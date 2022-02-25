How "Kung Fu" Changed Television 50 Years Ago Today

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

Grasshopper springs eternal.

With the new Kung Fu martial arts TV series enjoying its second season on The CW, the past and present merge with a reminder of the familiar phrase, “Take the pebble from my hand.”

That line was first heard five decades ago on February 22, 1972, when the original Kung Fu debuted as a 90-minute TV-movie and back-door pilot on ABC. While President Nixon held historic meetings in China with Chairman Mao, TV’s first “Eastern Western” was being defined by critics, industry professionals, and pop-culture fans alike as a Fugitive/Shane fusion, with a compound of corporal, cerebral and ethereal creeds imported from the Orient. Ancient Shaolin wisdom and martial arts moves would be exampled by the adult half-Chinese/half-American monk Kwai Chang Caine, portrayed by David Carradine (who died in 2009), and his adolescent self, Young Grasshopper, portrayed by Radames Pera (who turns 62 this year).

The adult Caine was confronted with the ignorance and deception of Western America in the 1870s. Key lessons from his past, sometimes in the form of the show's trademark flashback sequences, would inform the reality of his present – and ours. Both Carradine and Pera’s Caine introduced Asian thought to the American mainstream on a weekly basis. As Caine roamed the Old West, in search of himself (and his American half-brother), the message of holistic health for the mind, body, and spirit increased in modern culture at the same time.

During the somewhat murky social norms of the 1970s, people of all ages, creeds, colors, and religions were comforted by Caine's wise words, kind manner, and respect for other people's truths. Both the young and adult Grasshopper would learn from Master Po, played by the legendary Keye Luke, and Master Kan, portrayed by the late Philip Ahn, while several Old Western souls gained insight from Caine in America. In the process, two generations of contemporary TV viewers around the world were enlightened as well.

With near-mosaic screen imagery, through popular TV, the viewer was inspired by and inspirited with a strong message; memorandum derived from several different sources. Kung Fu creators Ed Spielman (The Young Riders, Dead Man’s Gun), and Howard Friedlander gathered information from Confucius, La Tzu's Tao Te Ching, Zen Buddhism, and the Old and New Testaments of the Bible. Spielman, in particular, was a fan of the classic 1954 Japanese epic drama, Seven Samurai, co-written, edited, and directed by Akira Kurosawa (which gave birth to The Magnificent Seven western directed by John Sturges in 1960).

With Kung Fu, the common themes involved gentleness, peace, and compassion and how such are to be the priorities if one is to have a spiritually sound and happy existence.

It was Master Po who first referred to Caine as "Grasshopper" because the elder, who happened to be visually impaired, had once sensed the insect at the young boy’s feet. As such, the affectionate term stuck, and Caine and Po bonded. Unfortunately, a short time after Caine graduated from the Shaolin Temple, he, in a fit of anger, murdered the Royal Nephew of the Emperor, who had killed Po for obstructing his path in the street.

Thus, Po urges Caine to flee to freedom in America, while the Chinese Emperor sends frequent bounty hunters there in pursuit.

Beyond this original Kung Fu premise, and The CW contemporary re-do, there also sprung the 1990s sequel, Kung Fu: The Legend Continues, in which Carradine portrayed Caine's grandson; the 1986 TV-reunion-film, Kung Fu: The Movie, with Carradine co-starring with Brandon Lee, the son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee (who did not create Kung Fu, as has been erroneously reported in the past). There is also the 1987 one-hour pilot, Kung Fu: The Next Generation (also starring Lee), which has become a cult classic.

Certainly, with regard to Kung Fu, parody has also proven to be the sincerest form of flattery. Over the years, The Original Series has been satirized in MAD Magazine and at the movies (1996's Beverly Hills Ninja and 1989's Lethal Weapon II), on TV (The Tonight Show, 7-Up commercials, In Living Color, Saturday Night Live, with Carradine, as host, no less), and in music ("...everybody was kung-fu fighting" from the 1970s).

