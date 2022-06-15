"Soap" Actor Billy Crystal Stars in New TV Series

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aBO9s_0gByLGaL00
Wikipedia.org/Gage Skidmore Photography

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, and The Hollywood Reporter.]

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Billy Crystal is the latest A-list actor headed for Apple.

The comedian, in a rare TV series regular role, will star in the limited series Before. Crystal will serve as executive producer of the series, which also marks a reunion with producer Barry Levinson, with whom he worked on the feature film, Analyze This.

In the new show, Crystal will play a child psychiatrist who recently lost his wife when he encounters a troubled young boy. Sarah Thorp (Damien/Hawthorne) serves as a writer on the series and will executive-produce alongside Levinson, Crystal, and Eric Roth. The series hails from Paramount Television Studios. Although Apple has picked up the project, additional details are still being finalized including the number of the show's episodes.

Crystal’s TV credits include ABC’s classic sitcom Soap and FX’s The Comedians. He’s also known for his famed impressions of iconic sportscaster Howard Cosell, and heavyweight champion Muhamad Ali.

As documented on Wikipedia.com, Crystal was born at Doctors Hospital on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and was initially raised in the Bronx. As a toddler, he moved with his family to 549 East Park Avenue in Long Beach, New York on Long Island.

Crystal and his older brothers Joel, who later became an art teacher, and Richard, nicknamed Rip, were the sons of Helen, a housewife, and Jack Crystal, who owned and operated the Commodore Music Store, founded by Crystal's grandfather, Julius Gabler. Crystal's father was also a jazz promoter, a producer, and an executive for an affiliated jazz record label, Commodore Records, founded by Crystal's uncle, musician, and songwriter Milt Gabler.

The three young brothers would entertain by reprising comedy routines from the likes of Bob Newhart, Rich Little, and Sid Caesar records their father would bring home.

After graduating from Long Beach High School in 1965, Crystal attended Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, on a baseball scholarship, having learned the game from his father, who pitched for St. John's University. Crystal never played baseball at Marshall because the program was suspended during his first year. He did not return to Marshall as a sophomore, instead deciding to stay in New York to be close to his future wife. He studied acting, and then attended Nassau Community College with her and later transferred to New York University, where he was a film and television directing major. He graduated in 1970 with a BFA from NYU's then School of Fine Arts. One of his instructors was legendary film director Martin Scorsese, while Oliver Stone, another famed director, was among his classmates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Writer/producer Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including biographies of Mary Tyler Moore, and "Bewitched" star Elizabeth Montgomery. He also writes for Emmys.com, TVWriter.com, and is the host and an executive producer of "Then Again with Herbie J Pilato," a classic TV talk show.

Los Angeles, CA
1077 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

"The Beatles" vs. "The Monkees": A Brief Comparison

[Author's Note: All commentary in this article is culled from the author's interviews with those individuals mentioned.]. The Beatles made their debut on television on February 9, 1964, as special guests on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Read full story
3 comments

A Look Back at TV's Original "Mission: Impossible"

[Author's Note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]

Read full story
7 comments

Why the Original "Star Trek" TV Series is the Best One

Upon viewing the opening sequence of any random episode of the original 1960s StarTrek television series, such as, “Miri” or “Metamorphosis,” the viewer immediately knows what to expect: an entertaining ride. The story and action are set up in the tease, and boom — the theme music commences and the segment begins to boil. The crew of the Enterprise begins a quest to some mystic or fantastic world. They receive a distress signal, or their journey is disrupted by an alien force that we’re certain at one point will zap at least one of the crew members across the planet’s surface with a resounding bolt.

Read full story
East Rutherford, NJ

A Beatle, the Boss, and Bon Jovi Celebrate McCartney's 80th Birthday

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Variety.com, NewYorkPost.com, SundHerald.com, and AssociatedPress.com.]

