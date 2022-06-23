My Productive Journey Through Grief

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4criRM_0gJeIy5O00
Life-Insight.com

No son loved a mother and father as much as I did — and do, all these years after they left this world.

But I do not pang after their loss or grieve intensely — for several reasons.

Firstly, let me be clear: we all grieve the loss of a loved one, or a colleague, a friend, a pet, in our own way. And no one should callously dictate how another should behave, certainly when it comes to the demise of a dear one.

But there is a healthy way to grieve, and that way has nothing to do with endless daily tears, years after the soul we loved is no longer visible to us in this existence.

Certainly, too, losing a parent after they into their 80s or 90s, following a good long life, is much different than a parent who loses a child, or when any young person in our lives, be they a co-worker or a sibling or a close friend, leaves us.

The experience of death in our lives is different from case to case, individual to individual. But the reality is, those who have left us at any age, no matter our relationship with them, are gone. They are not here anymore. They are somewhere else, depending on our individual religious or spiritual beliefs. And we are still here. I personally believe that once someone dies in this world, they live again in Heaven or move on to some form of higher existence, which is how I see it, when it comes to my parents.

Additionally, I feel that my parents, now in Heaven, would not want me to grieve; they would want me to live my life to the fullest; to utilize the lessons of Love that they taught me for the highest good of all concerned. “Honor Thy Mother and Father” is the Fifth of the Ten Commandments. And I believe that Number 5 means not only to respect our parents while they are alive but again, to live fully the life that God gave us through our mothers and fathers.

Living, fully in this world, to the best of our ability, is the best and healthiest way to live. To love those in this world who are alive; to take what we’ve learned by the loss of those who are now gone and to apply that love to the living; to the ones who are still here.

That helps the souls of our loved ones now gone to soar in the Heavens. Our joy on Earth helps them in ways that we cannot comprehend, while any endless grief, following a respectable period of grief (one year at the most; possibly, two) does nothing to soothe their souls.

As an example, a few years back, I had a woman friend who lost her husband, after a long horrific battle with cancer. And years after he died, she still went to the cemetery and placed flowers on his grave. every day she did this. In my opinion, this is not the healthiest way to grieve, particularly at the cost of this woman’s emotions and psychological well-being. Did she really believe that this is what her husband would have wanted for her? To grieve daily, on end, while he is living joyously in some other world beyond this one? Of course not.

Juxtaposed to that woman’s experience of loss, there was another woman-friend of mine who experienced a deep loss; this time, her young son, who died tragically in a car accident. This woman grieved a healthy time, and then she moved on with her life…because she had to…for her health and well-being. But not in any selfish way. Because whenever you would visit this woman at her home, you would walk into her living room, and you would see this beautiful original painting of her son, placed over the sofa. It was clear how much she loved him. But it was also clear to this woman that her love for her son had to somehow be filtered in a more productive way. And for her, that productive way was to live her life fully…and to not be bitter or overtly grievous.

The truth of the matter is this: death has been around for eons, and it will come to each of us. The process of losing and loss, while we are here, is a learning process. Every experience of life on this planet is a learning process. And every learning process should be experienced with a realistic, respectful sense of living life to the fullest, for the highest good of all concerned — including ourselves.

As such, and as far as I can tell, the best and healthiest way to grieve the loss of a loved one is to love unselfishly ourselves and those others who are still alive.

Again, in my heart, and from my personal perspective, I know that is what my beautiful Mom and Dad would want for me. And I truly believe that’s what your loved ones, now soaring to amazing heights somewhere else other than here, would want for you, too.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer/producer Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including biographies of Mary Tyler Moore, and "Bewitched" star Elizabeth Montgomery. He also writes for Emmys.com, TVWriter.com, and is the host and an executive producer of "Then Again with Herbie J Pilato," a classic TV talk show.

Los Angeles, CA
2358 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

OPINION: What Roles Do Politics and Religion Play In Your Life?