On a more serious note, Kung Fu also inspired Pat (Happy Days) Morita's Mr. Miyagi and Ralph Macchio's Young Daniel (from the 1984, 1986, and 1986 Karate Kid films, as well as 1994's The Next Karate Kid, with the pre-Oscar-winning Hilary Boys Don’t Cry Swank subbing for Macchio), and the new Cobra Kai streaming series (starring Macchio).

The original Kung Fu also inspired the Obi-Wan/Yoda/Luke Skywalker characters (from any version of Star Wars, originally released in 1977, only two years after Kung Fu left the airwaves), Michaelangelo, Splinter, et al, in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle franchises in time.

Each of these characters and concepts, in one way or the other, were influenced by the core Caine/Po relationship. Some even credit the moody feel of Clint Eastwood's big-screen Unforgiven (1992) to Kung Fu's groundbreaking, non-MGM-Technicolor cinematic style.

In 2000, it is evident just how much Jackie Chan’s big-screen hit Shanghai Noon was inspired by Kung Fu (e.g. fugitive from China flees to the American Old West), as was 2001’s multi-Oscar-nominated blockbuster feature film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’s sleek, mammal-martial-arts-moves.

In fact, Spielman and Friedlander had completed their original script for Kung Fu in 1966, when they had first envisioned their story as a theatrical release with the title, The Way of the Tiger, the Sign of the Dragon. But the concept eventually found its way to television, through the valiant combined efforts of studio executives and agents, and a lot of hard work and talent on the part of Spielman and Friedlander. And to clarify, once and for all: these two gentlemen are the creators of Kung Fu. Any claims to the contrary are incorrect, and an injustice, including false claims in the past that director Jerry Thorpe, created Kung Fu.

Thorpe was the visual genius behind the show’s muted cinematic colors, and the slow-motion technique (which helped tone down the violence – and was later replicated on shows like The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman). But like Bruce Lee, Thorpe did not create Kung Fu (all of which is further explained in Matthew Polly’s acclaimed biography, Bruce Lee: A Life).

As a teenager, Spielman worked as a page at ABC-TV in New York. He discovered the secret arts of kung-fu in the early 1960s, and he studied Mandarin Chinese in College at night. He spent years doing his research in New York's Chinatown and elsewhere unearthing this heretofore secret knowledge. At that time, kung-fu was not known in the Western world and was denied to non-Chinese. It was taught by master/student relationships and within families. It was never revealed to non-Chinese. But, Spielman pressed on.

By the mid-1960s, Spielman had acquired a depth of information and wrote a forty-four-page treatment for film, TV, and publishing (the aforementioned Kung Fu: The Way of the Tiger, The Sign of the Dragon). He spent the next few years trying to move it forward to film or television. In 1969, he was introduced to young agent Peter Lampack at the William Morris Agency in New York. Lampack liked the material and made a deal with Warner's executive Bennett Sims in New York.

In February of 1970, in New York City, Lampack bartered a deal for Spielman and his friend and collaborator, Howard Friedlander, to write a theatrical motion picture screenplay from Spielman's original story.

At the end of this development, Warner Bros. chose not to make the theatrical film. But studio executive Harvey Frand had faith in the project and took it to ABC, which by that time had introduced the pioneering Movie of the Week format.

The Spielman/Friedlander script was pared down for budget, produced, and shown on ABC, on February 22, 1972, and was an immediate hit. The iconic Kung Fu monthly-then-weekly series followed in the fall TV season the same year.

Undoubtedly, Bruce Lee had his own ideas and aspirations, but that has nothing to do with Spielman's ground-breaking and original work. The Writers Guild of America West awarded sole credit to Ed Spielman as the creator of Kung Fu... And no allegation of Bruce Lee's having to do with the creation of Kung Fu appeared in public until The Bruce Lee Story (1993) in which the allegation was made.