Read full story
2 comments

Gene Roddenberry's Work Beyond "Star Trek"

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from exclusive interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. Along with popular television shows such as The Lieutenant, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, affectionately known in many sci-fi sectors as “The Great Bird of the Galaxy,” created a number of other series beyond his most well-known franchise.

Read full story
1 comments

WWE's Vince McMahon Wrestles with Allegations of Misconduct

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: HollywoodReporter.com, WallStreetJournal.com, Deadline.com, and Wikipedia.com.]

Read full story
2 comments

Travels with My Father: Impossible to Forget

My dad was always the first one in my family who remembered to play a joke on April Fool's Day. Only on his last celebration of the holiday in 1995, a mere five days before he died of lung cancer, did I find out why.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Oversold Small and Mid Cap Stocks on the Cheap

[Author’s Note: This article is based on business postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Forbes.com, Yahoo! Finance, and The Los Angeles Times.]

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Disney Delays Move to Lake Nona

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The Hollywood Reporter, The Los Angeles Times, The Orange County Register, and Wdwnt.com.]

Read full story
6 comments

The Job Market is Booming for the Potential Employee

[Author’s note: This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: HeraldNews.com, Forbes.com, cnbc.com, and gadsentimes.com.]

Read full story
3 comments

Are Self-Driven Cars Safe on the Road?

[Author’s note: This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikimotors.org, GlobalCarsBrands.com, PychologyToday.com, and Sitn.hms.harvard.edu.]

Read full story
5 comments

Customer Service: Should the Customer Always Be Right?

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Forbes.com, Epmsonline.com, and TheOdysseyOnline.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Rochester, NY

It's Alive: The Great American Mall Is Not Dead

Author’s Note: This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Deloitte.com, Malls.com, and RocWiki.org.

Read full story
3 comments

How "Kung Fu" Changed Television 50 Years Ago Today

Grasshopper springs eternal. With the new Kung Fu martial arts TV series enjoying its second season on The CW, the past and present merge with a reminder of the familiar phrase, “Take the pebble from my hand.”

Read full story
51 comments

Dick York and Dick Sargent: The Twin Darrins of "Bewitched"

It is without a doubt the biggest double-casting controversy in the history of classic television: Dick York and Dick Sargent’s dual turn as mortal ad-man Darrin Stephens, married to Elizabeth Montgomery’s adorable witch-with-a-twitch Samantha on TV’s classic wituation comedy, Bewitched, which originally aired on ABC from 1964 to 1972.

Read full story

The True Heroics of Burt Ward: The Original "Robin" of the "Batman" Universe

In the realm of classic television, Burt Ward is best known as Robin, the Boy Wonder a.k.a., Dick Grayson, ward (“Holy irony!”) to Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. Batman, played by Adam West (who passed away in 2017) on the Batman TV series which originally aired on ABC, twice a week, from 1966 to 1968.

Read full story
12 comments

“Who Loves Ya’, Baby?” A Retrospective of "Kojak," TV’s Original Bald, Lollipop-loving Lawman

Approximately one year after the demise of Mannix, the 1967-76 CBS crime-drama starring Mike Connors as one of the most popular TV police/detectives in history, the charismatic Telly Savalas surfaced on Kojak, one of that network’s other successful private-eye series.

Read full story
28 comments

Rod Serling and "The Twilight Zone" - A Retrospective of a TV Classic and it's Prolific Creator

The development and execution of The Twilight Zone and its prestigious place in television history is a story of an obsessive need for acceptance on many levels. Exhibit A: Rod Serling, Zone’s creator, executive producer, central writing force, and charismatic host. The show’s popularity preyed upon his endless reservoir of ideas, originally inspired by his obsession with the past and his preoccupation with aging, mixed in with a measure of courage and faith, and the survival techniques he learned in the army.

Read full story
25 comments

"Friends" - A Retrospective on the Classic TV Sitcom

No other television show in history, recent or otherwise, so clearly and comically addresses the significance of friendship than Friends, which originally aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy