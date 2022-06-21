The Motion Picture Academy Museum is filled with Hollywood Treasures

One of the sophisticated placards that pristinely line the walls and halls of the resplendent Academy Museum Herbie J Pilato

Class.

That’s the first word that came to mind as I walked through the seemingly endless cinescopic-like halls of the brand-new beautiful Academy Museum of Motion Pictures located at 6067 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Enveloped by and amidst the all-surrounding wonder and visual and sound effects of big-screen classics like The Wizard of Oz, and tributes to Bruce Lee, Spike Lee, and other legendary filmmakers and their work, a stroll up and down this very memorable movie lane of many layers is one like no other.

As the Museum’s brochure outlines, “The Academy Museum’s mission is to advance the understanding, celebration, and preservation of cinema through dynamic and accessible exhibitions, screenings, programs, initiatives, and collections.”

Suffice it to say, this mission is accomplished, bar-none, across the board.

Herbie J Pilato

For example, Cher’s historic Oscar gown from 1988, among other such wardrobe accruements, grace the mighty halls of the Academy Museum, with peripheral visions like activist Sacheen Littlefeather speaking for Marlon Brandon in 1973, and Tatum O’Neal embracing her moment one year later [which see above image].

The various eclectic sectors of the Academy Museum feature displays, exhibits, and items situated on several different levels of distinction, literally and figuratively.

As the impressive facility’s brochure also explains, “The Stories of Cinema is the Academy multi-floor core exhibition that presents the celebratory, complex, diverse, and international stories of moviemakers, the works they create and the impact their art has on the world…The Oscars Experience is an immersive gallery that invites visitors to simulate the excitement of walking onto the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and accepting the Oscar…The Path to Cinema explores how the cinematic experience we know today evolved from a long tradition of optic amusements and devices of wonder…The Backdrop: An Invisible Art exhibition spotlights a monumental backdrop, the iconic Mt. Rushmore backing from Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest (USA, 1959),” and more.

Off to see the Wizard and Dorothy’s glistening ruby slippers, on display at the Academy Museum Herbie J Pilato

Also on-premises:

The David Geffen Theater, the Ted Mann Theater, the Shirley Temple Education Studio, The Walt Disney, Company Piazza, and the Dolby Family Terrace are each stunning and serviceable beyond compare, and in their own way.

For further enjoyment and delight, patrons may peruse The Academy Museum Store, with products like Oscar memorabilia, clothing, furniture, and vinyl records, among other items. And Fanny’s, a delightfully elegant restaurant and café named for the legendary vaudeville and film star Franny Brice.

In all, a visit to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is nothing less than an awe-inspiring, exhilarating experience. Much like going to the movies itself…in 3 and 4-D.