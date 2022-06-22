My Mom Lived a Beautiful, Simple, Happy Life

Herbie J Pilato

My mother was not a wealthy woman, at least not how the world defines wealth. But she was rich in other ways, and it did not take a lot for her to be happy.

That remains one of my fondest memories of Frances Mary Turri Pilato.

And one of the more inspiring life lessons she left with me occurred a few years before she passed away in 2008 from complications due to dementia.

After my father, Herbert Pompeii Pilato, succumbed to lung cancer in 1995, it was a rough road for Mom. My parents, married for decades, were very close. My mom did not drive and was dependent on my dad for many things. Neither good nor bad, that is just the way things were. She was part of the generation when most women did not drive.

So when Dad died, I tried my best to do what I could for her, even once attempting to move her to Los Angeles with me (to disastrous results).

And then there were her memory issues. Although as long as I can remember, she always prayed for everyone — especially children. In fact, whenever she saw a child, she took out her rosary beads and said a prayer, right there, at that moment, wherever she was, asking the accompanying parent if it was okay for her to bless their child.

“Of course,” they would say.

Then, every Monday through Friday, my mom attended the local Senior Center where she lived in Irondequoit, New York and which cost her about $6.00 a day. That was a terrific price; one that included lunch and van service to and from the center.

The total was approximately a very reasonable $30.00 a week for a number of weekly senior activities.

And it was at her Senior Center that my mom attended various holiday-themed parties and picnics; played cards, and bingo, and enjoyed many other social activities. She especially loved the bingo; very much so; a lot, in fact. Although I never realized how much really.

Then, one day, I started giving her “extra” quarters with which to play the game. Not a lot of quarters. Just seven dollars worth. Not ten. Not nine.

But seven.

Every other day, I’d walk into her apartment, interrupt her daily viewing of Seinfeld or The Golden Girls, walk over to her, kiss her, and ask her to open up her hand.

At that moment, I would pour out the $7.00 in quarters, 28 in all.

As I did this each time, her reaction was one of astonishment. She looked as if she had won the lottery or the mega-jackpot in Vegas.

“Oh, Herbie J,” she’d say with so much joy, “…what a great son you are! I have to pay you back! I have to pay you back!!”

“Mom,” I would reply, “You just go have fun at the Center.”

And she did, all the more…with that mere extra seven dollars of quarters.

Not a million. Not a thousand. Not a hundred. Not even ten.

Just seven.

Seven.