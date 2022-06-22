"The Beatles" vs. "The Monkees": A Brief Comparison

deviantart.com

[Author's Note: All commentary in this article is culled from the author's interviews with those individuals mentioned.]

The Beatles made their debut on television on February 9, 1964, as special guests on The Ed Sullivan Show.

The Monkees made their debut on television on September 12, 1966, in their own TV sitcom.

The Beatles are comprised of John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Harrison, and Paul McCartney, who turned 80 on June 18, 2022 – while he and Starr are the only living members of the true-to-life band.

The Monkees, made up of Davy Jones, Peter Tork, Mike Nesmith, and Micky Dolenz, the only-living member, were a manufactured group that became a true-to-life band.

The Beatles vs. The Monkees debate is as legendary as both groups.

Digital marketing consultant Kimberly Niccole Scamman became a fan of The Monkees TV show and the musical group as a pre-teen when she once caught a rerun of the show on Nick at Nite, the prime-time off-shoot of Nickelodeon, and the precursor to TV Land.

Regarding the proverbial Monkees/Beatles debate, she said, “There isn’t one. Each of [the Monkees] played instruments, as that was a prerequisite for casting the show. Peter Tork and Michael Nesmith came to the project as incredible musicians, and Davy came as an established Broadway talent. Micky learned to be a drummer and a good one at that.

"Even though they weren’t allowed to play on the first two albums I think what’s astonishing is that they accomplished something that they were never ‘supposed’ to be allowed to do, and then they kept doing it and improving on it.”

While she admits that the show was created to capitalize on the success of A Hard Day’s Night, “…it took on a life of its own and became something unique.”

Consequently, she never quite understood the comparison between the Monkees and the Beatles. “You have to dig a little below the surface in my opinion,” she adds. “The Beatles are the Beatles. The Monkees are the Monkees. The world has managed to exist with both, and I think the world will continue to exist with both.”

Special-event coordinator Carolyn Peterson, also of the baby-boomer generation, enjoys all things retro-television and music, and today organizes several tributes a year geared toward those genres.

As Peterson recalled, “In 1966, the Beatles were going through some changes both musically and physically. They were no longer the cuddly little mop-tops that could send a pre-teen into mild hysterics. And then along came these four adorable ‘replacements’ who not only sang but delighted us week after week with their zany antics.”

Despite their different images, Peter Tork once observed that there was never any animosity between the two chart-topping troupes. In fact, they sometimes socialized with one another. “They were very courteous,” he had said of his U.K.-based choral compadres.

Gary Strobl is a longtime Monkees collector and confidant of the group. For years, he organized Monkees conventions and, for a brief time in the '80s, contributed to the short-lived Monkees West fanzine. He also co-authored, with Henry Ditz and Harvey Kubernik, the book, titled, The Monkees: From Reel to Real.

Strobl concurred with Peterson. “Absolutely, there was a mutual respect between the groups.” In fact, John Lennon once told Mike Nesmith, “You know, there used to be only four of us to know what it feels like to be in this position in the world, and now there are eight of us.”

The most serious Monkee conversing with the most outspoken Beatle as he defined both bands in this way was, as Strobl perceived it, “The biggest compliment anyone could receive in a lifetime. John just simply ‘got it,’” when acknowledging the similarities and differences between the two performing factions, ultimately defining them as one inclusive group.

However, Strobl also found another quote of Lennon telling the Monkees, “I think you’re the greatest comic talents since the Marx Brothers. I’ve never missed one of your programs.”

Mickey Dolenz agreed. “In retrospect, The Monkees was much more about the Marx Brothers than it was the Beatles. And it was John Lennon who originally made that comparison.”

