[Author’s Note: This article is based on business postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Forbes.com, Yahoo! Finance, and The Los Angeles Times.]

According to Forbes.com, the S&P 500 is hitting new 2022 lows in this year’s brutal selloff leading up to a recent Federal Open Market Committee meeting where the Federal Reserve’s policy committee is expected to hike short-term interest rates aggressively to tamp down inflation. The large-cap index is down 22% from its peak on the first trading day of the year and tumbled 10% in just the past week as the latest readings on inflation showed price increases accelerating. For small caps, the market’s stumble into the bear market territory has been exceptionally severe, with the Russell 2000 index down 30% from its peak last fall and back to pre-pandemic levels.

There could be significant near-term volatility ahead as the Fed accelerates its rate-tightening cycle. JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs both expect a hike of 75 basis points this week, even though Fed chair Jerome Powell dismissed that possibility at its previous meeting in May of 2022. Last week’s 8.6% inflation reading put central bankers on their heels. But with the wild stock exchange already well underway, investors and asset managers are eager but cautious, to dig in with some valuations.

“The risk in the stock market is far lower today than it was six months ago just by virtue of the correction that we've seen. A lot of the excesses are being flushed out as we speak,” said Nicholas Galluccio, co-portfolio manager of the $57 million Teton Westwood SmallCap Equity fund. “We think it's a perfect setup for possibly a strong 2023.”

Galluccio’s fund has outperformed the market, losing 13% so far this year after a 30% gain in 2021, to earn a 5-star rating on Morningstar. He’s been on offense this year adding to his positions in several small caps trading at low valuations, including Carmel, Indiana’s KAR Auction Services, which builds wholesale used car marketplaces and generated $2.3 billion in 2021 revenue.

Pre-owned vehicle retailer Carvana purchased its physical auction segment for $2.2 billion in February, larger than the market cap of the company at the time, though the proceeds were used to pay down debt. The acquisition prompted a 38% one-day pop in KAR’s stock, but it has given back most of those gains in the recent correction. The deal hasn’t been as kind to Carvana, which has lost 91% of its value this year.

“We got very lucky that Carvana we believe overpaid for their physical auction business for $2 billion, which is an enormous sum,” Galluccio said. “Now they’re strictly digital with a virtually debt-free balance sheet.”

Another of Galluccio’s selections is Texas-based Flowserve (FLS), which makes flow control devices such as pumps and valves. Several of its clients are petrochemical refiners and exploration and production companies in the energy industry. Most energy-linked businesses have had a strong year with the price of crude oil surging, though Flowserve has lagged with a 5% decline. Its bookings rose 15% in the first quarter to $1.1 billion, and Galluccio expects its margins to improve as it builds its backlog.