Moving Through Grief Into Joy

We all have experienced loss in our lives, whether in the way of losing a loved one, a job, or even something as benign as our hair.

In each case, the struggle is real, and should not be taken lightly.

However, at some point, we must reach the destination of acceptance.

We have to, in order to appropriately and productively move on.

Life is about living, and not just in the moment but for the future.

There is nothing that any of us can do about the past. The past is over, done; gone. We can recall it, cherish it, appreciate it, learn from it, and even maybe relish it a little bit. But we can’t embrace it, certainly not to the measure at which point we live in it.

Life is about living is about now, and tomorrow, not yesterday, loving who we are; where we are, today.

Every new year is a time of renewal, an opportunity to refresh or reboot. There is always a chance for reflection, a new beginning, and a new start. Every day, every second we have the chance to embrace countless opportunities to learn, review, and rewrite our fate; our destinies, combined or singular, alone or with others…with family, friends, and colleagues.

Take the chance of today, on today. Take what you can from the past, learn from it, and apply it to today…in the most wonderful, exciting, and beautiful ways.

Never forget those we have lost; always remember what has brought us to this point; what has shaped us; how we have responded; what has worked; what has not worked; and apply all of it with renewal.

Renew constantly. Rewrite your scripts of life. Be sure to study in the school of thought and life; the academics of who you are unending. Your graduation is forever pending. There is no final exam. There are only teachers, in every form, surrounding you every second.

But know that your most important professor is yourself.

You teach yourself. Ultimately, you are self-taught.

You are the teacher and the student.

You have the ability to instruct yourself.

So, study hard, and live your A-life. Give yourself a passing grade that will not decide your graduation, but rather your evolution. And, in the process, don’t let your life pass you by.

Shortly before I left Los Angeles and returned to Rochester in the fall of 1989 to care for my parents, I had accomplished a lifelong dream: I met and interviewed Bewitched TV icon Elizabeth Montgomery. Doing so served as early research for what would later become my first book, The Bewitched Book, which I ultimately would complete upon my return to Rochester, my parents’ home, where I spent my late teens and early twenties.

Upon this return to Rochester, I had absolutely nothing. And when I say, “nothing,” I mean, “nothing.” Not a stick of furniture or a dime or a car or “nothing.” I was forced to sell all of my furniture and belongings to pay my rent and eat, and my plan was to complete my book and spend time with my then-aging parents.

And I would do that, as fully, and with as much awareness and appreciation of my mother and father as I could. Returning to Rochester and my parents allowed me the opportunity to right some wrongs. I was always a good son. But at times I was selfish, overly cocky, and did not always show the respect my parents deserve — the kind of respect that every tremendous parent deserves. And my parents were tremendous.

In retrospect, being with them again, relatively late in the game, was a blessing.