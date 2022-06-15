The Job Market is Booming for the Potential Employee

www.source.con

[Author’s note: This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: HeraldNews.com, Forbes.com, cnbc.com, and gadsentimes.com.]

According to a report by TheHerald.News.com, experts say that the current job market offers historic levels of open positions across a wide swath of industries. “It’s the first time when the leverage is really in employees’ hands,” said Kevin Lazaro, Director of Cooperative Education at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School. “I’ve seen a lot of changes, but I’ve never seen such a boon of job opportunities across a multitude of industries.”

In the culinary industry, which was hit hard early in the pandemic and is now rebounding, Lazaro said it’s “astronomical in terms of the number of jobs they’re looking for.”

As Lazaro went on to explain, the construction industry is also seeing a massive amount of job openings, “in part because of a surge in new construction projects as a result of recent low-interest rates.” The current dearth of cars available for sale is driven in part by a lack of skilled workers who can keep up with demand; automotive technology is also seeing a high demand for workers.

But as research provided by Forbes.com recently indicated, despite demographic trends, the job market could quickly soften as economic conditions change and automation of jobs expands. So, act now while the market favors job seekers.

A caveat: Beware that the grass is not always greener on the other side. Notably, 2021 saw the rise of the "boomerang" employee — people who left their job during the pandemic, but now want to return to their old employers.

Forbes.com documented 1.2 million layoffs in April, a record low, the U.S. Department of Labor said Wednesday. That indicates employers are trying to hold onto their workers amid an elevated number of open positions and voluntary resignations, or “quits.” Job openings hit 11.4 million at the end of April, a decrease from the record 11.9 million openings in March but still near all-time highs, according to the Labor Department. (Openings are a proxy for employer demand for workers.)

Forbes.com also documented there were 1.9 job openings for every unemployed person in April, down slightly from almost 2 per person the month prior. More than 4.4 million people quit their jobs in April, just 25,000 fewer than the record number in March, enticed by ample opportunity elsewhere.

Additionally, employers have nudged up wages to compete. Wage growth for the typical worker was up 6% in April relative to a year earlier, the biggest annual increase in more than two decades, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

However, while things are presently looking up for job-seekers, the question remains: How long will this positive trend last?

GadsenTimes.com recently reported how inflation is one factor that can potentially cause the job market to go back on the downward trend. Even though hourly wages have increased in the United States by 5.7% over the past year, the cost of living has climbed much higher, as typical prices for items have increased by 7.9% and continue to outpace the hourly wage rate.

Conclusion

The work is available if the potential employee and/or job-seeker seeks it out.