read full story

"Doctor Knows Best": A Tribute to TV's "Father Knows Best" and "Marcus Welby, M.D."

The cast of "Father Knows Best"[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. I have recently revisited Marcus Welby, M.D. (ABC, 1969-1975) and Father Knows Best (CBS, NBC, ABC, 1954-1963) in reruns and on DVD.

Read full story

Don't Tug on Superman's Cape - Or Batman's Neither: Casting and Costumes Are Crucial for Success in TV and Film

For the solid success of any creative property – whether it be for television, film, the stage, new media, or the printed form – it’s all about the writing; getting the story right (write!), and flushing out the proper development of the characters.

Read full story
Beverly Hills, CA

The Ever Approachable Carol Burnett: A Personal Experience

A few years ago I had the great honor to meet Carol Burnett on two different occasions. First, she appeared with the late Tim Conway at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills for a special signing of her second memoir, This Time Together. That book title was inspired by the closing musical theme she would sign (at the end of which she delightfully motioned her famous "ear-tug").

Read full story
2 comments

A Classic TV Retrospective on "The Brady Bunch"

[Note: This article is based on the author's personal and intricate knowledge of The Brady Bunch and television and film history in general. However, websites including Wikipedia.com, and IMDB.com were utilized to verify certain dates and show, film, episode, and song titles.]

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Remembering Ted Bessell: "That Guy" on "That Girl"

[Note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. It's been over twenty-five years since Ted Bessell passed away. On that day, October 5, 1996, the entertainment industry - and the world - lost to a heart attack a beloved and talented human being.

Read full story
53 comments
Burbank, CA

“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met

As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.

Read full story
43 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Elizabeth Montgomery, Juanita Moore, John F. Kennedy & “Bewitched”

Elizabeth Montgomery with Erin Murphy and Vanetta Rogers[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. [Note: All commentary that appears in this article was culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story
7 comments
Rochester, NY

Memories of a Park Bench

The simple life. Simple treasures. I miss them in this fast-paced, technology-driven world. It's a good world. But it's also a complicated one. Though I guess every era has its own complexities, even if we don't always remember it that way. We tend to recall the past as less intricate than it was. But comparatively speaking, it was most likely just as complicated as today.

Read full story

OPINION: What Roles Do Politics and Religion Play In Your Life?

Remember the days before social media took over the world; when people used to mind their own business and respect an individual’s right to pick, choose and not share every single thought they have ever had?

Read full story
Rochester, NY

Lessons A Little Bird Once Taught Me

In a material world where self-absorption, pettiness, and arrogance run wild, simple treasures get lost in the upswing. Priorities get out of line. But we must make the effort to put them straight.

Read full story

The "Immortal" Popularity of TV's Classic Gothic Soap Opera "Dark Shadows"

Jonathan Frid played "Barnabas Collins," the vampire with heart.[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. [Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story
42 comments
Los Angeles, CA

OPINION: Priorities and the Homeless

I’ve accomplished much. I’m the author of more than a dozen books about pop culture. I’ve partied with movie stars. I’ve worked for major television networks and high-end film studios. I’ve recorded a few songs and danced the night away from coast to coast. I host and co-executive produce my own TV talk show, and various documentaries, the latter for which I also serve as an on-screen commentator.

Read full story
1 comments

OPINION: Money and Spirituality: What's the Connection?

For some, making money comes easy. For some, religion and spirituality are more important than material wealth. For some, it is believed that God or the “Universe” wants each of us on Earth to be rich.

Read full story

OPINION: A Look Back at the star of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show"

[Author's note: I am the author of the biography, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, which was published by Jacobs/Brown, and which is the main source for this article.]. The Mary Tyler Moore Show (TMTMS) stands out as one of the most sophisticated, well-written, produced, directed, and performed television series of the 1970s in which it originally aired — and throughout history in general.

Read full story
1 comments

A Look Back at TV's "The Beverly Hillbillies" with Max Baer, Jr. ("Jethro Bodine")

(Author's note: Commentary in this article is culled from an interview conducted by the author with actor Max Baer, Jr. and Donna Douglas) There must be something to being super-dim and mega-handsome. Just ask Jethro Bodine, The Beverly Hillbillies TV character portrayed with earnestness by Max Baer, Jr. (who prefers to be known as just Max Baer) on CBS from 1962 to 1971. Jethro may have been born as “mountain folk,” but because his Uncle Jed Clampett (Buddy Ebsen) struck gold (“Texas tea”), he was fortunate enough to have “loaded up the truck and moved to Beverly . . . Hills, that is” — with the entire Clampett family, including Elly May (Donna Douglas) and Granny (Irene Ryan).

Read full story
41 comments

OPINION: Blaze Your Own Trail

You can’t wait for people to give you one single opportunity; you have to make your own opportunities (in plural). In other words, you have to blaze your own trail, without limitation, because the sky’s the limit.

Read full story

Opinion: My Top Ten Classic TV Shows

Due to opinion, taste, age, and mindset, it’s pretty much impossible to come up with the ideal mainstream list of what may be considered the best of anything, much less an optimum lineup of favorite television shows. But here’s my personal take on the Top Ten TV series from the primetime schedules of all time, most of which hail from (although not limited to) the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s, including dramas, comedies, and sci-fi/fantasy — presented in alphabetical order.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy