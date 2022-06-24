That Time I Met Andy Griffith and Henry Winkler on the Same Day

Andy Griffith [The Classic TV Preservation Society]

In the "Big '80s," I worked as an NBC-TV Page, in Burbank, California. It was an Internship position in the entertainment industry, and one of the most enjoyable times in my life and career.

My duties were varied, and some of my assignments involved working in the Ticket Office and the Ticket Booth; in the Research Department, and meeting and escorting game-show contestants to their particular place in the studio. The latter assignment stationed me at the rear lobby of NBC presided over by a young security guard/aspiring actor named Joe. It was part of Joe’s job’s to allow entrance and exit – via the security doors - employees, visitors, and stars, all of whom had various reasons for making their way to the studio.

Another part of Joe’s job was answering the phone. Each and every time he did so, Joe would welcome the listener with the phrase, “Rear Lobby Joe.” Hence, he came to be known amongst the Pages as Rear Lobby Joe.

That said, Rear Lobby Joe was a good guy and a great conversationalist. He certainly helped me kill time on many occasions, such as when I was stationed nearby to rendezvous with various game show contestants or NBC Research individuals who were pulled from the street to test and pre-screen pilots and/or shows that had yet to air.

One interesting gentleman who signed up with the Research Department happened to be the male nurse that was assigned to Rock Hudson as he lay dying of AIDS. I remember my ignorance in fearing that I would catch AIDS if I shook this man’s hand upon greeting him. To his credit, he was determined to dispense any fear that I may have displayed. He set out to teach me a lesson that day – and he did. And wherever that male nurse is today, I thank him for it.

That said, on another day, and on a much happier note, I found myself once again shooting the breeze with Rear Lobby Joe. This time, NBC back doorway introduced me to none other than Henry The Fonz Winkler of Happy Days fame. Immediately, of course, I flashed back to when I had met Winkler’s Happy co-star, Ron Howard, approximately one-year before, at the feature film premiere of Splash.

Though an ABC show, and not associated with NBC, Happy Days was and remains one of my favorite TV classics. So, meeting Howard and then Winkler, proved to be one dream after another come true. Had they opened their eyes, it also could have been just as exciting for some game show contestants and researchers.

By this time in the Rear Lobby, I was accustomed to seeing celebrities. It had become a part of my job to retain a measure of decorum and dignity around popular TV actors and personalities, etc. On this particular day, my professionalism was intact, as was my sense of irony.

As Mr. Winkler was standing there, signing the Rear Lobby Sheet stuck to the Rear Lobby Clipboard, right in front of me and Rear Lobby Joe, a few Let’s Make A Deal game show contestants and research individuals were waiting to make their way inside the facility. One of the male Deal contestants was adorned in some form of pickle outfit. It was somehow decided that he would be the spokesperson for the others. “So tell me,” he began to ask Rear Lobby Joe, “...do you ever see any TV stars come in and out of here?”

Time then stopped, as Rear Lobby Joe, myself, and Mr. Winkler exchanged bemused looks. Time booted up again, as the silence of seconds was broken by Rear Lobby Joe, who replied to the man in a pickle, “Sure – I see TV stars all the time.”

With that, Mr. Winkler smiled, and walked into the main building, right past the pickled-harried man, who remained oblivious as to which major television celebrity with which he had just missed a massive brush.

“Wow, that’s cool,” he continued.

“Yeah, it is,” Rear Lobby Joe said with a subtle and somewhat snide reply.

Still, no matter how much Rear Lobby Joe tried to kill it, Mr. Pickle’s enthusiasm would not die. “I think it would be great to see a TV star,” he went on to relay, joyfully.

“It can be,” Rear Lobby Joe responded, now with deadpan.

Then, as if on cue, and this is no lie - in walks Andy Griffith, who would soon become one of NBC’s biggest stars with the hit mystery legal drama, Matlock. It was like we were all playing some surreal edition of Seven Degrees from Ron Howard. Griffith was scheduled to meet network executives about Return To Mayberry - his TV-reunion-movie of The Andy Griffith Show, which co-starred Howard, who also co-starred with Winkler on Happy Days.

As I stood there, silently in retro TV awe, Mr. Griffith signed his name to Rear Lobby Joe’s studio roster, and the man in the pickle suit continued to jabber away with gleeful reiteration. “Geeze, what I would give to meet a TV star.” And on and on and on he exclaimed.

Then, just as Mr. Winkler before him, Mr. Griffith looked up at me and Rear Lobby Joe, smiled, and walked into the main building.