As Spielman relays today, “In 1993, I was preparing a major lawsuit against Universal, DeLaurentis Productions and all of those who were responsible for the false allegations in The Bruce Lee Story to deprive me of the authorship of my work and defame me. But Bruce Lee died in 1973 and his son Brandon also tragically died in 1993. A lawsuit by me would have fallen on Bruce Lee's widow, Linda. She had lost enough. I didn't think she would have survived those years in court. I thought about it...then told the lawyers to forget about it. The documents speak for themselves for anyone who cares to look...I was greatly disappointed that Bruce Lee did not appear as a principal in the Kung Fu series. But he had nothing to do with its creation. My work and the Kung Fu project were on the East Coast; he was on the West Coast. My work predated his by years. The complete story and characters were registered in the mid-1960s. The documents and contracts prove that."

And that’s the end of that, but not the end of Kung Fu, which was paid further homage by other shows that followed it. As martial arts television star Lorenzo Lamas once revealed to Starlog magazine, his lead TV character in his cult-classic syndicated series, The Immortal, was named Cain. And although it was spelled without an “e” at the end, without the allegorical Biblical reference implied on Kung Fu, it was still a tribute to that series and Carradine, both personal favorites of the actor.

“I especially liked the flashbacks where Caine goes back to the Shaolin Temple, where his master gives him lessons,” Lamas told Starlog. “As a kid, I was interested in that show’s logical and mental aspects as much as the fighting. And I knew that no matter how long the wait, there would always be a good fight” (with concentration, of course, on the “good”).

Also, in 2001, James Titantic/King of the World Cameron, explained in Starlog how he, too, was inspired by Kung Fu, when he created his series, Dark Angel (in the form of Jessica’s Alba edgy Buffy-like Wonder Woman), while Carradine himself appeared in the Kill Bill films, Volumes 1 and 2, both directed by Quentin Tarantino, a huge fan of Kung Fu.

According to Radames Pera, all of these inspirations further prove “how long a set of legs the show actually had and continues to have. A part of why so many people have approached me over the years and made a point of saying how important Kung Fu was to them, how they used to watch it 'religiously,’ or how it led them to study Martial Arts or Eastern Philosophy, that it actually changed their lives. How many TV shows have ever had that kind of impact? What a legacy!"

Though Pera also observes, “I must express some dismay, however, at the treatment our show has recently been given in nearly all of the press generated for the new CW Kung Fu series. While I'm not in any position to critique this new show, and I won't, I can speak to the way our series was wantonly thrown under the bus because of how David Carradine and I were cast in a half-American, half-Chinese role.”

“It's pretty clear,” Pera continues, “…that this wokie-doke angle was played to the hilt in the marketing and publicity for the new series, and how the producers (also lumping the cast into the fray) were righting the wrongs of the original Kung Fu by authentically casting Asian-American talent this time, and what ‘an injustice’ was done in the '70s.”

“Come on!” Pera exclaims. “Anybody who falls for that angle doesn't have a clue as to how far from the truth this actually is. Not only was there a deliberate and sensitive dialog happening with the West Coast Asian-American Community by the show’s producers back then, with Alex Beaton and Herman Miller at the front of this concerted effort to strike a deal that would be acceptable to the Community, provisions also included Warner Bros. commitment to hiring every Asian-American actor in Hollywood they could find, whether they had a SAG Card [Screen Actors Guild membership] or not!

“In fact, many actors of multi-Asian descent got a leg up into The Biz and established family power bases as a result of this one show! I remember many getting Taft-Hartley'd [a term relating to getting a non-union performer involved in a union production and thereby fast-tracking them into legitimate SAG standing] throughout the 4 years of production. You can re-watch the series and see just how many ‘real Asians’…and no offense implied…were featured throughout the series, both in speaking roles and as background actors.

“So, to use a now-truly questionable phrase that once had no obvious loading to it, and quoting Bugs Bunny, another Warner's creation of an even earlier era, ‘Now, just a cotton-picking second!’

“What was done back then was truly the best that could be done at the time. So, to trash a hugely successful production that firmly implanted classic ideas of great Eastern philosophers and mysticism into modern Western consciousness in the mid-1970s is really missing the proverbial boat, big time.”

“I will always remain proud of my work in that show,” Pera concludes, “…because I've witnessed the positive impact it has had. Can anything resembling such value be said of subsequent iterations of this powerfully creative DNA?”

Ed Spielman is in unison with Pera. “Kung Fu was absolutely not a white-wash,” he says. “What’s interesting is the opposite of true. Before Kung Fu, Asian-American actors were given stereotypical roles, dialogue, and accents. For the first time, in American entertainment, Asian actors were actually the stars of the show, if you put the lead guy aside. Every week, Asian characters were intelligent…they were ass-kickers when necessary…they were authentic and admirable in every way. They had none of the negative stereotypes that had been there [prior to Kung Fu].”

“As a matter of fact,” Spielman continues, “…I have a lovely hand-written letter from Key Luke, with whom I corresponded all the time. In 1972, he sent me a letter in which he thanked me for the finest part he ever had as an actor.”

“Now, if there was anything that was in any way denigrating to him, he would have told me. The fact is, this woke stuff is sadly misguided. The character was designed not to be whitewashed, but the underlines of his character were that he was half-American and half-Chinese…and he went to America…he was looking for himself. He had to go there because he had to get out of Dodge. He knew about the Chinese part of himself, but about the American part, he knew nothing. His odyssey in America was self-discovery.”

As such, to reiterate the positive and productive impact of Kung Fu, Spielman professes, “The Karate Kid is Kung Fu in Van Nuys. Star Wars is Kung Fu in space. [The term] Grasshopper is part of our language, and the fact is, Kung Fu gave dignified employment for the first time to every living Asian actor who could speak English.”

“Key Luke was Hollywood, for crying out loud,” Spielman continues. “This was a guy who was an artist for the studios before he started acting.” And other Kung Fu regulars, such as Benson Fong and Richard Loo also benefited from the series. According to Spielman, Loo, who appeared in propaganda films like The Purple Heart, Fong, and other Asian-American actors who made multiple appearances in the series, “never got to reference Chinese culture as they did in Kung Fu. So [it] was not a whitewash in any way. Kung Fu was the breakthrough series that offered dignified portrayals of Asians for the first time, allowing them a whole new dimension…in a way that was never seen before.”

“If I mention the name Siegfried Marcus to you, or anybody else, you might not know him, but instead, Thomas Edison. Well, Marcus was ten Thomas Edisons. He was a Jewish man from Austria who invented the first gasoline automobile in 1864, and the Nazis prevented the world from knowing that. But every lawnmower, every car with a piston was used in Siegfried Marcus’ inventions. Not only did he invent the carburetor, but he also invented the word carburetor. He was the first man to use gasoline as a propellant. And no one knows any of this because the Nazis changed and undid all the history so that it would never be recognized and never fixed.”

The point is that the truth is the truth, and ultimately cannot be manipulated or stifled. In brief, Ed Spielman and Howard Friedlander created Kung Fu, which went on to become the first major television show to present Asian-American actors in non-stereotypical roles, providing them with dignity and gainful employment in the process.

Beyond that, Spielman concludes:

“Warner Bros. executive Fred Weintraub took our Kung Fu treatment from the 500 scripts atop of his desk. He ran with it. He loved it. He didn’t take no for an answer, and he made sure it was made…and it was made basically as written, with few changes. And Howard and I received sole credit. Weintraub then also went on to produce the first martial arts movie for Bruce Lee. Howard Friedlander and I did the creative work that spurred Kung Fu worldwide. But without Fred Weintraub, Harvey Frand, or Peter Lampack, it never would have happened. These were the guys who helped to make Kung Fu happen.”