Remember the days before social media took over the world; when people used to mind their own business and respect an individual’s right to pick, choose and not share every single thought they have ever had?

Read full story
Rochester, NY

Lessons A Little Bird Once Taught Me

In a material world where self-absorption, pettiness, and arrogance run wild, simple treasures get lost in the upswing. Priorities get out of line. But we must make the effort to put them straight.

Read full story

The "Immortal" Popularity of TV's Classic Gothic Soap Opera "Dark Shadows"

Jonathan Frid played "Barnabas Collins," the vampire with heart.[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. [Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

OPINION: Priorities and the Homeless

I’ve accomplished much. I’m the author of more than a dozen books about pop culture. I’ve partied with movie stars. I’ve worked for major television networks and high-end film studios. I’ve recorded a few songs and danced the night away from coast to coast. I host and co-executive produce my own TV talk show, and various documentaries, the latter for which I also serve as an on-screen commentator.

Read full story

OPINION: Money and Spirituality: What's the Connection?

For some, making money comes easy. For some, religion and spirituality are more important than material wealth. For some, it is believed that God or the “Universe” wants each of us on Earth to be rich.

Read full story

OPINION: A Look Back at the star of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show"

[Author's note: I am the author of the biography, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, which was published by Jacobs/Brown, and which is the main source for this article.]. The Mary Tyler Moore Show (TMTMS) stands out as one of the most sophisticated, well-written, produced, directed, and performed television series of the 1970s in which it originally aired — and throughout history in general.

Read full story

A Look Back at TV's "The Beverly Hillbillies" with Max Baer, Jr. ("Jethro Bodine")

(Author's note: Commentary in this article is culled from an interview conducted by the author with actor Max Baer, Jr. and Donna Douglas) There must be something to being super-dim and mega-handsome. Just ask Jethro Bodine, The Beverly Hillbillies TV character portrayed with earnestness by Max Baer, Jr. (who prefers to be known as just Max Baer) on CBS from 1962 to 1971. Jethro may have been born as “mountain folk,” but because his Uncle Jed Clampett (Buddy Ebsen) struck gold (“Texas tea”), he was fortunate enough to have “loaded up the truck and moved to Beverly . . . Hills, that is” — with the entire Clampett family, including Elly May (Donna Douglas) and Granny (Irene Ryan).

Read full story
22 comments

OPINION: Blaze Your Own Trail

You can’t wait for people to give you one single opportunity; you have to make your own opportunities (in plural). In other words, you have to blaze your own trail, without limitation, because the sky’s the limit.

Read full story
Burbank, CA

Opinion: Roe, Wade, Mom, Abortion, and Me

I was born and raised a Catholic in Rochester, New York, but I now live in Cerritos, California. And I usually try and attend the daily 6:30 AM Mass at St. Pancratious Church in Lakewood, about 8 miles away.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: My Top Ten Classic TV Shows

Due to opinion, taste, age, and mindset, it’s pretty much impossible to come up with the ideal mainstream list of what may be considered the best of anything, much less an optimum lineup of favorite television shows. But here’s my personal take on the Top Ten TV series from the primetime schedules of all time, most of which hail from (although not limited to) the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s, including dramas, comedies, and sci-fi/fantasy — presented in alphabetical order.

Read full story

Looking Back at "Life Goes On" - The Groundbreaking TV Show

The original cast of "Life Goes On"[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. In the history of classic television, there are many shows that address the issue of diversity and prejudice (e.g. All in the Family, The Golden Girls). None, however, so directly tackle the topic more than Life Goes On. The unique flavor of this series (which debuted on ABC in 1989, and remains popular on cable’s F/X channel) went straight to the heart of the American public.

Read full story
18 comments

What it was like to meet Elizabeth Montgomery, the "Twitch-Witch" Star of TV's "Bewitched"

I’ll never forget the day I first heard Elizabeth Montgomery’s voice on my answering machine, trailing off and on tape, in bits and pieces, with a chipper, near stuttering rhythm. I had been attempting to contact the iconic Bewitched star for months. William Asher, her former husband and the show’s core producer/director, had been playing matchmaker for us, recommending that she speak with me. “You really should talk to Herbie,” he told her on more than one occasion. “He is sincerely concerned with this entity known as Bewitched.”

Read full story
34 comments

Understanding the Mechanics, Heart and Soul of "The Six Million Dollar Man" and "The Bionic Woman"

Steve Austin, The Six Million Dollar Man, and Jaime Sommers, The Bionic Woman, are not your average superheroes. As portrayed by Lee Majors and Lindsay Wagner in the classic 1970s TV shows of the same names, they are heroes first, super, second. Through various incarnations (on ABC, NBC, and CBS) to the present (in syndication and on DVD and Blu-ray), this atomic-powered, romantically-entangled couple continues to inhabit the television airwaves.

Read full story
19 comments

My Sincere Path to Success

Do you need evidence in life that you are exactly where you need to be on your journey?. You receive that kind of instruction and clarity all the time. You just have to be open to it.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

How my Life in College Secured my Career

In the spring of 1983, my final semester of attending Nazareth College of Rochester, New York (my hometown), “Every Breath You Take” by The Police, the legendary rock band, was a hit on the airwaves. Of course, the “airwaves,” at the time, meant just listening to the radio and watching MTV. There were no smartphones, iPads, or even the internet. And desktop computers were just barely introduced to the mainstream, which today, enjoys streaming videos, movies, music, and TV shows on a whole other level. But in 1983, any song by “The Police” helped to define the era, as music and pop culture in general usually does so for any time period. “Pop culture” is really the “culture” of the moment. In looking back…way back…to Ancient Egypt, the Pyramids may be viewed as a “pop-culture” development of the day.

Read full story
Burbank, CA

Some of My Life Story and a Dream Come True

From May 1984 to December 1985, I was a page for NBC-TV in Burbank, California. As a result, I found myself on the set of now-legendary TV shows such as Family Ties, The Golden Girls, and Wheel of Fortune. I helped to coordinate an affiliates’ convention, two press tours, five Bob Hope specials, An All-Star Salute To President ‘Dutch’ Reagan, the 1984 Democratic Presidential Debates, the 1984 Emmy Awards, and The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson.

Read full story
1 comments
Burbank, CA

That Time I Met Andy Griffith and Henry Winkler on the Same Day

Andy Griffith[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. Henry Winkler[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. In the "Big '80s," I worked as an NBC-TV Page, in Burbank, California. It was an Internship position in the entertainment industry, and one of the most enjoyable times in my life and career.

Read full story
1 comments

I Was Raised to Respect All People

When I was growing up, I was raised to not hate anyone, no matter who they were or what they believed in. My mother or my father never said a hateful word about any individual of any other political, religious or cultural affiliation of their own. And if they did have any such issues with any such opposing individuals, personal or otherwise, I never saw it. Or better said, they never displayed any such behavior or opinions in front of me because they tried to raise me by example.

Read full story
12 comments

How My Career Began as an NBC Page

Herbie J Pilato (center), surrounded by "Family Ties" stars Tina Yothers, Michael J. Fox, and Pilato's page co-workersHerbie J Pilato. I always thought Family Ties was a fun show. I admired the many talents of its star, Michael J. Fox, who played the program's central character, wiz-kid, Alex P. Keaton. During the sitcom's genesis, Fox was not envisioned as its focal point. The series was intended as a star vehicle for Meredith Baxter-Birney, who played Fox's mother, Elyse, and who had previously starred with her husband David Birney in Bridget Loves Bernie (the controversial CBS series from 1973 about a Catholic woman who marries a Jewish man and which, unfortunately, was canceled after a few episodes).

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Moving Through Grief Into Joy

We all have experienced loss in our lives, whether in the way of losing a loved one, a job, or even something as benign as our hair. In each case, the struggle is real, and should not be taken lightly.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy