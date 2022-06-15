"Soap" Actor Billy Crystal Stars in New TV Series

Wikipedia.org/Gage Skidmore Photography

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, and The Hollywood Reporter.]

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Billy Crystal is the latest A-list actor headed for Apple.

The comedian, in a rare TV series regular role, will star in the limited series Before. Crystal will serve as executive producer of the series, which also marks a reunion with producer Barry Levinson, with whom he worked on the feature film, Analyze This.

In the new show, Crystal will play a child psychiatrist who recently lost his wife when he encounters a troubled young boy. Sarah Thorp (Damien/Hawthorne) serves as a writer on the series and will executive-produce alongside Levinson, Crystal, and Eric Roth. The series hails from Paramount Television Studios. Although Apple has picked up the project, additional details are still being finalized including the number of the show's episodes.

Crystal’s TV credits include ABC’s classic sitcom Soap and FX’s The Comedians. He’s also known for his famed impressions of iconic sportscaster Howard Cosell, and heavyweight champion Muhamad Ali.

As documented on Wikipedia.com, Crystal was born at Doctors Hospital on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and was initially raised in the Bronx. As a toddler, he moved with his family to 549 East Park Avenue in Long Beach, New York on Long Island.

Crystal and his older brothers Joel, who later became an art teacher, and Richard, nicknamed Rip, were the sons of Helen, a housewife, and Jack Crystal, who owned and operated the Commodore Music Store, founded by Crystal's grandfather, Julius Gabler. Crystal's father was also a jazz promoter, a producer, and an executive for an affiliated jazz record label, Commodore Records, founded by Crystal's uncle, musician, and songwriter Milt Gabler.

The three young brothers would entertain by reprising comedy routines from the likes of Bob Newhart, Rich Little, and Sid Caesar records their father would bring home.

After graduating from Long Beach High School in 1965, Crystal attended Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, on a baseball scholarship, having learned the game from his father, who pitched for St. John's University. Crystal never played baseball at Marshall because the program was suspended during his first year. He did not return to Marshall as a sophomore, instead deciding to stay in New York to be close to his future wife. He studied acting, and then attended Nassau Community College with her and later transferred to New York University, where he was a film and television directing major. He graduated in 1970 with a BFA from NYU's then School of Fine Arts. One of his instructors was legendary film director Martin Scorsese, while Oliver Stone, another famed director, was among his classmates.