Disney Delays Move to Lake Nona

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The Hollywood Reporter, The Los Angeles Times, The Orange County Register, and Wdwnt.com.]

As first reported by Wdwnt.com, the Walt Disney Company has delayed its plan to relocate Walt Disney Imagineering, consumer products, and other departments to 60 acres of Lake Nona until mid-2026. The move was previously planned to be completed next year, 2023.

Approximately 2000 employees have been affected by the fallout, as they had already begun searching for homes. Understandably, they are now upset about the delay because they had already sold their California homes.

Other Imagineers were also already rattled by the relocation plan, and some elected not to remain with the company. Many have urged Disney to reverse the decision to relocate, especially considering Florida Governor Ron Desantis’ recent attacks on the company and the passing of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

In a statement, Disney spokesperson Jacquee Wahler said that though “a growing number of employees” whose roles will ultimately be based at a campus in the Lake Nona region in Orlando have already made the move, “we also want to continue to provide flexibility to those relocating, especially given the anticipated completion date of the campus is now in 2026.”

Wahler added, “Therefore, where possible, we are aligning the relocation period with the campus completion.”

The news arrives just a few months after Republican legislators in Florida passed a bill ending the company’s special purpose district in June 2023, which effectively allows Disney to self-govern on land occupied by the Walt Disney World Resort. In late April, that special purpose district, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, argued that Florida can’t dissolve the district until the bond debt is paid off and that it “expects to explore its options while continuing its present operations.”

Disney has not filed a lawsuit, but in early May taxpayers who live near Walt Disney World subsequently sued DeSantis, the 46th governor of Florida (elected in 2019), and an attorney. A judge dismissed the taxpayer lawsuit in mid-May, but a similar case was refiled in May in state court.

Florida lawmakers’ action to end the district for Disney followed soon after the company took a stand in opposition to a Florida law banning discussion in the classroom of sexual orientation and gender from kindergarten through the third grade, and has been largely seen as retaliatory. Disney’s delay in making that statement caused its own internal issues, prompting employee organization and a walkout in late March. One of the demands of walkout organizers to Disney leadership to “regain the trust of the LGBTQIA+ community and employees” was to end “any efforts to move employees to Florida office locations, ensuring employee safety and employment retention.”

While a Disney spokesperson told The Orange County Register, that the company’s delay in relocation was not related to the DeSantis dispute, some observers believe that the move was indeed political. Jim Shull, a former Disney Imagineer, tweeted that the delay appeared to be an example of Disney "sticking it to" DeSantis.

Disney denounced the law after its Chief Executive Bob Chapek faced pressure from employees to speak out. DeSantis called the company a "woke" corporation, and the state Legislature voted to strip Disney of its unusual self-governing privileges in the district that includes Walt Disney World.

DeSantis is widely considered to be a possible presidential candidate in 2024, but he has not yet announced any official plans.